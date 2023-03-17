Rachel explained to Sea Today that they use this kind of language that includes jokes, funny posts about astrology and associations with bad relationships because they feel they “have to speak in the language that people are used to seeing their messages in.”

If they posted funny dog videos and memes unrelated to what they do and then squeezed in relevant information in the standard format, Rachel believes that “those tweets that are competing for attention, people are going to look right over them.” So they needed to combine the two.

Mary adds that “humor really sticks with people. Like if you see a funny post about recreation and then you’re hiking, and you pass a bag of dog poop on the trail, you might think of that funny post that we made about the starving trash cans and pick it up. I think that humor is a really great, subtle way to remind people of the important messages that we need to tell.”