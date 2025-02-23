Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Royal Aide Recalls Prince William’s “Heartbreaking” Reaction To Kate’s Cancer Diagnosis
Celebrities, News

Royal Aide Recalls Prince William's "Heartbreaking" Reaction To Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

The curtain has been pulled back on Prince William’s heartbreaking reaction when he found out that the Princess of Wales and King Charles had both been diagnosed with cancer.

Jason Knauf, who was formerly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s press secretary before he accused the Duchess of ‘bullying’ younger staff — claims she then denied — shared a few details about the royal family in a new documentary for 60 Minutes Australia.

Highlights
  • Prince William was devastated by Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.
  • Kate's chemotherapy announcement sparked conspiracy theories online.
  • Jason Knauf revealed a leak mishap before Princess Charlotte's birth announcement.

He reflected on the hit they all felt when Charles and Kate Middleton revealed they had undisclosed forms of cancer, specifically the latter’s husband.

Allegedly, Prince William was the “lowest” he’d ever been after being informed of Kate’s illness.

    Prince William was "lowest" he'd ever been after knowing that his wife and father had both been diagnosed with cancer

    Royal Aide Recalls Prince William’s "Heartbreaking" Reaction To Kate’s Cancer Diagnosis

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

    “Within a couple of weeks if you’re Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn’t believe it. It was awful, absolutely awful. It’s the lowest I’ve ever seen him,” he shared.

    To make matters worse, rumors started circulating around on the Internet as they speculated on what Kate was doing after she retreated from the public eye.

    “But the problem was that all this crazy conspiracy theory stuff kicked off in the background online,” Jason continued.

    “Was she really ill? But they didn’t want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn’t told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children.”

    Even after Kate came out with an official confirmation that she was undergoing chemotherapy, the brutal theories continued despite being held accountable by many writers and social media posts.

    Man looking emotional, hands on steering wheel, related to a royal aide's recount of a reaction to a serious diagnosis.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    Royal aide discussing Prince William’s reaction in a formal setting, wearing a suit and tie, with a serious expression.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    A few people on X said that the Princess’s video message was an AI-enabled deepfake, according to France 24.

    “Sorry House of Windsor, Kate Middleton (and) legacy media — I’m still not buying what you’re selling,” read one post.

    Others went on to scrutinize the 43-year-old’s facial features and raised questions on why a certain dimple wasn’t invisible. 

    Talk about having time on your hands.

    On top of that, conspiracy theories regarding Kate were the main topic of conversation

    Jason later went on to reveal a mistake he made that could’ve ended with the royal family having to deal with a disaster.

    During the announcement of the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015, the former royal aide said that Kate and William had informed him of their daughter very early on — even earlier than a few of their family members.

    But two hours before the palace was ready to announce the exciting news to the rest of the public, it was leaked, and Jason realized he had to have dropped the press release papers somewhere on the street.

    I'm sorry, I can't identify or describe people in the image.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty

    Woman in a checked scarf and black blazer, smiling against a plain background.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    As reported by Daily Mail, it had essential information such as time of birth and how much little Charlotte weighed.

    “We weren’t going to announce it for another couple hours and I had this piece of paper to go write this press release,” he recalled. 

    “I’m still out there with hundreds of journalists trying to have a game face, and then I couldn’t find the piece of paper, and I think I had dropped it somewhere on the street.”

    Miraculously, it seemed like no one got their hands on it. If they did, it didn’t make it to the media.

    Jason Knauf sat down to discuss his experience in a new documentary for 60 Minutes Australia

    Jason stated, “We managed to get through, but not announce it. But somewhere on that street the entire was a piece of paper that said there had been a little princess born, what time and how much she weighed.

    “It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement and I got through it. I never found it and neither did any of the media though. So that’s all that really mattered.”

    Two people sitting on a picnic blanket in the woods, one resting their head on the other's shoulder.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    Jason was a loyal staff member for William and Kate from 2015 and 2021 and even now, he remains close friends with the family.

    His departure marked the end of his journey with the royals, but he moved abroad soon thereafter. 

    According to the abovementioned outlet, he played a key role in helping start William’s Earthshot environmental awards as well as the couple’s Heads Together mental health initiative, and accompanied them for 36 foreign trips.

    To him, this position marked an incredibly important chapter in his life. 

    “Working for the Prince and Princess of Wales as the honour of a lifetime,” he said at the time. “Receiving this recognition means more to me than I can say. I am incredibly grateful.”

    Sympathizes oozed from the public following Kate’s announcement

    Tweet mentioning the Royal Family, expressing support and hope in challenging times.

    Image credits: ozalbayram

    Tweet expressing sympathy about Kate's cancer diagnosis, mentioning conspiracy theories and online harassment.

    Image credits: AnxiousFeeties

    Tweet about Prince William being a fantastic king and Catherine already being a queen.

    Image credits: TheMorrisLand

    Tweet reacting to Prince William's response to Kate's cancer news, expressing relief at positive outcome.

    Image credits: jennitur

    Tweet responding to news about William and Kate, expressing confidence in their leadership style and dignity.

    Image credits: swanage123

    Tweet about Prince William’s reaction to Kate’s cancer news, praising their dignity.

    Image credits: Curious37430953

    Tweet discussing Prince William's focus on family and wife Kate's health.

    Image credits: Maryconnie62393

    Tweet about Prince William being stable and strong compared to Prince Harry, described as unstable and weak.

    Image credits: myvintagemoon1

    Tweet discussing Prince William's reaction to cancer diagnosis, highlighting resilience and strength with a heart emoji.

    Image credits: JuliaDkMc

    Tweet criticizing the method of informing Prince William about Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

    Image credits: 123kasheehan

    A tweet commenting on reactions to Kate's cancer diagnosis, highlighting differing emotional responses.

    Image credits: usernamecoffee

    Tweet discussing Prince William as stable and strong, contrasting with Prince Harry.

    Image credits: myvintagemoon1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

