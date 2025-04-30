Virginia Giuffre’s “Tragic” Final Note Made Public After She Took Her Own Life

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s more to this story,” one reader said, echoing the sentiments of many who believe the truth behind the passing of Virginia Giuffre hasn’t been fully revealed.

The outspoken 41-year-old survivor, who helped expose a global human trafficking ring led by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was revealed to have met her end via self-harm at her home outside Perth, Australia, last Thursday (April 24).

Highlights Virginia Giuffre, known for exposing Epstein's trafficking ring, died by self-harm at her home near Perth on April 24, 2024.

Her family shared a hopeful handwritten note urging unity and action for survivors of abuse.

Giuffre's mental health declined in recent months, worsened by restricted contact with her children and a serious car accident.

Online reactions included both sorrow and conspiracy theories.

In the days following the incident, Giuffre’s family shared a handwritten note she had penned before passing away—one that paints a positive mindset, filled with purpose and solidarity for survivors of abuse.

“Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims,” Giuffre wrote. “Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

“It wasn’t a final note,” a spokesperson said in an interview, providing a hopeful yet troubling look into the survivor’s mindset.

The note was found among her personal writings, with the family choosing to share it after learning that survivors and supporters were holding a protest in Washington, DC, in her honor.

The protest was organized by the non-profit Strength Through Strides to coincide with Denim Day, a global movement to challenge victim-blaming.

The event culminated in a march to the Lincoln Memorial. According to its founder, Summer Williams, the event concluded successfully with meetings with senators to discuss protections for survivors of se**al assault.

“Virginia was the first advocate I ever saw speaking out. She gave me the courage to tell my own story,” she told People Magazine.

Willis then explained that the march had been planned prior to Giuffre’s passing, but that it gained renewed momentum when the news was made public. The family’s decision to share the letter steeled their resolve, moving the protesters deeply.

“Everyone just stood around the phone as we listened to Virginia’s family and they read us the note,” Willis recalled. “They said thank you for carrying on her legacy.”

“We were all crying.”

According to Giuffre’s sister-in-law, the survivor’s mental had been in decline in recent months

Giuffre had long been a central figure in bringing public attention to Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes, as well as accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse—allegations he has consistently denied. Her civil lawsuit against the royal family was settled out of court in 2022.

Despite her international notoriety, those close to Giuffre describe her as someone who was suffering in silence. According to reports, the survivor had allegedly been prevented from seeing her children in the months leading up to her passing, intensifying her emotional struggles.

According to Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, the survivor had been struggling emotionally and physically in the months before her death.

For instance, as Bored Pandapreviously reported, she uploaded photos from a hospital bed on March 30. According to her, the car she was driving was hit by a school bus while she was driving in rural Australia. She said she had only “four days to live” at the time.

Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

“Everything just accrues on top of one another,” she said, offering a sobering look at Giuffre’s mental health. Without going into detail, Roberts also said she was able to share “very deep conversations” with Giuffre before the incident.

“In the end, the weight was too much to carry,” she said.

While some netizens reacted with sadness at the news, others were suspicious, believing there’s more to her passing

The online response to Giuffre’s passing has been swift and emotional. While some expressed sorrow, others reacted with skepticism and suspicion.

“This is such a terrible tragedy for such a young life,” one user wrote.

“I don’t have proof but I believe she was m***ered!” another said, echoing conspiracy theories that rose in the aftermath of the incident, similar to those that surrounded Epstein’s passing.

Others went as far as to question the truth of her allegations against Prince Andrew, believing she had fabricated parts of the story for her own gain.

“I believe she embellished her encounters with Andrew. Rest in peace but I don’t believe her story in its entirety,” one user argued. “She could have gone to trial but she caved to a cash settlement.”

Still, most people reacted with support for Giuffre and victims of similar crimes, with many lamenting not being able to personally thank the survivor for her work.

“I never got to thank Virginia,” Willis said. “But I can carry on her legacy and work for survivors in her honor.”

“Heartbreaking.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Virginia’s passing

