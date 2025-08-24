Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shares The Crushing Gaslighting She Faced On A Date With 43YO
TikTok woman sharing her horror date experience with a 43-year-old, sparking debate about red flags in dating.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Shares The Crushing Gaslighting She Faced On A Date With 43YO

A 25-year-old woman from New York has taken to TikTok to tell a harrowing tale of going on a date with an older man with an inflated ego.

The woman claimed she was not usually into older men, but the guy came across as a gentleman and was well-dressed, so she agreed.

The woman has since marked it off as the worst date she has been on in New York City.

Highlights
  • A 25-year-old New Yorker says she endured her “worst date ever” with a 43-year-old man.
  • The evening began with her joining him and six male friends at dinner.
  • The night ended with him leaving her on the curb while rushing to another party.
    The man was a well-dressed individual who initially came across as a gentleman

    Young woman posing at a sunset-lit outdoor restaurant, relating to TikTok woman's horror date and red flags debate.

    Image credits: caitserr

    “Storytime about my date with a 43-year-old egomaniac,” she says, introducing her experience.

    “About a month ago I went on the worst date I’ve ever been on in New York City and I need to talk about it.”

    “He was definitely older, which I’m not usually into but he seemed really cool and nice and well dressed and all the things. So when he asked me out, I said yeah.”

    Then on the day, she arrived at the venue in West Manhattan and spotted her appointment–whom some netizens think is Brian Chesky–sitting at a table with six other men.

    The 25-year-old woman felt uncomfortable from the time she entered the restaurant

    Crowded bar scene at night with people socializing, drinking, and sitting near a well-lit liquor shelf, highlighting dating red flags.

    Image credits: Marcus Herzberg/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Despite being uncomfortable with the arrangement, she joined the group. Some time later, two interns arrived, exacerbating her discomfort.

    At that point, her date realized that she was becoming uncomfortable. 

    According to the TikToker who uses the handle “Central Park Racoon Gorl,” she was thinking about leaving when he requested a separate table for her and himself.

    When they were finally alone, the man started boasting about the company he started while showing her pictures of himself with different celebrities.

    Young woman on a tense date with an older man, illustrating TikTok woman's horror date and red flag debate.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    At some point during the interaction, he asked her age, and when he heard that she was 25, he gave a pronounced sigh of relief.

    She would eventually concede to his pleas for her to join him at the bar next door

    The unnamed egomaniac explained his reaction to her age by saying, “21- and 22-year-olds can’t keep up with him intellectually, but he feels too bad for 30-year-olds because they’re so desperate.”

    TikTok woman sharing a story about a horror date with a 43-year-old man revealing red flags during dinner.

    Image credits: centralparkracoongorl

    “This is so embarrassing for a 43-year-old…” the woman remembered thinking. 

    When the end of the night came, she claimed she readied herself to head home, but the man insisted upon her staying. 

    He even told her that he would not arrange an Uber for her if she did not go with him to the bar next door.

    TikTok woman discussing her horror date with a 43-year-old, highlighting red flags during a video conversation.

    The 25-year-old New Yorker claims she laughed this off and told him that she could order her own ride, and so the man continued to plead with her—and she conceded.

    At some point during the evening, the man decided he would attend another party without her

    When they walked into the bar next door, the man made a beeline for a group of men sitting at the table, and she was forced to endure the same treatment she had received at the restaurant.

    Young woman sharing her experience on TikTok about a date with a 43-year-old and discussing red flags.

    Image credits: centralparkracoongorl

    As the night went on, the conversation turned to a celeb whose name she would not mention and the fact that he would be at another on that same evening.

    When her date heard this, he became visibly anxious. He pivoted from his earlier stance of wanting her around him to suddenly feeling sick.

    All of a sudden, she wanted to go.

    He walked her out and left her on the curb

    Young woman on TikTok sharing her horror date experience with a 43-year-old, sparking debate about dating red flags.

    Image credits: centralparkracoongorl

    He told her that she needed to leave, he would call her a cab, and then marched her outside. 

    Once there, he would not even wait with her.

    Leaning into his excuse of suddenly falling ill, he claimed he would be walking home—and left her on the curb side.

    But the ordeal was not over for the woman. While standing there, one of her suitor’s friends burst out of the bar calling for him.

    Alt text: Text discussing a TikTok woman’s horror date with a 43-year-old highlighting red flags and dating insecurities.

    Unaware that she was standing close by, the friend asked if he had gotten “rid of her” so they could go see the unnamed celebrity at the next venue.

    Some netizens think they know man

    The loud-mouthed friend then turned around and saw the Tiktokker standing looking at him, and just went silent.

    Central Park Racoon Gorl’s account of her distasteful experience drew a mixed reaction in the comments.

    Young woman posing on beach at sunset, related to TikTok woman's horror date and red flags debate.

    Image credits: caitserr

    @centralparkracoongorl Storytime about my date with a 43 year old egomaniac 🤠#peoplesgallery#datinginyour20s#agegaprelationship♬ original sound – centralparkracoongorl

    “Girl, the biggest sign is he’s 43 and single,” retorted one follower. “What’s his name and tell the women of New York to be aware,” echoed another.

    But one nameless account without a profile picture advocated for the mysterious, nameless netizen, saw things differently.

    “This is so funny because you were the boring date, not him,” they wrote. “Idk, maybe get over yourself, you are not that pretty,” they wrote.

     The egomaniac seems like someone everyone knows

    Comment discussing a TikTok woman's horror date with 43-year-old, highlighting red flags and behavior concerns in dating experiences.

    TikTok comment discussing a woman's horror date with a 43-year-old and sparking debate about relationship red flags.

    Comment on TikTok woman’s horror date with 43-year-old, discussing red flags and disbelief in the story’s truth.

    Comment on TikTok discussing a woman's horror date and sparking debate about red flags in dating with a 43-year-old.

    TikTok comment warning about a horror date with a 43-year-old, sparking debate about relationship red flags.

    TikTok woman warns about red flags after a horror date with a 43-year-old man revealing online dating dangers.

    Comment on TikTok post stating that acting immature at 43 is a major red flag during a woman's horror date.

    Comment on TikTok discussing red flags and relationship issues during a woman's horror date with a 43-year-old.

    Comment on TikTok about a woman's date with a 43-year-old, highlighting a 13-year age difference as a red flag.

    TikTok comment about feeling nervous and noticing red flags on a woman's horror date with a 43-year-old man.

    TikTok comment about a woman’s horror date with a 43-year-old sparking debate about obvious red flags in dating.

    Comment on TikTok about setting strong boundaries during a woman's horror date with a 43-year-old, highlighting red flags discussion.

    Comment on TikTok discussing a woman's horror date with a 43-year-old and highlighting red flags in dating conversations.

    Comment on TikTok discussing dating age groups and red flags, sparking debate about a woman's horror date experience.

    Comment on TikTok warning women of New York about red flags from a 43-year-old man after a horror date experience.

    Comment on TikTok about dating advice, emphasizing normalizing leaving a date early amid red flags debate.

    TikTok comment warning about red flags on a woman's horror date with a 43-year-old man discussing age and behavior.

    TikTok woman's horror date with 43-year-old man sparks debate about recognizing dating red flags and instincts.

    Comment discussing the importance of trusting intuition and recognizing red flags in dating situations.

    Comment from TikTok woman about setting boundaries after horror date, highlighting red flags and sparking debate on dating issues.

    Mr. Karate
    Mr. Karate
    Mr. Karate
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Why is it always about trying to sway people to take sides on a bad date by only showing half the story? No one will know the guy's side of the story, nor does it seem to matter. There's no way to know if the girl was a pain in the a*s the entire date or not. All it takes is demonizing the guy for a story she tells us that we don't even know if it's entirely true (which on social media often isn't).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
