Man Caught Vaping On Plane Gives Bizarre Excuse After Fight With Flight Attendant
Shirtless man with tattoos and gold chain holding a paddle on tennis court in sunny outdoor setting.
Entitled People, Society

Man Caught Vaping On Plane Gives Bizarre Excuse After Fight With Flight Attendant

A man caught vaping on an American Airlines flight and consequently threatened an attendant has resurfaced to blame nicotine for his behavior.

Peter Nguyen was seated in the restroom when the hostess opened the door and read him the riot act for puffing away at his e cigarette. While initially apologetic, he started filming the interaction.

Highlights
  • Peter Nguyen was caught vaping in an airplane restroom on a Phoenix–San Francisco flight.
  • Confrontations with flight attendants escalated to threats and accusations of assault.
  • The passenger who threatened to post the video to 25,000 followers later apologized publicly.

At some point during the confrontation, he alleged that the airline staffer had reached for his phone, and from there onward the it devolved into claims of assault and threats of legal action.

RELATED:

    The hostess managed to override the lock on the restroom door

    Image shows a young man in a graduation cap and gown smiling outdoors, unrelated to vaping on plane incident.

    Image credits: kobe.pickleball

    Speaking to Fox’s KTVU in California on August 8, the man responded to the question:

    “Do you wish you never even vaped in the bathroom on that plane?” with “I wish I never picked up a vape to begin with.”

    According to Nguyen, the aircraft had been airborne for 35 minutes when his nicotine dependency got the better of him.

    Commercial airplane in flight against clear sky, relevant to man caught vaping on plane incident and flight attendant dispute.

    Image credits: Sachin Amjhad/Unsplash

    He made his way to the bathroom stall, locked himself in, and then indulged in what he claims was only one drag.

    To his surprise, the door opened from the outside even though he had locked himself in.

    Peter Nguyen first apologized to the air hostess, then accused her of assaulting him

    Nguyen told the attendant that he was merely using the loo—a subterfuge that turned out to be futile as she appeared to have no doubt about what he had been doing.

    When he realized that lying was futile, he apologized. The attendant, however, would not let it slip that easily and countered: “You can keep saying you’re sorry, but I care about all these passengers.”

    Bored Panda reported on August 8 that the interaction escalated and the flight attendant allegedly reached for his phone.

    The passenger tried to turn the issue against the hostess and claimed that it was he who deserved an apology

    Young man caught vaping on plane with flight attendant in background during confrontation inside aircraft cabin

    Image credits: kobe.pickleball

    Nguyen pivoted from apologetic to threatening while filming the interaction, claiming the staffer had laid hands on him.

    “Yes, but she put her hands on me. I have a lawyer. I am a lawyer,” he could be heard saying to another staffer who joined the fray. But like her colleague, she scolded him for smoking in the bathroom.

    “I have 25,000 followers. I have 25,000 followers that are going to watch this,” Nguyen threatened before declaring it was he who deserved an apology.

    Flight attendant speaking firmly on plane near passenger seats during vaping incident and confrontation.

    Image credits: kobe.pickleball

    “So, do you want me to release this or do you want to say sorry to me right now?” he asked the first hostess.

    He threatened to phone the police when the plane landed

    Nguyen’s tirade continued: “I am actually gonna call the police when I get back on the ground. On you! You reached over me. You tried to grab my phone. You assaulted me,” he told the hostess who caught him vaping.

    Flight attendant confronting man caught vaping on plane, engaging in heated exchange during the incident.

    Image credits: kobe.pickeball

    The commercial carrier has since indicated that it was Nguyen who was met by authorities when Flight 2860 landed in San Francisco.

    In a statement seen by People, it noted

    “A customer on American Airlines flight 2860 with service from Phoenix (PHX) to San Francisco (SFO) was removed from the aircraft upon arrival at SFO due to disruptive behavior.”

    “We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

    The vape-smoking flier has since changed his tune and apologized profusely  

    “It sucks knowing in order to be myself, I have to have nicotine,” he lamented pitifully. “I feel so helpless,” Nguyen told KTVU in the recent interview. 

    “The more you do it, like, the less effective it is. It’s like your body builds a tolerance to it.”

    Man holding three colorful vape devices in hand, relating to vaping on plane incident with flight attendant conflict.

    Image credits: Giulia Squillace/Unsplash

    Man Caught Vaping On Plane Gives Bizarre Excuse After Fight With Flight Attendant

    Image credits: kobe.pickleball

    It is unknown what transpired at the hands of American Airlines security and the San Francisco police, but his stance on the incident has changed.

    “From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry to the other passengers. There is no excuse. No excuse for what happened,” KTVU reported him saying.

    Social media is marveling at how fast he “turned the whole thing into him being the victim”

    Facebook comment by Trevis Trent stating Guess some forgot the ground rules, related to man caught vaping on plane incident.

    Comment by Marshall Welch, top fan, saying he quickly made himself the victim in a vape dispute on a plane.

    Comment discussing how a man caught vaping on plane managed to bring a vape past airport checkpoints.

    Comment by Susan Taylor stating he broke the law, related to man caught vaping on plane incident.

    Comment about man caught vaping on plane, claiming victim after confrontation with flight attendant.

    Comment from a top fan CJ Mendez reacting humorously to a man caught vaping on plane incident during a dispute with flight attendant.

    Comment by Wilbert Johnson expressing opinion on people breaking rules, related to man caught vaping on plane incident.

    User comment about vaping on planes shared on social media, referencing past smoking on flights.

    Comment from Edward Stokes III about man caught vaping on plane, reacting after a dispute with flight attendant.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Dave Richardson sharing a bizarre excuse after a man caught vaping on a plane.

    Comment about man caught vaping on plane, referencing a flight attendant and a bizarre excuse during an in-flight dispute.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a user quoting a man caught vaping on plane during a dispute.

    Comment from a man caught vaping on plane, sharing his bizarre excuse after a confrontation with a flight attendant.

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Marnie
    Marnie
    1 hour ago

    Nicotine is more addictive than h****n. As such, if you partake, USE A F*****G NICOTINE PATCH WHEN TRAVELLING! Why is that so hard?

    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    47 minutes ago

    As a former smoker, who used to fly a lot for work, it's not. I wouldn't have smoked in a plane if I'd been alive when it was allowed anyway, but this punk is just an entitled punk. A punk CEO, a punk non-profit founder, a punk Hollywood producer, a punk lawyer (maybe).🤢

    CD King
    CD King
    3 minutes ago

    This guy is a complete f&ckwit. He is trying to either harass the flight attendant for views or is so stupid to vape on a plane and think he can just say sorry. I'm guessing the former rather than the later. He should not get press for this kind of behaviour and he should be down voted and people should unfollow him. What a pr+ck.

