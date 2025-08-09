Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Worst Nightmare”: Woman’s Extreme Diarrhea On Plane Leads To Emergency Landing And Flight Cancellation
Airplane lavatory interior showing toilet and sink, related to extreme diarrhea incident causing emergency landing.
Travel

“Worst Nightmare”: Woman’s Extreme Diarrhea On Plane Leads To Emergency Landing And Flight Cancellation

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

TikToker and aspiring actress, Meghan Reinertsen, took to the ether to talk about her explosive bout of food poisoning that forced an airline to ground an aircraft for the rest of that day.

Reinertsen was flying from Portugal to Indianapolis in the U.S. when her innards decided it was unhappy with something she’d eaten the day before and forced her into a restroom where she holed up until the plane landed.

Highlights
  • Meghan Reinertsen says her mid-air food poisoning led to flight cancellations and hazmat crews.
  • The ordeal joins a growing list of unusual in-flight bathroom emergencies over the last two years.
  • Airline feared she’d contracted a contagious virus during her trip from Portugal.

The experience is one of a few in the last two years which includes the turning back of a flight two hours out of Atlanta because someone defecated on the floor, and another outside of Amsterdam’s Schipol one day when eight out of nine bathrooms aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner failed.

RELATED:

    Meghan Reinertsen was on the final leg of her journey when her stomach played up

    Woman in jeans and gray shirt holding hands over abdomen, depicting extreme diarrhea discomfort on plane.

    Image credits: Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reinertsen posted a three-part account of her aircraft-grounding diarrhea experience between July 7 and 8, explaining how she embarked on the multi-legged flight itinerary in the hope of making it to a movie premiere on time.

    She awoke at three in the morning, departed from Faro Airport in Portugal, and connected in Lisbon to a flight that would take her to Indianapolis via Newark.

    As the aircraft landed in Newark, she was awakened by “a disturbance deep, deep” inside her stomach.

    Passenger in airplane cabin raising hand during flight, illustrating extreme diarrhea leading to emergency landing and cancellation.

    Image credits: Steven Thompson/Unsplash

    “Something is happening that I am not prepared to deal with,” she recalled thinking at the time.

    Some time after the flight was airborne again, she made her way to the restroom, and the stomach bug forced out the contents of her stomach.

    Staffers in hazmat suits were deployed to clean up after her

    Woman with long blonde hair speaking about extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Image credits: meghanreinertsen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At some point during the bathroom stint, her bathroom antics caught the attention of an attendant who spoke to her through the closed door.

    The airline staffer was particularly concerned about the plane landing while Reinertsen was on the loo, but she could not do anything about it.

    Reinertsen recalled her state during the exchange, saying, “I’m sweating, I’m crying, my insides are cramping.”

    @meghanreinertsen Part 1 of how I personally got a United flight cancelled #storytime#airplane#diarrhea @United Airlines ♬ original sound – Meghan Reinertsen

    “For the next 20 minutes, I have more diarrhea than any human should have in their life,” her account continued.

    As she sat in the stall, she was also informed that the plane’s schedule for the rest of that day had been cancelled because the airline–fearing that Reinertsen had contracted a virus in Portugal–had taken precautions.

    The plane was then parked, and individuals in hazmat suits were deployed in her wake.

    In 2024, eight out of nine toilets on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner failed

    Airplane lavatory with closed toilet seat and stainless steel sink, highlighting extreme diarrhea emergency landing scenario.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The TikToker’s brush with food poisoning comes over a year after cabin crew on an airborne KLM Boeing 787 Dreamliner realized that it had one working toilet on the entire aircraft.

    According to AirLive, attendants discovered the issue shortly after takeoff, and the pilots ruminated for an hour before suggesting turning around.

    Woman looking distressed on airplane seat near window, depicting extreme diarrhea causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    @meghanreinertsen Part 2 of how I personally got a United flight cancelled #storytime#airplane#diarrhea @United Airlines ♬ original sound – Meghan Reinertsen

    The aircraft carrying 200 people and destined for Los Angeles would reach British air space before the aviators would action said idea–two hours later–“wasting nearly seven hours total in the air.”

    The same happened in 2024 when an Airbus A350 was delayed by eight hours

    Then in September 2023, a Delta Airlines Airbus A350 was forced to make a U-turn after a passenger left a malodorous trail of diarrhea between their seat and the restroom.

    Woman covering her mouth with hand, reacting to extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Image credits: meghanreinertsen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cabin crew initially tried to cover and mop up the mess with paper towels and then doused it with air freshener and disinfectant, but as one traveler put it, it only made the cabin “smell of vanilla s**t,” perThe Guardian.

    The Delta Airlines flight returned to Atlanta, and everyone was sent off, after which cleaning staff proceeded to sanitize the aircraft for five hours.

    @meghanreinertsen Did not have my phone in that bathroom, just vibes and horrors. #storytime#airplane#diarrhea♬ original sound – Meghan Reinertsen

    Woman standing near airplane lavatory door, illustrating extreme diarrhea incident causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Upon completion, everyone, including the traveler with an unstable stomach, was allowed back on, and the plane landed at its destination in Barcelona eight hours behind schedule.

    As can be derived from public opinion, having diarrhea is almost everyone’s “worst nightmare”

    Comment expressing sympathy about a woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing relief about woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Social media comment reacting to woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Comment text on social media discussing a woman’s extreme diarrhea causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Comment about woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation with pilot clearance mention.

    Social media comment about the worst nightmare of extreme diarrhea on a plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Comment from Amy Jo discussing norovirus symptoms and experience related to extreme diarrhea on a plane incident.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Social media comment describing a woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing and flight cancellation.

    Social media comment describing extreme diarrhea on a plane causing severe discomfort during a long flight.

    Comment on social media post with a cartoon avatar and username "jack was buried alive" discussing a flight emergency caused by a passenger's extreme diarrhea.

    Social media comment about being hooked, illustrating public reaction to woman’s extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing.

    Comment from former flight attendant explaining training for extreme diarrhea emergencies on plane causing flight disruption.

    Comment from flight attendant Leah sharing experience related to extreme diarrhea on plane causing emergency landing.

    Comment on social media with colorful avatar and text reading Story telling 100/10, I’m so sorry, with 6635 likes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Funny
    Homepage
    Trending
    Funny
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Funny Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT