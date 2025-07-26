“10 Years Younger”: Experts Weigh In On Lindsay Lohan’s Fresh-Faced Glow Amid Plastic Surgery Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Lohan is drawing praise for her more “natural” look after appearing at the Freaky Friday world premiere in Mexico City on July 22—an appearance that drew fans’ and experts’ attention amid years of speculation over cosmetic surgery.

The Mean Girls alum stunned in a strapless magenta gown, arriving hand-in-hand with husband Bader Shammas.

Surgeons suspect fading fillers or strategic restraint might explain her softer appearance.

Lohan denies ever going under the knife but admits to Botox and laser treatments.

The buzz this time wasn’t about her outfit but rather her face, with some online pointing to softened features and a more subtle aesthetic. Despite years of rumors, Lohan has consistently denied going under the knife.

Experts believe Lindsay Lohan’s cosmetic work is wearing off

Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

A New York City cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Elie Levine, attributed the 39-year-old’s most recent look–considered to be more in line with her age–to her “touch-ups wearing off.”

“If you analyze her aesthetic over the years, there were definitely times when she was overdoing things, potentially,” he was reported saying.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Ash K Holm (@ash_kholm)

“But she might now have changed track because, if you try to stay too ahead of the game, you start to look unnatural and unattractive in ways.

“It certainly is not a bad thing to let things wear off… because if you don’t, you run the risk of what has happened to so many celebs,” the Daily Mail quoted the doctor saying.

The fading effect of the alleged work on Lohan’s may be deliberate

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper/GA

The cosmetic surgeon also noted that Lohan’s face appeared less glossy than it had in December

“It could be that the temptation was before her previous launch to really get a touch-up to look her best,” Levine speculated.

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

He explained that her new appearance was despite being “constantly in the headlines just on looks,” and observed, “Lindsay is also a talented actress.”

Given the latter, Levine indicated that the star may have wanted her “looks to take a back seat, so that people remember [she is] not just a pretty face.”

Another cosmetic surgeon suggested that furore may be unfounded, and that her changed visage is merely due to lighting at her last event

Image credits: Instagram/Dr. Holguera

A plastic surgeon from Charlotte in North Carolina, Gaurav Bharti, seconded Levine’s opinion when he said:

“It may well be the case that things have adjusted and assimilated into her a bit, giving her a still very beautiful but less filled appearance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walter J. Joseph, MD (@drwalterjoseph)

Bharti noted that their observations could also have been due to her choice of makeup and the lighting at the Mexico premiere.

Lohan admits to Botox and laser therapy but denies ever having plastic surgery

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

While Lohan denies having ever gone under the knife, she has admitted to skin lasers and Botox.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, she defended these choices with: “Everyone does Botox,” and then told her interviewer, Chloe Fineman, “I’m into lasers.”

Lohan claimed that her beauty is not solely dependent on cosmetic procedures.

Phases may change, but Lindsay Lohan stays unforgettable. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MnkQe3d0Pn — Pictures Studio (@picturessstudio) July 22, 2025

“I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she said.

“My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing—I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water,” before concluding with: “Eye patches, I do every morning.”

Fans have been softer on Lohan than others amid the rumors of plastic surgery

Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

Bored Pandareported on fans’ reactions to the star’s makeover in November 2024, after her freckles and roundish face appeared to give way to chiseled cheeks.

“I want whatever she’s been doing to her face. She looks AMAZING,” wrote one fan enviously.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

“She looks 15 years younger than she did 2 years ago,” marveled another.

“Idk what esthetician, doctor, MUA whoever is responsible for Lindsey’s looks lately, hats off [be]cause she has been serving lately! Looking good, looking healthy! 10/10,” swooned another, departing from the usual disparaging comments that swirl around stars when they tuck into the silicone.

Image credits: Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

Social media, for most parts, appears impressed with her look

