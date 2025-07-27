Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Vanity Is Destroying So Many Lives”: Woman Claims Her $6,640 Nose Job ‘Ruined’ Her Face
Woman with dark hair crying, claiming her $6,640 nose job damaged her face and caused emotional distress.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Vanity Is Destroying So Many Lives”: Woman Claims Her $6,640 Nose Job ‘Ruined’ Her Face

A 36-year-old California woman is walking around with a severe case of buyer’s remorse after her nose job turned out to be a disappointment.

Wendy Macias, who has always been self-conscious about her sniffer, traveled to Mexico earlier this year for a procedure that set her back $6,640. However, she says she began saving for a reversion immediately afterwards.

Highlights
  • Wendy Macias regrets her $6,640 nose job, saying it caused her pain and deep depression.
  • The 36-year-old described severe discomfort, emotional turmoil, and a lingering mirror phobia.
  • Macias warned others to research thoroughly and avoid rushed decisions influenced by insecurity.

She says the operation left her in a deep depression and warned others of the psychological impact of changing one’s appearance.

    Wendy Macias’ self-consciousness started at the age of 5, when her brothers teased her about her nose

    Woman with long dark hair and light makeup, posing indoors, discussing the impact of a $6,640 nose job on her face.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    From the age of 5, her nose was a subject of humor among her brothers, who dubbed her “Narizona,” which means “big-nosed girl” in Spanish.

    More than three decades later, she would take action to obliterate her siblings’ favorite talking point by setting a date for a rhinoplasty.

    She drove to Tijuana, Mexico, and had the procedure done on May 7.

    Woman with bandaged nose after a $6,640 nose job, discussing how vanity and plastic surgery affected her face.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    The results were not immediately visible due to the bandages and swelling, but her surgeon planned around this when he took before and after pictures.

    She says she was immediately regretful when she saw the images 

    “Upon seeing my table pictures for the first time, I immediately realized I had made a huge mistake,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

    “My nasal bridge had been made too sloped for my preference. I didn’t want an upturned, fairy cutesy nose,” she explained.

    “I wanted a subtle, straighter curve and for the tip to be parallel to the ground when I smiled.”

    She further noted that to add insult to injury, the pain from the unsatisfactory results kept her out of sleep, robbed her of the pleasure of eating, and made breathing a task.

    The pain she endured while healing exacerbated her sense of regret

    Woman with bandaged nose after rhinoplasty, expressing regret about her $6,640 nose job affecting her face.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    “I was so sleep deprived, bruised and swollen. My mouth was severely dry all the time,” she recalled. 

    She noted that even pursing her lips for a straw hurt and that opening her mouth for a bite became a scary prospect for the fear of tearing her healing incisions.

    “It felt like paper cuts on your nose. I could only open my mouth a little. I had only soups and smoothies and tons and tons of water and tea.”

    Woman with dark hair and red lips looks distressed discussing her $6,640 nose job that ruined her face.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    “I would wake up in the middle of the night … It was so uncomfortable because I couldn’t move my nose or mouth very much,” she elaborated.

    “The first five days I constantly had blood and snot in my throat and had an incredibly dry throat all the time. It was absolutely disgusting. I do not recommend it.”

    The psychological effect on Macias was as pronounced

    Woman taking a selfie in an elevator expressing regret after a $6,640 nose job that allegedly ruined her face.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    “I started to unknowingly fall into a deep post op depression,” Macias shared. “I cried for a week straight. I was so wildly sad,” she said, which prevailed despite her loved one’s attempts at consoling her.

    “My loved ones would console me and call me beautiful over and over. I would just shake my head and fervently say, ‘Thank you but I don’t believe you.’ I felt like I had ruined myself with all my heart. I felt so ugly.”

    Contributing to her mental state was guilt, as she felt “deeply ashamed of herself for giving in to societal standards.”

    The 36-year-old says she still struggles to look in mirrors

    Macias’ tryst with the scalpel down in Mexico has made her something of an expert in the importance of accepting one’s nose.

    “A nose job is an incredibly profound change to the physical, mental and emotional state of one’s being.”

    “Your brain will also reject your reflection and make it appear more warped than it might be so you can clear your face of foreign objects. I couldn’t look at myself without shaking my head in regret.”

    Side-by-side profile images of a woman showing before and after her $6,640 nose job that affected her face.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    “I still can’t look at mirrors from a far away distance to this day.”

    “Know the risks,” she warned, “there are many”

    “Do not rush, do not make decisions while you aren’t emotionally stable,” she warned the world at large.

    “Talk to your loved ones about it. You don’t have to feel alone. Surgeons will not advertise bad work. Don’t rely only on social media for their work.” 

    Woman showing before and after photos of her $6,640 nose job that she claims ruined her face due to vanity.

    Image credits: starshipleela

    “Scour the internet for their name and look for bad reviews. Take your time to craft what you desire your nose to look like in a program if you can. Know the risks. There are many!” she said.

    Despite her philosophical ruminations, she is unwilling to bear the blame alone.

    Macias blamed her doctor, saying: “He did not go over the repercussions of how I can react afterwards. He hadn’t informed me about the possibility of post op depression.”

    Some think Macias is overreacting

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was nothing wrong with her original nose.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBH it wasn't very noticeable before or after, in comparison to the awful lip job that she'd already ruined her face with.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is overreacting. I think her original nose was perfect in her face. But the operated one is not that bad. I can understand she misses her "own nose".

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, it's not a "botched" surgery so much as "I don't like the style/appearance".

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    as_10 avatar
    A S
    A S
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be so beautiful both ways and still so unhappy 🙁

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
