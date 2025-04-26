Heartbreaking Final Posts Of Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Before Her Tragic Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of the late Jeffrey Epstein and accuser of Prince Andrew, shared a heartbreaking final post on social media before taking her own life.

Warning: The following article mentions su*cide and s*xual ab*se.

On Thursday, April 24, the 41-year-old took her life in Neergabby, Australia, which was her farm residence for the past several years, according to a statement made by her family to PEOPLE.

“Giuffre lost her life to su*cide, after being a lifelong victim of s*xual ab*se and s*x trafficking,” they said, adding that she was a “fierce warrior” in her fight for justice. “She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright.

“She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

Image credits: Miami Herald / Getty

The statement continued to give a heartwarming recollection of the moment Giuffre realized she needed to fight against those who had ab*sed her and so many other victims — made so much clearer when she held her newborn daughter in her arms.

“There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit,” her family said.

“In the end, the toll of ab*se is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

Image credits: United States District Court

Her attorney Sigrid McCawley also added a few words of tribute, saying Giuffre was so much more than just a client with her “awe-inspiring” courage and strength to push harder.

“Rest in peace, my sweet angel,” she concluded.

According to the outlet, Giuffre had a rather tumultuous start to 2025. On March 30, she shared on Instagram that she was in the hospital after the car she was in was struck by a school bus going more than 49 mph.

Her family shared a touching tribute following her passing

Image credits: United States District Court

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, with multiple bruises on her face. “They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

Prior to her de*th, her activity on Instagram was cryptic.

She shared a YouTube link to the song Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye before following it up with a story post of nothing but a black screen and broken heart emojis, as reported by Daily Mail.

Image credits: Titanic Belfast

She did not publicly reveal what those posts meant but had voiced in 2019 that she was not su*cidal, in any “way, shape or form.”

The mother-of-three is best known for being a symbol of hope and campaigner of support for those who had survived s*x trafficking. She accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein of trafficking her at the young age of 16 before more recently accusing Prince Andrew of “s*xual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” when she was 17.

Giuffre had spoken out against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew

Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

She has been particularly vocal about the horrors she faced, particularly at the hands of the former, when she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 to work for Epstein, saying the pair groomed her and forced her to have s*x with the financer.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year-sentnece in federal prison.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always,” Giuffre vocalized on X after Maxwell’s verdict. “Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s ab*se, my heart goes out to the many other girls and women who suffered at her husbands and whose lives she destroyed.”

Image credits: New York Daily News / Getty

Heartbreaking enoughly, her own husband, Robert Giuffre, could not offer her the support she sought, as the advocate also came forward with allegations of ab*se against him.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, she said, “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who, ab*sed and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.”

Netizens demand justice for all Giuffre has been put through

Image credits: redheadranting

Image credits: TomLeamer

Image credits: schendel_ashley

Image credits: lucystone1871

Image credits: smith_mistah

Image credits: gymfithkg

Image credits: shindiggler2

Image credits: 99saleen3221

Image credits: pierinnaph

Image credits: PaulineMBarten

Image credits: Imp0ssiblePrnce

Image credits: sheilaondra