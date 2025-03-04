ADVERTISEMENT

What if I told you that the US military once launched a campaign called “Operation Toenails”? They aimed to capture a group of islands from the Japanese during World War II, and they succeeded. Feel free to look it up.

You’ll also find it on this list of weird government projects implemented worldwide over the years. While Operation Toenails was a success, many others weren’t. Like when India punished COVID-19 protocol violators by making them write “I’m sorry” 500 times.

Regardless of how they turned out, we now consider them some of the oddest governmental pursuits in human history. Enjoy these bits of trivia.