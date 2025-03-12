“Absolutely Stunning”: Uncovered Photos Of Kate Middleton Before She Was A Princess Go Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of photos of Kate Middleton that were taken before she became Princess Kate are going viral on Reddit.

The photos capture a carefree Catherine using a retro phone, enjoying a fun night out with friends, and posing in outfits that she probably regrets wearing.

In one of the pictures, Kate is striking a hands-on-hip pose, sporting a fringe, and wearing a sheer patterned shirt over a black top.

Highlights Old photos of Kate Middleton are going viral on Reddit.

The photos show her having fun during a night out with friends and being silly.

Fans find a strong resemblance between young Kate and her son, Prince Louis.

People Also Ask Where was Kate Middleton born? Kate Middleton was born in Reading, a town in Berkshire, South East England.

What did Kate Middleton study at university? Kate Middleton studied art history at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Where did Kate Middleton meet Prince William? The couple met in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews.

In another selfie-style photo, she’s pulling a funny face in a room decorated with a big fan on the wall and patterned curtains.

RELATED:

Share icon Old photos of Kate Middleton show her having fun with friends and posing in retro outfits before she became a princess



Image credits: Time-Concentrate845

The remaining photos show a twenty-something Kate with her hair loose, having a laugh with her friends inside a car.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imagine looking that beautiful after a drunken night out. My 3 hairs could never,” one fan quipped.

Someone else wrote: “Kate was for real a party girl back in the day,” while another user remarked that the princess looked “joyous and free.”

“She has a radiance about her… and she’s absolutely stunning,” a separate user said.

Others noted the strong resemblance her six-year-old son shares with his mother. “Really see Prince Louis in her.”

Kate appears silly and carefree in the photos, likely taken during her twenties

Share icon

Image credits: Time-Concentrate845

Meanwhile, other fans mentioned that they can still see her goofy side shining through—despite her formal, protocol-filled life.

“She is still very animated and kind while talking to ppl if you watch some videos of her. Just that she doesn’t get drunk in public now lol. You just have to follow her on engagements to see her goofy, cool vibes.

“She knows how to behave depending on the occasion.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Time-Concentrate845

Catherine was born in Reading, South East England, and grew up in the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire.

She attended St. Andrew’s School and Marlborough College, later pursuing a degree in art history at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she and Prince William first laid eyes on each other.

Initially, the two were really close friends.

“I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off,” Kate told William during their 2010 engagement interview. “[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you.”

The photos went viral on Reddit, with fans commenting that Kate looked “joyous and free”

Share icon

Image credits: Time-Concentrate845

“We were friends for over a year first,” William said. “It just sort of blossomed from then on. [We] realized we shared the same interests. [We] just had a really good time.”

Their friendship turned romantic in 2002. According to reports, the prince was wowed by the art student modeling a see-through ensemble in a college fashion show titled The Art of Seduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, the couple moved out of the four-bedroom apartment they had been sharing with friends and began living together in a place of their own.

Share icon

Image credits: Time-Concentrate845

It was then that Kate discovered her then-boyfriend wasn’t very skilled in the kitchen.

“When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and all that would happen was, I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire, and she’d be sitting in the background just trying to help and [then] taking control of the whole situation,” William recalled.

Catherine was born in Reading, South East England, and raised in the village of Bucklebury

Share icon

Image credits: Splash News

After nearly five years of dating, the couple decided to take a break in 2007.

“We were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters,” the future king said of the split.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate and William reportedly rekindled their romance in 2009 at a party at his army barracks in Bovington, Dorset. He popped the question the next year in a cabin hut during one of their travels in Kenya.

“We’d been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn’t a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya, and I proposed,” he shared of the moment, which his future wife described as “really romantic.”

She met Prince William while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001

Share icon

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

William asked Kate to be his bride with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. According to Hello magazine, an estimated 17.6 million people from around the globe tuned in to watch the ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children: Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Last March, Kate opened up about the crucial role her husband played in supporting her after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said.

The couple initially started as friends, and their relationship turned romantic in 2002

Share icon

Image credits: Richard Heathcote/Getty

In September, she announced that her cancer was in remission in a deeply personal video with her family.

She said that the difficult experience “reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

People said Kate looked “effortlessly cool” in the photos

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon