“John Wick Is Coming For You”: Tourist Who Kicked TSA Dog Faces Punishment After Airport Outrage
TSA dog wearing a service vest, sitting on the ground with tongue out at the airport.
Crime

“John Wick Is Coming For You”: Tourist Who Kicked TSA Dog Faces Punishment After Airport Outrage

An Egyptian national, Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, 70, has been deported for kicking an airport security sniffer dog so hard that it became airborne.

Reports indicate that Marie’s infraction was anything but a knee-jerk action. He had lined up his foot with the Beagle after it outed him for the 100 pounds of prohibited food items stashed in his luggage.

Highlights
  • Egyptian tourist fined $840 and deported after violently kicking TSA beagle at Dulles Airport.
  • Freddie, a five-year-old sniffer dog, sniffed out 100 pounds of illegal food before being attacked.
  • The incident sparked outrage online, turning Freddie into a hero among animal lovers.

The fracas resulted in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials arresting the man and turning him over to the Department of Homeland Security.

    The Egyptian national was immediately handcuffed and handed over to Homeland Security

    TSA dog sitting on airport floor with tongue out wearing service vest and leash attached to collar

    Image credits: CBPFieldOps

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has since released an official report on the matter, saying that Freddie, a five-year-old agriculture detector dog, and his handler were deployed at Dulles Airport in Washington on Tuesday, June 24.

    The duo had been examining the luggage of passengers who had just disembarked an EgyptAir flight when they came upon Marie and his baggage.

    The handler started questioning the septuagenarian, who in response “violently kicked Freddie with sufficient force to lift the 25-pound beagle off the ground.”

    TSA dog searching packaged food and herbs at airport security checkpoint during passenger inspection.

    Image credits: CBPFieldOps

    The notice goes on to say that “CBP officers immediately descended upon Marie, handcuffed him, and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for prosecution.”

    The perpetrator was billed $840 and put on the next plane to Cairo

    Marie appeared in court on Thursday, June 26, where he pleaded guilty “to harming animals used in law enforcement” and was sentenced to time served.

    Mugshot of a tourist facing punishment after kicking TSA dog, linked to airport outrage and John Wick-related backlash.

    Image credits: Bill Melugin

    He was ordered by the U.S. Eastern District of Virginia Court to pay veterinary fees for Freddie, who sustained bruises around his ribs, which amounted to $840.

    He was also ordered to “immediately report to CBP for removal from the United States.”

    As a nod to the direction, the CBP notice, titled “Egyptian traveler eats federal charges for kicking Dulles CBP beagle,” claimed Marie was put on a plane back to Cairo at 12:30 p.m. on the same day.

    Freddie outed a stash of illicit foodstuffs that was four times his weight

    Airport security dog on leash facing passenger in a blurry image related to John Wick airport TSA dog incident.

    Image credits: Homeland Security

    The stash of illegal food that drew Freddie’s attention comprised “55 pounds of beef meat, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers, and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs.”

    The discovery drew commentary from the CBP’s Washington Director, Christine Waugh, who said:  

    “We rely heavily on our K9 partners and Freddie was just doing his job. Any malicious attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and CBP will continue to work with our investigating and prosecuting partners to deal swift and severe justice to perpetrators.”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading John wick is coming for you with reactions visible below.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Natalie Ugle expressing sympathy for TSA dog and hoping tourist who kicked dog faces jail after airport incident.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    The CBP report  used the opportunity to underscore the role of its “Beagles Brigade,” stating that it played a vital role “in screening passengers and cargo to prevent the introduction of harmful plant pests and foreign animal disease from entering the U.S.”

    It further noted that animal and plant-related parasites, along with “invasive pests and weeds,” cost America “billions of dollars in eradication measures and lost revenues.

    America employs up to 120 beagles at 88 of its international airports

    Meanwhile, Freddie’s experience has propelled him to fame. 

    A video of the hound is flighting on Facebook and depicts the beagle applying his keen sense of smell and directing his handler, Officer Snyder, to a large stash of raw chicken hiding in someone’s luggage.

    According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Freddie is one of 120 Beagles employed by the CBP and state and local government departments.

    TSA dog resting beside a table full of confiscated packaged food items at the airport security checkpoint.

    Image credits: CBPFieldOps

    They can be seen weaving through baggage at 88 of America’s international airports with their uniformed handlers in tow.

    AKC says they are chosen for their calm temperaments and diminutive size so as not to alarm passengers.

    They are trained to alert their owners by sitting down when they detect illicit material.

    The incident has made Freddie a hero on social media

    TSA officer smiling kneels with two working K9 dogs, highlighting airport security and canine enforcement unit.

    Image credits: CBPFieldOps

    Responding to earlier reports, before Marie was fined and deported, social media called for an in-kind type of punishment.

    “How about an eye for an eye times 10,” suggested one netizen.

    “A Quick KICK INTO THE BALLS and this guy would be Crawling All the Way Home,” specified another.

    Beagle TSA dog in uniform sitting in front of American flag, representing airport security and enforcement.

    Image credits: CBPFieldOps

    The relief expressed by animal lovers in response to the more recent videos on Facebook was overwhelming.

     A user summed up the sentiment when she wrote:

    “Freddy!!!! Look how handsome you are !!!!! You are so brave and I’m so proud of you !!!!”

    Social media thinks the perpetrator should be banned from the US

    Comment by Bandita Del Sole Amicucci suggesting harsh punishment after tourist kicked TSA dog causing airport outrage.

    Comment from Meagan Van Kuyk questioning the working conditions of TSA dogs used every day at airports.

    Comment by Louise Bigiel calling a tourist who kicked TSA dog a vile human after airport outrage.

    Comment on social media stating technically he assaulted an on-duty officer with reactions visible below the text.

    Comment from Lorraine Tompson saying Jail for sure in response to airport outrage over tourist kicking TSA dog.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the tourist who kicked TSA dog facing punishment after airport outrage.

    Comment by Annette Verdesco saying he should have been kicked in a light blue text box on a social media platform.

    Comment by Phyllis Fankhauser expressing concern for the TSA dog after airport incident involving tourist kicking the dog.

    Comment by Jean Rollins reading Lock him but and throw away the key under a profile photo on social media discussing John Wick TSA dog incident.

    Comment by user expressing outrage after tourist allegedly kicked TSA dog at airport sparking punishment threats and public backlash.

    Comment by Sabation Triplett on social media expressing anger towards tourist who kicked TSA dog in airport incident.

    Comment from Margaret MacKinnon criticizing tourist facing charges after kicking TSA dog, reflecting airport outrage.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was it his first time visiting? I know a lot of cultures see dogs as unclean and shouldn’t be touched or near food but he should have done his research before visiting. Absolutely unacceptable. I hope he has a lifetime ban from the country. If you have that much disrespect for our country and its officers, you don’t deserve to visit here. Stay home.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sapnasarfarejournalist avatar
    Sapna Sarfare
    Sapna Sarfare
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    irrespective of the culture, that vile human being is in other country.. dont bring that attitude. In India, hinduism respects dogs since they are associated with a god. but the sad part is many are not great with dogs..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe in Egypt kicking animals is a thing? Buddy, in the US you would not survive jail time.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karriberkowitz avatar
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m so glad the dog is going to make a full recovery. He was just doing what he was trained to do. The man was just mad he got caught. Bad word person, hope is flight home was awful!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
