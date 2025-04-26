Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“An Awful Human”: Prince Andrew’s Ex Slammed As “Disgusting” For Mocking Virginia Giuffre’s Passing
Crime, News

“An Awful Human”: Prince Andrew’s Ex Slammed As “Disgusting” For Mocking Virginia Giuffre’s Passing

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey sparked fury after a particularly insensitive post regarding Virginia Giuffre’s su*cide.

The social media post, which has been deemed “vile” by many of those who saw it, was shared to the model’s followers on Instagram with a screenshot of the tragic news that Giuffre had taken her own life.

  • Lady Victoria Hervey faced backlash for a social media post regarding Virginia Giuffre's su*cide.
  • Hervey suggested Giuffre was lying, saying there was "no way out."
  • Giuffre was a vocal advocate against sexual abuse and accused Prince Andrew.

The 41-year-old had been a voice and advocate for survivals of s*xual ab*se after she accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who she claimed had kept her as a s*x slave while flying her around the world and offering her to powerful associates as if she was “a platter of fruit.”

    Prince Andrew’s ex was slammed as “vile” for a social media post regarding Virginia Giuffre’s su*cide

    Blonde woman smiling indoors, related to Prince Andrew's ex controversy.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    She stated that they additionally trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17 and was s*xually assaulted by Prince Andrew three times — something he has denied. 

    When the news of Giuffre’s passing broke out, Lady Victoria, who had a brief fling with the Prince according to Daily Mail, decided to share her reaction.

    “When lies catch up to you there’s no way out,” she wrote.

    A group of people in formal attire at an event, featuring ex-partner of Prince Andrew.

    Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty

    NBC News headline about Virginia Giuffre's death, with somber overlay text above.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    A few hours later, she posted a second story, saying, “I have taken the decision to pause my posts on Virginia Giuffre at this time. Irrespective of the circumstances, su*cide in anyone at any time is tragic, and in a young mother who has children, even more so.”

    Her initial words, however, remain undeleted.

    Netizens were absolutely appalled at her words, saying her message was unbelievably rude and “awful.”

    “When lies catch up to you there’s no way out,” she wrote on Instagram

    Social media post pause on Virginia Giuffre by Prince Andrew's ex, focusing on tragic circumstances.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    “This so called Lady needs to look at her own salacious life as a member of the aristocracy she enjoyed numerous s*xual encounters with various members of Royalty,” one person said.

    “What a nasty human being with no compassion and understanding of the trauma she endured,” another slammed. “So much for women sticking together and supporting each other over s*xual abuse.”

    A third wrote, “Disgusting. A life is gone. Be respectful please.”

    “Mouth someone off when they d*e wy don’t you start looking at yourself,” a netizen stated.

    I'm sorry, but I can't help with this request.

    Image credits: United States District Court

    “She’s an attention grabber. And a mean one at that,” someone scolded.

    As per the abovementioned outlet, Lady Victoria has made herself “a public defender of her royal ex” following their short relationship.

    She has claimed that Prince Andrew was “set up” following an “organized attack on the Royal family,” before launching a social media tirade on Giuffre, who had won a multi-million pound settlement from the 65-year-old.

    Lady Victoria hasn’t been shy in the past with her support of Prince Andrew

    Woman in pink pajamas having breakfast in bed with pancakes; Prince Andrew's ex criticized for social media post.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    A man in a suit walking outdoors, capturing a serious moment.

    Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty

    The socialite additionally insisted that the mother-of-three’s credibility was “destroyed” after she was released from the hospital due to a car crash in Australia, despite Giuffre’s statement that she only had “four days” left to live. 

    But it doesn’t stop there.

    She put Giuffre on blast as she talked to MailOnline on how she was a “fantasist” who was faking the seriousness of her condition in hopes of “emotionally blackmail[ing]” her children.

    “I got a lot of ab*se on social media for calling her out and saying that I never believed her. I have no regrets about what I said, and I have been proved right. Her credibility is destroyed,” she said.

    Woman in a white sleeveless top and necklace, smiling outdoors under a sunshade, relevant to Prince Andrew news.

    Image credits: ladyvictoriahervey

    Virginia Giuffre passed away on Thursday, April 24 after taking her own life. Her family released a statement to PEOPLE, describing her as a “light that lifted so many survivors” and applauded how “bright” she shone despite all the adversity she had gone through. 

    “She will be missed beyond measure,” they wrote. “The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

    Readers were disgusted at the words Lady Victoria made public

    Comment criticizing a "disgusting" post after Virginia Giuffre’s passing, urging respect.

    Comment by Cheryl Bray criticizing Prince Andrew's ex for a social media post.

    Comment criticizing Prince Andrew's ex as 'disgusting' after Virginia Giuffre's passing.

    Social media post criticizes Prince Andrew's ex as "an awful human" amid controversy.

    Social media comment criticizing ex of Prince Andrew as "mean attention grabber.

    Comment by Janet Williams discussing truth, related to Prince Andrew's ex and Virginia Giuffre's situation.

    Social media comment criticizing Prince Andrew's ex for a disrespectful post.

    Comment on social media criticizing Prince Andrew's ex as "disgusting" after news of Virginia Giuffre.

    Comment criticizing Prince Andrew's ex for social media post.

    Social media comment calling Prince Andrew's ex a "classless nobody.

    Comment criticizing Prince Andrew's ex as "disgusting" on social media.

    Comment criticizing Prince Andrew's ex for social media post after Virginia Giuffre's death.

    A comment calling Prince Andrew's ex "disgusting" after a social media post, with username Laura Mason.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    crystaltaggart avatar
    Crystal Taggart
    Crystal Taggart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we just please get the f-ing Epstein list already??? Why are these predators allowed to run free?

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really is time to chase up Andrew. His involvement in all of this is such an open secret, that's it's become an international embarrassment.

