“Worst Nightmare”: Woman’s Extreme Diarrhea On Plane Leads To Emergency Landing And Flight Cancellation

TikToker and aspiring actress, Meghan Reinertsen, took to the ether to talk about her explosive bout of food poisoning that forced an airline to ground an aircraft for the rest of that day.

Reinertsen was flying from Portugal to Indianapolis in the U.S. when her innards decided it was unhappy with something she’d eaten the day before and forced her into a restroom where she holed up until the plane landed.

The ordeal joins a growing list of unusual in-flight bathroom emergencies over the last two years.

Airline feared she’d contracted a contagious virus during her trip from Portugal.

The experience is one of a few in the last two years which includes the turning back of a flight two hours out of Atlanta because someone defecated on the floor, and another outside of Amsterdam’s Schipol one day when eight out of nine bathrooms aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner failed.

Meghan Reinertsen was on the final leg of her journey when her stomach played up

Image credits: Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash

Reinertsen posted a three-part account of her aircraft-grounding diarrhea experience between July 7 and 8, explaining how she embarked on the multi-legged flight itinerary in the hope of making it to a movie premiere on time.

She awoke at three in the morning, departed from Faro Airport in Portugal, and connected in Lisbon to a flight that would take her to Indianapolis via Newark.

As the aircraft landed in Newark, she was awakened by “a disturbance deep, deep” inside her stomach.

Image credits: Steven Thompson/Unsplash

“Something is happening that I am not prepared to deal with,” she recalled thinking at the time.

Some time after the flight was airborne again, she made her way to the restroom, and the stomach bug forced out the contents of her stomach.

Staffers in hazmat suits were deployed to clean up after her

Image credits: meghanreinertsen

At some point during the bathroom stint, her bathroom antics caught the attention of an attendant who spoke to her through the closed door.

The airline staffer was particularly concerned about the plane landing while Reinertsen was on the loo, but she could not do anything about it.

Reinertsen recalled her state during the exchange, saying, “I’m sweating, I’m crying, my insides are cramping.”

“For the next 20 minutes, I have more diarrhea than any human should have in their life,” her account continued.

As she sat in the stall, she was also informed that the plane’s schedule for the rest of that day had been cancelled because the airline–fearing that Reinertsen had contracted a virus in Portugal–had taken precautions.

The plane was then parked, and individuals in hazmat suits were deployed in her wake.

In 2024, eight out of nine toilets on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner failed

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash

The TikToker’s brush with food poisoning comes over a year after cabin crew on an airborne KLM Boeing 787 Dreamliner realized that it had one working toilet on the entire aircraft.

According to AirLive, attendants discovered the issue shortly after takeoff, and the pilots ruminated for an hour before suggesting turning around.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

The aircraft carrying 200 people and destined for Los Angeles would reach British air space before the aviators would action said idea–two hours later–“wasting nearly seven hours total in the air.”

The same happened in 2024 when an Airbus A350 was delayed by eight hours

Then in September 2023, a Delta Airlines Airbus A350 was forced to make a U-turn after a passenger left a malodorous trail of diarrhea between their seat and the restroom.

Image credits: meghanreinertsen

Cabin crew initially tried to cover and mop up the mess with paper towels and then doused it with air freshener and disinfectant, but as one traveler put it, it only made the cabin “smell of vanilla s**t,” perThe Guardian.

The Delta Airlines flight returned to Atlanta, and everyone was sent off, after which cleaning staff proceeded to sanitize the aircraft for five hours.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash

Upon completion, everyone, including the traveler with an unstable stomach, was allowed back on, and the plane landed at its destination in Barcelona eight hours behind schedule.

As can be derived from public opinion, having diarrhea is almost everyone’s “worst nightmare”

