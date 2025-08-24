Woman Shares The Crushing Gaslighting She Faced On A Date With 43YO

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old woman from New York has taken to TikTok to tell a harrowing tale of going on a date with an older man with an inflated ego.

The woman claimed she was not usually into older men, but the guy came across as a gentleman and was well-dressed, so she agreed.

The woman has since marked it off as the worst date she has been on in New York City.

The man was a well-dressed individual who initially came across as a gentleman

Image credits: caitserr

“Storytime about my date with a 43-year-old egomaniac,” she says, introducing her experience.

“About a month ago I went on the worst date I’ve ever been on in New York City and I need to talk about it.”

“He was definitely older, which I’m not usually into but he seemed really cool and nice and well dressed and all the things. So when he asked me out, I said yeah.”

Then on the day, she arrived at the venue in West Manhattan and spotted her appointment–whom some netizens think is Brian Chesky–sitting at a table with six other men.

The 25-year-old woman felt uncomfortable from the time she entered the restaurant

Image credits: Marcus Herzberg/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Despite being uncomfortable with the arrangement, she joined the group. Some time later, two interns arrived, exacerbating her discomfort.

At that point, her date realized that she was becoming uncomfortable.

According to the TikToker who uses the handle “Central Park Racoon Gorl,” she was thinking about leaving when he requested a separate table for her and himself.

When they were finally alone, the man started boasting about the company he started while showing her pictures of himself with different celebrities.

Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

At some point during the interaction, he asked her age, and when he heard that she was 25, he gave a pronounced sigh of relief.

She would eventually concede to his pleas for her to join him at the bar next door

The unnamed egomaniac explained his reaction to her age by saying, “21- and 22-year-olds can’t keep up with him intellectually, but he feels too bad for 30-year-olds because they’re so desperate.”

Image credits: centralparkracoongorl

“This is so embarrassing for a 43-year-old…” the woman remembered thinking.

When the end of the night came, she claimed she readied herself to head home, but the man insisted upon her staying.

He even told her that he would not arrange an Uber for her if she did not go with him to the bar next door.

The 25-year-old New Yorker claims she laughed this off and told him that she could order her own ride, and so the man continued to plead with her—and she conceded.

At some point during the evening, the man decided he would attend another party without her

When they walked into the bar next door, the man made a beeline for a group of men sitting at the table, and she was forced to endure the same treatment she had received at the restaurant.

Image credits: centralparkracoongorl

As the night went on, the conversation turned to a celeb whose name she would not mention and the fact that he would be at another on that same evening.

When her date heard this, he became visibly anxious. He pivoted from his earlier stance of wanting her around him to suddenly feeling sick.

All of a sudden, she wanted to go.

He walked her out and left her on the curb

Image credits: centralparkracoongorl

He told her that she needed to leave, he would call her a cab, and then marched her outside.

Once there, he would not even wait with her.

Leaning into his excuse of suddenly falling ill, he claimed he would be walking home—and left her on the curb side.

But the ordeal was not over for the woman. While standing there, one of her suitor’s friends burst out of the bar calling for him.

Unaware that she was standing close by, the friend asked if he had gotten “rid of her” so they could go see the unnamed celebrity at the next venue.

Some netizens think they know man

The loud-mouthed friend then turned around and saw the Tiktokker standing looking at him, and just went silent.

Central Park Racoon Gorl’s account of her distasteful experience drew a mixed reaction in the comments.

Image credits: caitserr

“Girl, the biggest sign is he’s 43 and single,” retorted one follower. “What’s his name and tell the women of New York to be aware,” echoed another.

But one nameless account without a profile picture advocated for the mysterious, nameless netizen, saw things differently.

“This is so funny because you were the boring date, not him,” they wrote. “Idk, maybe get over yourself, you are not that pretty,” they wrote.

The egomaniac seems like someone everyone knows

