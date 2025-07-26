Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“10 Years Younger”: Experts Weigh In On Lindsay Lohan’s Fresh-Faced Glow Amid Plastic Surgery Drama
Lindsay Lohan with fresh-faced glow posing at an event amid plastic surgery drama and 10 years younger look
“10 Years Younger”: Experts Weigh In On Lindsay Lohan’s Fresh-Faced Glow Amid Plastic Surgery Drama

Lindsay Lohan is drawing praise for her more “natural” look after appearing at the Freaky Friday world premiere in Mexico City on July 22—an appearance that drew fans’ and experts’ attention amid years of speculation over cosmetic surgery.

The Mean Girls alum stunned in a strapless magenta gown, arriving hand-in-hand with husband Bader Shammas.

  • Lindsay Lohan stunned at the Freaky Friday premiere in Mexico City, sporting a natural look that fans and experts praised.
  • Surgeons suspect fading fillers or strategic restraint might explain her softer appearance.
  • Lohan denies ever going under the knife but admits to Botox and laser treatments.

The buzz this time wasn’t about her outfit but rather her face, with some online pointing to softened features and a more subtle aesthetic. Despite years of rumors, Lohan has consistently denied going under the knife.

    Experts believe Lindsay Lohan’s cosmetic work is wearing off

    Lindsay Lohan with fresh-faced glow, wearing crystal earrings and necklace, highlighting youthful beauty amid plastic surgery debate.

    Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

    A New York City cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Elie Levine, attributed the 39-year-old’s most recent look–considered to be more in line with her age–to her “touch-ups wearing off.”

    “If you analyze her aesthetic over the years, there were definitely times when she was overdoing things, potentially,” he was reported saying.

    “But she might now have changed track because, if you try to stay too ahead of the game, you start to look unnatural and unattractive in ways.

    “It certainly is not a bad thing to let things wear off… because if you don’t, you run the risk of what has happened to so many celebs,” the Daily Mail quoted the doctor saying.

    The fading effect of the alleged work on Lohan’s may be deliberate 

    Lindsay Lohan with fresh-faced glow, styled hair, and elegant jewelry at a purple background event.

    Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper/GA

    The cosmetic surgeon also noted that Lohan’s face appeared less glossy than it had in December

    “It could be that the temptation was before her previous launch to really get a touch-up to look her best,” Levine speculated.

    Lindsay Lohan with fresh-faced glow, wearing black mesh outfit and feather earrings at a public event.

    Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

    He explained that her new appearance was despite being “constantly in the headlines just on looks,” and observed, “Lindsay is also a talented actress.” 

    Given the latter, Levine indicated that the star may have wanted her “looks to take a back seat, so that people remember [she is] not just a pretty face.”

    Another cosmetic surgeon suggested that furore may be unfounded, and that her changed visage is merely due to lighting at her last event 

    Image credits: Instagram/Dr. Holguera

    A plastic surgeon from Charlotte in North Carolina, Gaurav Bharti, seconded Levine’s opinion when he said:  

    “It may well be the case that things have adjusted and assimilated into her a bit, giving her a still very beautiful but less filled appearance.”

    Bharti noted that their observations could also have been due to her choice of makeup and the lighting at the Mexico premiere.

    Lohan admits to Botox and laser therapy but denies ever having plastic surgery

    While Lohan denies having ever gone under the knife, she has admitted to skin lasers and Botox.

    In an interview with Elle Magazine, she defended these choices with: “Everyone does Botox,” and then told her interviewer, Chloe Fineman, “I’m into lasers.”

    Lohan claimed that her beauty is not solely dependent on cosmetic procedures. 

    “I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she said.

    “My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing—I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water,” before concluding with: “Eye patches, I do every morning.”

    Fans have been softer on Lohan than others amid the rumors of plastic surgery 

    Lindsay Lohan smiling outdoors showing fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama, looking 10 years younger in natural light.

    Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

    Bored Pandareported on fans’ reactions to the star’s makeover in November 2024, after her freckles and roundish face appeared to give way to chiseled cheeks. 

    “I want whatever she’s been doing to her face. She looks AMAZING,” wrote one fan enviously.

    “She looks 15 years younger than she did 2 years ago,” marveled another.

    “Idk what esthetician, doctor, MUA whoever is responsible for Lindsey’s looks lately, hats off [be]cause she has been serving lately! Looking good, looking healthy! 10/10,” swooned another, departing from the usual disparaging comments that swirl around stars when they tuck into the silicone.

    Lindsay Lohan smiling with fresh-faced glow, blonde hair, bold pink lipstick, and gold hoop earrings in close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

     Social media, for most parts, appears impressed with her look

    Social media comment mentioning $200,000 spent, reacting to Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow and plastic surgery drama.

    Comment by Blair Wood-Court praising colour analysis’s role in achieving a fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama.

    Social media comment praising Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama, saying it looks flawless.

    Social media comment praising a post, expressing excitement and calling it the best seen, with six likes.

    Comment on social media post saying Who is her doctor with 2 likes, discussing Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama.

    Comment reading She looks incredible in black and gray text, user profile picture is a sunset photo.

    User comment saying she looks better than ever, discussing Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama.

    Comment on social media reading she looks gorgeous and 10 years younger discussing Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow.

    Comment praising Lindsay Lohan's fresh-faced glow, highlighting the 10 years younger look amid plastic surgery discussion.

    Comment praising Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow, highlighting a youthful appearance amid plastic surgery discussions.

    Comment on social media by user loz_e asking if they can afford something, related to 10 Years Younger and plastic surgery.

    Comment on social media post by Stav Romano discussing Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama.

    Comment on social media post, text reads "I'll have what she's having" with 69 likes, referring to Lindsay Lohan's fresh-faced glow.

    Comment on Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow, highlighting experts’ views amid plastic surgery drama discussion.

    User comment praising Lindsay Lohan’s fresh-faced glow and amazing appearance amid plastic surgery drama.

    Social media comment praising work, highlighting a fresh-faced glow amid plastic surgery drama and 10 years younger look.

    Comment on social media by Albert Luu expressing a desire for a Lindsay Lohan makeover amid plastic surgery discussion.

    Social media comment questioning Lindsay Lohan’s age amid discussions of her fresh-faced glow and plastic surgery drama.

    Dave Malyon

    liseduhamelthat_u_scully avatar
    lise duhamel (That_U_Scully)
    lise duhamel (That_U_Scully)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's living healthy, changed her habits, seems to be in a happy relationship. Bet that has a lot to do with it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    However much she paid for her work, it was worth it. She looks naturally beautiful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
