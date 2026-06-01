See How Many Saturday Morning Cartoons You Still Remember – 23 Nostalgic Questions

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Remember waking up early, grabbing a giant bowl of sugary cereal, and parking yourself right in front of the TV? Whether you grew up watching Hanna-Barbera classics, radical 90s superhero teams, or iconic millennial comedies, Saturday mornings used to be pure magic.

In this ultimate nostalgia trivia challenge, we will test your memory of classic Saturday morning cartoons from the 1960s all the way up to the 2000s. Can you recognize all these legendary characters, intros, and scenes? Time to prove you are a true fan of classic animation. See if you can reach the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Charles Criscuolo