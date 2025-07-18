Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ex-Employee Reveals Staff’s Reaction To “Toxic” CEO’s Coldplay Kiss Cam Drama
Man and woman reacting with surprise on stage during Coldplay kiss cam moment involving toxic CEO revealed by ex-employee.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ex-Employee Reveals Staff’s Reaction To “Toxic” CEO’s Coldplay Kiss Cam Drama

An employee of tech CEO Andy Byron, recently seen in viral footage with his arms around a subordinate at a Coldplay concert, claims that staff are secretly celebrating his boss’s public embarrassment.

In the video, Byron, who leads the New York-based Astronomer, can be seen with his arms around a woman who has since been identified as Kristin Cabot, the Chief Human Resources Officer at the same company.

Highlights
  • CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were spotted entwined at a Coldplay concert, and when they were noticed, they ducked for cover.
  • One staffer said, “Everybody’s laughing their *ss off” over Byron’s exposure, describing him as a “toxic,” sales-obsessed exec.
  • A circulating apology, supposedly from Byron to his wife and staff, was dismissed by Astronomer as “not a real statement.”

One of Astronomer’s employees has broken ranks, telling the press that far from feeling sympathy for Byron, his coworkers are actually laughing at him.

RELATED:

    Coldplay front man Chris Martin called it, and only afterwards did he realize the gravity of his statement 

    Smiling middle-aged man with gray hair in a dark shirt, representing ex-employee revealing staff's reaction to toxic CEO drama.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    The incident triggering the recent revelation took place on July 16, when the English band was in Boston as part of its Music of the Spheres world tour.

    Coldplay performed at the Foxborough Gillette Stadium, where the “kiss cam” zoomed in on the physically entangled Byron and Cabot. 

    “Oh look at these two,” the band’s front man, Chris Martin, can be heard saying in the now-popular video.

    Modern office lounge with Astronomer logo, black leather seating, plants, and a wooden coffee table, reflecting toxic CEO drama.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Once the two realized they were in the spotlight, Byron ducked out of sight, and Cabot spun away from the camera with her hands on her face.

    And then Martin quipped light-heartedly: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

    Reports indicate that the reality of what had happened dawned on Martin shortly after, when he said: “Holy sh*t. I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

    One of Byron’s Employees told the press that his colleagues were thrilled by their boss’s exposure

    Couple on Coldplay kiss cam displayed on large screen, capturing staff reaction to toxic CEO drama at event.

    Image credits: Twitter/Pop Base

    Bored Pandareported that Byron conducted his HR and fidelity infraction not far from where he lives with his wife, Megan Kerrigan, 50, and two children in Massachusetts. 

    Megan reacted by removing her married surname from her social media handles before deactivating her accounts, which became a target for an influx of messages from the public.

    Byron’s employees have since also weighed in. Speaking to the New York Post under the condition of anonymity, one individual described his employer as a “sales-obsessed executive who can be toxic.”

    Couple reacting on Coldplay kiss cam during concert, highlighting staff's reaction to toxic CEO drama.

    Image credits: Twitter/Pop Base

    He went on to say that there was no empathy among Astronomer’s workforce.

    “The text groups and chains of former employees are like … everybody’s laughing their *ss off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed.”

    The only apology for Byron’s indiscretion has since been rubbished 

    Thus far, a post reading: “I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader,” has surfaced on social media.

    @instaagraace trouble in paradise?? 👀 #coldplay#boston#coldplayconcert#kisscam#fyp♬ original sound – grace

    The apology, purportedly from Byron, continues: “I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent.

    “I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.”

    His company has since rubbished the apology, dubbing it “not a real statement.”

    Conference attendees listening to a speaker presenting on screens about future orchestration amid toxic CEO Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Byron, whose LinkedIn account has been deactivated, has yet to respond to the media’s requests for comment.

    A Newswire report about Astronomer in 2024 quotes Byron praising Kristin Cabot

    Cabot has been working with Astronomer since November 2024. 

    Portrait of a smiling blonde woman, representing an ex-employee discussing staff reaction to toxic CEO Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    A PR Newswireannouncement of her hiring on the 19th of the same month claimed she had 20 years of experience in the field.

    Byron was quoted as saying, “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.

    Cabot reciprocated with a revelation of her own when she said: “There’s so much more to it.” 

    “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

    Cabot responded by saying she was “energized” by Byron

    Group of six staff members posing together indoors, related to ex-employee's reveal of toxic CEO and Kiss Cam drama.

    Image credits: salesforceventures.com

    “I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here,” she elaborated.

    Some say that the two would not have been outed if they had just acted normally when the kiss cam zoomed in on them

    Social Media is having a field day with the topic.

    Tweet from News Now account showing phrase every employees dream god please, related to ex-employee reveals staff reaction to toxic CEO Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: NewsNowUS

    Two employees at a tense staff meeting, highlighting staff reaction to toxic CEO amid Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: jswtreeman

    “Everyone but his wife maybe laughing.. I’d be laughing heading into my new divorce attorney’s office too,” wrote one person.

    “If I were the wife, I’d blast Coldplay every time I interacted with him. You know, just as a reminder,” quipped another.

    Middle-aged man in a checkered blazer discussing ex-employee's reaction to toxic CEO Coldplay kiss cam drama in office setting.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    One netizen saw the ongoing fracas in another light.

    “If they had just kept acting normal, this would have never been news. Once they reacted in that manner, it became people’s mission at that show to figure out who they were, and why they were so sketched out,” they wrote.

    “Just another day at the office,” says the internet

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing staff reaction to toxic CEO's Coldplay Kiss Cam drama with sarcastic tone.

    Image credits: rouchefort73

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to toxic CEO and Coldplay kiss cam drama, highlighting staff's response at the office.

    Image credits: Pupsker

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing staff’s reaction to toxic CEO and Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: LauOAttraction

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the Coldplay kiss cam drama involving a toxic CEO revealed by an ex-employee.

    Image credits: Degenhunter100

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing staff reaction to toxic CEO involved in Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: TomRoyce

    Tweet from Hudson Rockchester reacting to Coldplay kiss cam drama and staff's view of toxic CEO in a company setting.

    Image credits: Hud_Rockchester

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to toxic CEO’s Coldplay kiss cam drama, highlighting ex-employee staff feelings.

    Image credits: suzzyq42856

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing staff reaction to toxic CEO Coldplay kiss cam drama shared by ex-employee.

    Image credits: AllanVirimai

    Tweet by Rob Oviatt commenting on an expensive evening, relating to staff's reaction to toxic CEO Coldplay Kiss Cam drama.

    Image credits: RobOviatt1

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing staff's reaction to a toxic CEO involved in Coldplay kiss cam drama.

    Image credits: DrDanMcDougall1

