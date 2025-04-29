Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You Joking?”: Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyer Casts Doubt On Claim She Took Her Own Life
Woman holding a photo, raising doubts about Virginia Giuffreu2019s lawyer claim regarding her alleged suicide.
Celebrities, News

“Are You Joking?”: Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyer Casts Doubt On Claim She Took Her Own Life

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who her family said took her own life at her home in Australia, has expressed doubts over the cause of her tragic passing.

Trigger warning: human trafficking, self-harm. Karrie Louden claimed the mother of three had shown no sign she wanted to harm herself before she was found unresponsive at her farm an hour north of Perth last Friday (April 25).

Highlights
  • Karrie Louden, a lawyer who had represented Virginia Giuffre since January, questioned the cause of her demise.
  • The attorney said there were “big question marks” and claimed Giuffre had shown no signs of wanting to take her own life.
  • Giuffre’s family said in a statement that the advocate took her own life at her farm in Western Australia.

“When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering,” Louden said.

RELATED:

    Virginia Giuffre’s attorney raised questions about the cause of her passing

    Woman holding a photo, expressing doubt as Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer questions claim of her taking her own life.

    Image credits: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

    Western Australia Police Force media liaison officer Shelby Brady told People magazine that emergency services responded to a residence in Neergabby on Friday night and found an unresponsive 41-year-old woman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emergency first-aid was administered, but the woman was declared deceased at the scene. According to authorities, “Early indications is the d*ath is not suspicious.” Major Crime detectives are investigating the case.

    Image credits: BBCPanorama

    “She was in a lot of pain, but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that,” added the attorney, who had reportedly represented Giuffre since January.

    “We’ve got big question marks over it. There’s su*cide and then there’s misadventure.

    “I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. The family said what the family has said but I’m not going to speculate whether it was su*cide or accidental.”

    Giuffre’s family said the advocate took her own life at her farm in Australia

    Virginia Giuffre in pink pajamas having breakfast in bed with a lawyer casting doubt on her death claim.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It could take up to two years until a coroner’s report is filed, as per The Sun.

    In a statement, Giuffre’s family said the 41-year-old had taken her own life. 

    “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against s*xual ab*se and s*x trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. 

    “In the end, the toll of ab*se is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.

    “Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

    Woman with blonde hair, wearing a white shirt over black top, sitting at a round table, discussing Virginia Giuffre lawyer claim doubt.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the tragic news, an old social media post allegedly written by Giuffre reemerged, casting doubt on her family’s statement.

    In 2019, someone on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that the “F.B.I. will k*ll her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The advocate replied: “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape, or form am I su*cidal.

    “I have made this known to my therapist and GP — if something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].”

    Karrie Louden claimed the mother of three, who filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021, had shown “no sign” of taking her own life

    Man and two women smiling indoors, related to Virginia Giuffre lawyer casting doubt on suicide claim.

    Image credits: ddp images

    Weeks before her demise, Giuffre had taken to Instagram to claim she had just “days to live” after allegedly being injured in a March 24 crash with a school bus.

    “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live,” she captioned a photo that showed her lying in a hospital bed, her face covered in bruises.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time.”

    Giuffre was reportedly discharged from the hospital one week after making the post. Australian police stated that a collision that matched her description was logged as a minor traffic incident and that no injuries were reported.

    Close-up of a woman with blue eyes and wet blonde hair lying down, related to Virginia Giuffre lawyer claim doubt.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    Giuffre was best known for being a prominent voice in the fight for justice for victims of s*x trafficking.

    She met financier Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, while working as a spa attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Afterward, Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She told the BBC in 2019 that she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” to Epstein’s friends and flown around the world on private jets.

    Giuffre accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to sleep with rich and powerful men

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up portrait of a middle-aged man with gray hair, highlighting lawyer doubts on Virginia Giuffre's death claim.

    Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department

    In 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, at Federal Court in New York.

    She accused him of r*pe and alleged Epstein and Maxwell had trafficked her to London to have non-consensual encounters with the royal when she was 17.

    According to a court filing, the then-teen was forced to engage in s*xual acts with Prince Andrew and “feared d*ath or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying” any of the three “due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority.”

    Though Prince Andrew said he had “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre, he was photographed with his arm around her waist in 2001 at Maxwell’s home in London.

    Three women showing support and concern in a bright room, reflecting Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer casting doubt on suicide claim.

    Image credits: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2022, the Duke of York and Giuffre settled the lawsuit out of court, reportedly for £12 million.

    As part of the agreement, he agreed to make a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity, now called Speak Out, Act, Reclaim.

    Epstein hanged himself while awaiting trial for trafficking charges in 2019. Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein and sentenced to twenty years in prison.

    Weeks before the tragic news, the 41-year-old said she had four days left to live after being injured in a car crash

    Injured woman lying in hospital bed with bruises and swelling, highlighting Virginia Giuffre lawyer doubts claim.

    Image credits: virginiarobertsrising11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Giuffre was the first of Epstein’s victims to give up her anonymity and go public with her story.

    She shared that the birth of her daughter in 2010 prompted her to speak publicly about the case.

    The mother explained why she had agreed to work as a masseuse for Epstein and Maxwell and to provide s*xual services.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They seemed like nice people, so I trusted them,” she said, adding that she had confided in the pair about people taking advantage of her in the past.

    “That was the worst thing I could have told them, because now they knew how vulnerable I was.”

    “Her family said she did. I believe them,” one reader said of Louden’s statement

    Shellie Hopkinson commenting on social media, expressing skepticism with a skeptical emoji reaction.

    Comment on Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer casting doubt on claim she took her own life, shown in online post.

    Screenshot of social media comment doubting official accounts of Epstein’s death, related to Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media casting doubt on Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer’s claim about her taking her own life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Andrea Parasolick expressing doubt about knowing the real truth related to Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer case.

    Comment by Sonya Paullus demanding justice and the release of Epstein files and client list on social media post.

    Comment expressing suspicion about Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer casting doubt on claim of her taking her own life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer casting doubt on claim she took her own life, questioning threats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Roddy Richardson casting doubt on claim about Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer questioning her reported suicide.

    Comment from Mike Booth casting doubt on Virginia Giuffre’s reported claim of taking her own life, suggesting corruption.

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting suspicion, related to Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer casting doubt on suicide claim.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Elmore James questioning speaking out against global elites, casting doubt on Virginia Giuffre lawyer claim.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment by Donna Bows doubting claims in Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer case discussion.

    Comment by Lorna Jones expressing sympathy and doubt about the claim Virginia Giuffre took her own life.

    Comment by Patrick Gordon stating she was clearly mentally unwell, relating to Virginia Giuffre lawyer casting doubt on suicide claim.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer casting doubt on claim of her taking own life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing opinion related to Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer doubting suicide claim.

    Comment by Bert Scudamore expressing belief in family’s claim amid doubt on Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer statement about her death.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda