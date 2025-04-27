Virginia Giuffre’s Chilling Post About Not Ending Her Life Sparks Wild Theories After Her Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of s–xual ab–se, tragically took her own life two days ago on April 25, but conspiracy theorists have dug up a chilling old post of hers.

In 2019, one user on X wrote that the “F.B.I. will k–ll her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.”

In response, the advocate said, “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I su–cidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP — if something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].”

Image credits: Miami Herald / Getty

It was once again resurfaced on X, after being shared by well-known US conservatives such as House Republicans Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene, as reported by news.com.au.

Rep. Mace posted a screenshot of Giuffre’s past words, writing, “This gave me goosebumps.”

Rep. Taylor Green suggested that perhaps there was something more to the case, posting a photo of the 41-year-old with Prince Andrew, “The truth needs to come out more matter who is responsible [sic].”

Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

Political activist Laura Loomer additionally chimed in to remind readers of the deadly car crash the Epstein victim was involved in on March 24 as evidence that the details of her passing may not have all been shared.

“I don’t believe Virginia Giuffre committed su–cide,” she wrote on X. “Just like I don’t believe Jeffrey Epstein committed su–cide. First she gets in a car crash, now they say she k–lled herself? Sounds like someone wanted her de–d.”

Indeed, on March 30, Giuffre shared on Instagram that she was currently in the hospital after being in a car that was struck by a school bus going more than 49 mph.

Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department

She posted a photo of her lying in the hospital bed, her face severely covered with bruises and wrote, “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure. They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

She was later released to return home, but it’s clear the accident hasn’t left people’s minds.

On April 24, Giuffre’s family gave a heartbreaking statement to PEOPLE that she had lost her life via su–cide.

Image credits: VRSVirginia

Image credits: VRSVirginia

“Giuffre lost her life su–cide, after being a lifelong victim of s–xual ab–se and s–x trafficking,” they said, while saying she had been a “fierce warrior” for her entire life, never once settling without seeking justice. “She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright.

“She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

Image credits: New York Daily News / Getty

A moment of clarity for Giuffre came when she held her newborn daughter in her arms, her family describing it as the push she needed to fight against those who had ab–sed her and so many other victims.

The statement continued, “There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit,” concluding the message with the reassurance that she is now “with the angels.”

The mother-of-three was known as a campaigner and advocate for those who had survived s–x trafficking after she accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for trafficking her at 16 and Prince Andrew for “s–xual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress” when she was 17.

Image credits: Miami Herald / Getty

Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department

Ghislaine Maxwell, who worked for Epstein, was also someone who inflicted trauma and suffering on Giuffre. She is now serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and years and today the jury gave me just that,” Giuffre said on X after Maxwell’s verdict. “Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s ab–se, my heart goes out to the many other girls and women who suffered at her husbands and whose lives she destroyed.”

Image credits: MisterZuggy

Image credits: KilzSlick

Image credits: RYboating

Image credits: TruckMetaX

Image credits: ThorJ778

Image credits: WestHardinFan1

Image credits: Trajan420

Image credits: BrigidKennedy

Image credits: MissBrown81

Image credits: PoppyMeze

Image credits: ElaineG46010074

Image credits: SteveEdinger2