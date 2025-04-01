Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Seems Fishy”: After Prince Andrew’s Accuser Says She Has 4 Days To Live, Police Contradicts Her
Celebrities, News

“Seems Fishy”: After Prince Andrew’s Accuser Says She Has 4 Days To Live, Police Contradicts Her

Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew after being trafficked as a teen by Jeffrey Epstein, said she has only four days to live following a car crash with a school bus. Police in the area where she is believed to reside have since reported a “minor crash” that matches her description.

On Monday (March 31), the mom of three shared a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram, writing, “I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

Highlights
  • The Western Australia Police Force has reported a "minor crash" that matches Virginia Giuffre’s description.
  • The campaigner stated that she was given four days to live after suffering kidney failure following a car crash.
  • Although she did not specify where the crash occurred, Giuffre has reportedly been living in Perth, Western Australia.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

    Virginia Giuffre posted from a hospital bed, stating she had gone into kidney failure and was given only four days to live
    Woman in a striped shirt holding a black dog, next to a decorative cow, related to Prince Andrew's accuser news.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

    Giuffre did not specify when or where the accident occurred. According to The Daily Mail, she has been living in Queensland and Western Australia in recent years.

    Queensland Police reportedly said they had no record of a bus crash matching her description.

    Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Western Australia Police Force said they had become aware of a “minor crash” between a bus and a car in Neergabby, north of Perth, on March 24.

    Accuser of Prince Andrew appears injured in hospital bed, raising questions.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    The accident was reported by the bus driver on March 25 and the car sustained approximately $2,000 worth of damage.

    “There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash,” the spokesperson said.

    Police did not confirm whether Giuffre was the driver.

    Brad Edwards, a lawyer who represented Giuffre in her previous legal cases, shared that her situation was “very bad” and that they were “hoping for better news in the coming days.”

    Giuffre said she was in a serious car crash involving a school bus traveling at 110 km/h

    Woman in a blue top sitting on a bench with three children, related to news about a claim involving Prince Andrew’s accuser.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    Giuffre’s father, Sky Roberts, posted a message of support in the comments of his daughter’s photo.

    “Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life,” he wrote.

    “If there is anything in the world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.”

    Roberts said Giuffre has recently become estranged from her three children amid her divorce battle with Robert Giuffre, her husband of two decades.

    “She’s in really bad shape,” he told The Daily Mail.

    Smiling man in a suit behind bars, related to accuser's claims and police contradiction.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    “She’s very depressed… there’s everything else she’s been going through with the divorce and not being able to see her kids.

    “I’m sick to my stomach. I feel like crying because I love my daughter more than life,” added Roberts, who resides in Florida. 

    “If there’s anything I could do, I’d do it. There’s nothing I can do from here. I’m on Social Security so I can’t fly out. I’d love to be by her side and support her.”

    Western Australia Police confirmed a “minor crash” between a bus and a car on March 24 in Neergabby, with $2,000 in car damage but no reported injuries

    Woman holding a photo, linked to Prince Andrew in legal case, looking serious while seated indoors.

    Image credits: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

    Roberts, who has grown apart from his daughter in recent years, believes Giuffre should seek a second medical opinion before drawing devastating conclusions about her health.

    “When someone tells you you’re going to d*e in four days, you don’t want to hear from just that person. You need to get a second opinion. You need a third opinion.”

    In 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, at Federal Court in New York.

    She accused him of r*pe and claimed financier Epstein and his girlfriend-associate Ghislaine Maxwell had trafficked her to have non-consensual encounters with the Duke when she was 17.

    Three people posing together indoors amidst controversy surrounding Prince Andrew's accuser.

    Image credits: ddp images

    The then-teenager “feared d*ath or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority,” a court filing by her legal team read.

    Prince Andrew denied the allegations and said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre. In 2022, he and Giuffre settled the lawsuit out of court, reportedly for £12 million, and he avoided trial.

    “I’m sick to my stomach. I feel like crying because I love my daughter more than life,” said her father, Sky Roberts

    Cowboy in patterned shirt and hat, serious expression, indoor setting with palm decor.

    Image credits: Good Morning Britain

    Following the car crash, Lady Victoria Hervey, who dated Prince Andrew in 1999, made an Instagram post claiming “karma” had reached Giuffre and later casting doubt on her accusations.

    “If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live then a complete confession is needed,” the socialite wrote, adding that she “didn’t believe” the accident took place and calling Giuffre “the Queen of the fake photo.”

    Lady Victoria Hervey, who dated Prince Andrew, questioned the accident, referring to Giuffre as the “Queen of the fake photo”

    Blonde woman with wavy hair and layered necklaces, related to Prince Andrew accuser story.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    Instagram post questioning car crash diagnosis related to Prince Andrew's accuser's health claims.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    Text messages discussing hospital gown relevance after Prince Andrew's accuser claims limited time to live.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    Giuffre met Epstein and Maxwell while working as a spa attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Afterward, she was recruited as a masseuse by Maxwell.

    Roberts laments that he couldn’t protect his daughter or recognize what she was going through at the time.

    “As a parent you kind of ask the question, ‘How do you not know your children are doing this?’ But she’s a very good actress. When she would come home from these trips she said nothing about it. It must have been k*lling her inside.

    “But for powerful people like that, they can threaten a young girl like that.”

    Some people remain skeptical about Giuffre’s story, while others have expressed their support for the campaigner

    Text from a user questioning the accuracy of predictions about days left to live, relevant to Prince Andrew controversy.

    Comment questioning credibility of Prince Andrew's accuser, suggesting potential falsehoods.

    Social media post questioning "fishy" details involving Prince Andrew's accuser's crash report.

    Comment discussing settlement money, police response to Prince Andrew’s accuser's claims, and personal life changes.

    Comment expressing doubt about Prince Andrew's accuser's claim, suggesting skepticism and waiting for time to reveal truth.

    Text message from Perth claiming police have no record of bus incident, related to Prince Andrew’s accuser.

    Text message questioning claims about Prince Andrew’s accuser and police response.

    Text message questioning accuser's actions amid claims of having four days to live related to Prince Andrew controversy.

    Comment questioning the validity of claims related to Prince Andrew's accuser, mentioning lack of neck brace and police reports.

    Comment on Prince Andrew’s accuser discussing protective custody and new identity in a social media post.

    Comment on Prince Andrew’s accuser with skepticism about recent claims.

    Comment by John Kristan regarding royal controversy, sparking debate with reactions.

    Comment on Prince Andrew's accuser, expressing sympathy with emojis.

    Comment on royal family dealing with dissenters, referencing Princess Diana.

    Text message speculation about Prince Andrew's accuser and witness protection.

    Comment by Patrick F Costello discussing trends and patterns in response to Prince Andrew's accuser's claims.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

