“An Awful Human”: Prince Andrew’s Ex Slammed As “Disgusting” For Mocking Virginia Giuffre’s Passing

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey sparked fury after a particularly insensitive post regarding Virginia Giuffre’s su*cide.

The social media post, which has been deemed “vile” by many of those who saw it, was shared to the model’s followers on Instagram with a screenshot of the tragic news that Giuffre had taken her own life.

Hervey suggested Giuffre was lying, saying there was "no way out."

Giuffre was a vocal advocate against sexual abuse and accused Prince Andrew.

The 41-year-old had been a voice and advocate for survivals of s*xual ab*se after she accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who she claimed had kept her as a s*x slave while flying her around the world and offering her to powerful associates as if she was “a platter of fruit.”

She stated that they additionally trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17 and was s*xually assaulted by Prince Andrew three times — something he has denied.

When the news of Giuffre’s passing broke out, Lady Victoria, who had a brief fling with the Prince according to Daily Mail, decided to share her reaction.

“When lies catch up to you there’s no way out,” she wrote.

A few hours later, she posted a second story, saying, “I have taken the decision to pause my posts on Virginia Giuffre at this time. Irrespective of the circumstances, su*cide in anyone at any time is tragic, and in a young mother who has children, even more so.”

Her initial words, however, remain undeleted.

Netizens were absolutely appalled at her words, saying her message was unbelievably rude and “awful.”

“This so called Lady needs to look at her own salacious life as a member of the aristocracy she enjoyed numerous s*xual encounters with various members of Royalty,” one person said.

“What a nasty human being with no compassion and understanding of the trauma she endured,” another slammed. “So much for women sticking together and supporting each other over s*xual abuse.”

A third wrote, “Disgusting. A life is gone. Be respectful please.”

“Mouth someone off when they d*e wy don’t you start looking at yourself,” a netizen stated.

“She’s an attention grabber. And a mean one at that,” someone scolded.

As per the abovementioned outlet, Lady Victoria has made herself “a public defender of her royal ex” following their short relationship.

She has claimed that Prince Andrew was “set up” following an “organized attack on the Royal family,” before launching a social media tirade on Giuffre, who had won a multi-million pound settlement from the 65-year-old.

Lady Victoria hasn’t been shy in the past with her support of Prince Andrew

The socialite additionally insisted that the mother-of-three’s credibility was “destroyed” after she was released from the hospital due to a car crash in Australia, despite Giuffre’s statement that she only had “four days” left to live.

But it doesn’t stop there.

She put Giuffre on blast as she talked to MailOnline on how she was a “fantasist” who was faking the seriousness of her condition in hopes of “emotionally blackmail[ing]” her children.

“I got a lot of ab*se on social media for calling her out and saying that I never believed her. I have no regrets about what I said, and I have been proved right. Her credibility is destroyed,” she said.

Virginia Giuffre passed away on Thursday, April 24 after taking her own life. Her family released a statement to PEOPLE, describing her as a “light that lifted so many survivors” and applauded how “bright” she shone despite all the adversity she had gone through.

“She will be missed beyond measure,” they wrote. “The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

Readers were disgusted at the words Lady Victoria made public

