Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Virginia Giuffre’s “Tragic” Final Note Made Public After She Took Her Own Life
Woman holding black dog indoors with a colorful background, related to Virginia Giuffreu2019s tragic final note after her death.
News

Virginia Giuffre’s “Tragic” Final Note Made Public After She Took Her Own Life

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s more to this story,” one reader said, echoing the sentiments of many who believe the truth behind the passing of Virginia Giuffre hasn’t been fully revealed.

The outspoken 41-year-old survivor, who helped expose a global human trafficking ring led by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was revealed to have met her end via self-harm at her home outside Perth, Australia, last Thursday (April 24).

Highlights
  • Virginia Giuffre, known for exposing Epstein's trafficking ring, died by self-harm at her home near Perth on April 24, 2024.
  • Her family shared a hopeful handwritten note urging unity and action for survivors of abuse.
  • Giuffre's mental health declined in recent months, worsened by restricted contact with her children and a serious car accident.
  • Online reactions included both sorrow and conspiracy theories.

In the days following the incident, Giuffre’s family shared a handwritten note she had penned before passing away—one that paints a positive mindset, filled with purpose and solidarity for survivors of abuse.

“Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims,” Giuffre wrote. “Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

RELATED:

    The family of Virginia Giuffre, the survivor who helped expose Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring, revealed the contents of her final letter

    Woman in pink pajamas sitting in bed with breakfast tray, related to Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after her death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    “It wasn’t a final note,” a spokesperson said in an interview, providing a hopeful yet troubling look into the survivor’s mindset.

    The note was found among her personal writings, with the family choosing to share it after learning that survivors and supporters were holding a protest in Washington, DC, in her honor.

    The protest was organized by the non-profit Strength Through Strides to coincide with Denim Day, a global movement to challenge victim-blaming. 

    Older man in a navy suit and yellow tie standing outdoors with greenery, related to Virginia Giuffre tragic final note news.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    The event culminated in a march to the Lincoln Memorial. According to its founder, Summer Williams, the event concluded successfully with meetings with senators to discuss protections for survivors of se**al assault.

    “Virginia was the first advocate I ever saw speaking out. She gave me the courage to tell my own story,” she told People Magazine.

    Virginia Giuffre speaking in an interview, sharing her tragic final note and story in a serious, emotional setting.

    Image credits: BBCPanorama

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Willis then explained that the march had been planned prior to Giuffre’s passing, but that it gained renewed momentum when the news was made public. The family’s decision to share the letter steeled their resolve, moving the protesters deeply.

    “Everyone just stood around the phone as we listened to Virginia’s family and they read us the note,” Willis recalled. “They said thank you for carrying on her legacy.” 

    “We were all crying.”

    According to Giuffre’s sister-in-law, the survivor’s mental had been in decline in recent months

    Close-up photo of a middle-aged man with gray hair and a slight smile related to Virginia Giuffre tragic final note news.

    Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Giuffre had long been a central figure in bringing public attention to Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes, as well as accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse—allegations he has consistently denied. Her civil lawsuit against the royal family was settled out of court in 2022.

    Virginia Giuffre at a public event, surrounded by people, with a calm expression and blonde hair visible.

    Image credits: Barry Williams/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her international notoriety, those close to Giuffre describe her as someone who was suffering in silence. According to reports, the survivor had allegedly been prevented from seeing her children in the months leading up to her passing, intensifying her emotional struggles.

    Woman in hospital bed wearing black headscarf with medical monitor in the background, related to Virginia Giuffre tragic final note

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    According to Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, the survivor had been struggling emotionally and physically in the months before her death. 

    For instance, as Bored Pandapreviously reported, she uploaded photos from a hospital bed on March 30. According to her, the car she was driving was hit by a school bus while she was driving in rural Australia. She said she had only “four days to live” at the time.

    Injured woman with bruises lying in hospital bed, highlighting Virginia Giuffre lawyer doubts in tragic final note case.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Everything just accrues on top of one another,” she said, offering a sobering look at Giuffre’s mental health. Without going into detail, Roberts also said she was able to share “very deep conversations” with Giuffre before the incident. 

    “In the end, the weight was too much to carry,” she said.

    While some netizens reacted with sadness at the news, others were suspicious, believing there’s more to her passing

    Handwritten note revealing a tragic message linked to Virginia Giuffre’s final moments after she took her own life.

    Image credits: Amanda Roberts/Facebook

    The online response to Giuffre’s passing has been swift and emotional. While some expressed sorrow, others reacted with skepticism and suspicion.

    “This is such a terrible tragedy for such a young life,” one user wrote.

    “I don’t have proof but I believe she was m***ered!” another said, echoing conspiracy theories that rose in the aftermath of the incident, similar to those that surrounded Epstein’s passing.

    Woman holding a small black dog, standing next to a colorful cow statue, related to Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others went as far as to question the truth of her allegations against Prince Andrew, believing she had fabricated parts of the story for her own gain.

    “I believe she embellished her encounters with Andrew. Rest in peace but I don’t believe her story in its entirety,” one user argued. “She could have gone to trial but she caved to a cash settlement.”

    Still, most people reacted with support for Giuffre and victims of similar crimes, with many lamenting not being able to personally thank the survivor for her work.

    “I never got to thank Virginia,” Willis said. “But I can carry on her legacy and work for survivors in her honor.”

    “Heartbreaking.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Virginia’s passing

    Comment expressing anger towards Prince Andrew, mentioning karma and injustice related to Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Denise Freeman Bruff expressing heartbreak over Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after her death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing sorrow over a tragic death, referencing Virginia Giuffre’s final note after her suicide.

    Comment expressing condolences for Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after she took her own life.

    Comment on social media by Lynne Helmick expressing sadness over a tragic loss related to Virginia Giuffre’s final note.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy about Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note following her death by suicide.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Diane Shaver discussing Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note and her ongoing trauma before death.

    Comment by Verónica Elba discussing the impact of protest in bringing community support and attention to issues.

    Comment by Michelle Marie expressing belief about Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after she took her own life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Theresa A Rodriguez expressing sympathy and mentioning struggles in Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after her death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after she took her own life.

    Screenshot of a social media comment disputing the authenticity of Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note.

    Comment from Mic Ross stating notes always scream I didn’t do this to myself related to Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jonathan Kitto expressing concerns about protecting high ups with questionable behavior related to Virginia Giuffre’s tragic note.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Comment expressing sadness over Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note and the toll on her health after standing up to abusers.

    Comment by Jayne Healy expressing confusion about false claims related to Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after her death.

    Comment from Veronica Duffy questioning the reasons behind taking money amid Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after her death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note after she took her own life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post reading She was delusional, expressing a negative opinion.

    Comment questioning the truth about Virginia Giuffre’s tragic final note and the negative reactions she received online.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet that traffic accident was no accident. May she rest in peace. And may all the abusers be held to justice.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet that traffic accident was no accident. May she rest in peace. And may all the abusers be held to justice.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda