Teen Says Restaurant Server Forced Her To ‘Prove’ Her Gender In Disturbing Altercation
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant exterior with parked cars, related to teen altercation with server over gender proof.
Social Issues, Society

Teen Says Restaurant Server Forced Her To ‘Prove’ Her Gender In Disturbing Altercation

A Buffalo Wild Wingssports bar in Owatonna, Minnesota, has been accused of discrimination after one of its servers forced a patron to prove their gender in the girls’ bathroom.

Gerika Mudra, 18, had visited the venue over the Easter season with a friend and noticed from the start of their dining experience that the proprietor gave her and her companion a cold shoulder.

Highlights
  • Gerika Mudra claims a server banged on the bathroom door and called her man.
  • Gender Justice emphasizes that Minnesota law protects against discrimination and stereotyping.
  • Mudra says the incident has left her uncomfortable using public bathrooms.

Mudra has since taken the matter to the equality advocacy group Gender Justice and filed charges against the organization in accordance with the state’s laws.

RELATED:

    Eighteen-year-old Mudra Gerika claims she felt the hostility as soon as she entered the bar

    Three teens smiling outdoors, representing a restaurant server gender altercation involving a teen's experience.

    Image credits: Gender Justice

    Gender Justice has documented the claim on its website and YouTube, grabbing the attention of netizens and mainstream media outlets alike.

    In a video, Gerika–a multi-racial lesbian–claimed the cold treatment began as soon as they set foot in the bar.

    She described the staff as “rude” and claimed that, unlike with all the other patrons, they did not wish them a happy Easter.

    Restroom door with women and men signs highlighting gender identification in a public setting related to gender proof controversy.

    Image credits: freepik

    “The whole time she was just looking at us,” Mudra said of the proprietor, whom she accused of gossiping about them to her underlings.

    The server came in and banged on the bathroom door while Gerika was on the loo

    Then, at some point, Mudra decided to go to the bathroom. Once she was in the stall, a server banged on the door, yelling: “This is a women’s restroom. The man needs to get out of here.”

    Restaurant server taking order from customer, illustrating a teen forced to prove gender in disturbing altercation.

    Image credits: Jessie McCall / Unsplash

    The 18-year-old stepped out of the bathroom and told the intrusive staffer, “I am a lady,” to which the staffer responded: “You have to get out now.” 

    At that point, Mudra felt obligated to prove her gender and unzipped her hoodie to show the server her upper half.

    The Buffalo Wild Wings turned tail and fled without another word.

    Gerika says she no longer uses public bathrooms 

    Teen with curly hair speaking about a restaurant server incident involving gender proof in a disturbing altercation.

    Image credits: Gender Justice

    While the establishment and its condescending workforce may have been left with egg on their faces, Gerika says the experience has left a lingering bad taste.

    “She made me feel very uncomfortable,” she said of the server who confronted her.

    “After that, I just don’t like going in[to] public bathrooms. I just hold it in. … I want to be able to use the bathroom in peace.”

    Teen with curly hair and thoughtful expression, highlighting experience of restaurant server forcing gender proof.

    Image credits: Gender Justice

    Sara Jane Baldwin, who serves Gender Justice as a senior attorney, has since also commented on the debacle.

    A Gender Justice attorneysays the bar will be held liable for the incident 

    Speaking at a press conference on August 12, Baldwin pointed out that the bathroom altercation resulted from assumptions made by the bar’s staff.

    She underscored Minnesota’s legislature that protects against discrimination and stereotypes  and said:

    “Businesses have a legal obligation not to just have antidiscrimination policies on paper, but to train staff and ensure that those policies are followed in real time,” per an August 12 NBC report.

    “When that doesn’t happen, the business is liable for the harm caused.”

    In a separate statement, the organization pointed out that the issue was not exclusive to the Owatonna establishment but rather part of a broader pattern.

    Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant exterior with parked cars, related to teen forced to prove her gender incident

    Image credits: Gender Justice

    “This wasn’t just wrong, it was illegal. And it’s part of a larger, dangerous trend,” the website states.

    Going by the public’s reaction, Gerika’s situation can be handled differently

    The public has not gotten its collective head around the incident. One person, who has likely never experienced anything of the sort, wrote:  

    “I cant imagine anyone working in hospitality caring enough to even ask let alone making someone prove anything.”

    Teen standing outside home with arms crossed, related to restaurant server forcing her to prove gender in altercation.

    Image credits: Gender Justice

    “I remember the days you could go to a restaurant and order food and get food” said another, nostalgically.

    A person who viewed things from the proprietor’s perspective feels they could have handled the matter diplomatically.

    “As a parent I would have [gone] to have a nice chat with that employee,” they wrote. “She could have asked to see her ID or License. There are other ways of doing things without humiliation.”

     The public wants heads to roll

    Tweet from user teemcee expressing sympathy for a teen forced to prove her gender in a disturbing restaurant altercation.

    Image credits: teemcee

    Tweet from user US replying to @egavactip expressing concern about a teen and restaurant server gender dispute.

    Image credits: yes122412

    Tweet from Alejandro addressing gender discrimination in a restaurant server altercation, urging people to stay informed.

    Image credits: sos_wibisono

    Screenshot of a tweet by Sarah Ramsingh responding to a disturbing altercation involving a teen forced to prove her gender by a restaurant server.

    Image credits: SarahRamsingh

    Tweet from user Tracey Fischer questioning unlawful restraint related to teen and restaurant server gender proof altercation.

    Image credits: tlfischer

    Tweet screenshot showing user SueWahoo stating the restaurant server should be fired for forcing teen to prove gender.

    Image credits: sue_wahoo

    Tweet discussing support for single-patron non-gender bathrooms amid teen forced to prove gender in restaurant.

    Image credits: mgresist

    Tweet by Diane McKenna expressing hope that a teen suing a restaurant server over gender proof demand and harassment.

    Image credits: DianeMcKenna22

    Tweet discussing a teen forced by a restaurant server to prove gender, urging filing a police report and legal action.

    Image credits: jad829

    Tweet from Ann C from Maine criticizing a restaurant server forcing a teen to prove her gender in an altercation.

    Image credits: anniemgc

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing shock about a teen forced by a restaurant server to prove her gender in an altercation.

    Image credits: Vivek925

    Twitter reply criticizing a restaurant server in a disturbing altercation where a teen was forced to prove her gender.

    Image credits: Monkeynana0721

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a teen’s disturbing altercation with a restaurant server over proving gender identity.

    Image credits: gazer5000

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a teen saying a restaurant server forced her to prove her gender in an altercation.

    Image credits: sxgnzls

    jasonp avatar
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bunch of us girls once went into the men's room at a bar because line line for the women's restroom was ridiculously long and there wasn't a line for the men's. We kept our eyes to ground as we walked to stalls, apologizing, and the men that were in there made comments that they understood. Guess what? Nobody made a big deal out of it.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SA in a public bathroom is rare to a point of being negligible. So who cares who's using the stall? Why are these stupid people getting the vapors over people wanting to take a wee? (Rhetorical question - we all know where rage founded on misinformation comes from.)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trans people have been warning against it all along: it won't just hurt trans people but also hurt cis women.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
