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Overthinking a text message for hours, only to reply, “haha, yeah.” Standing in front of the fridge and trying to remember why you opened it. Promising yourself you’ll go to bed early, only to find yourself scrolling an hour later.

If any of that sounds a little too familiar, you’re in the right place. Today, we've rounded up some of the funniest posts from an Instagram page dedicated to hilariously relatable memes. They cover everything from replaying awkward conversations and procrastinating to social awkwardness and just the everyday chaos of being human.

Scroll through them, see how many make you feel simultaneously seen and personally called out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

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#1

Hilarious meme of a young boy looking contemplative, capturing the relatable thought of future tiredness.

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cherylpersaud518 avatar
Lily bloom
Lily bloom
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in this picture and I don't like it

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If your camera roll is full of screenshots of relatable memes, you're in good company. The internet has turned everyday exhaustion, awkward social habits, and low-stakes personal chaos into an art form, and honestly, that might be one of its best contributions.

These days, memes are much more than throwaway internet jokes. They’ve become a kind of visual shorthand that lets people easily communicate ideas, emotions, and experiences that would otherwise take paragraphs to explain. Often, all it takes is a simple image with the right caption. And that’s really the beauty of memes.

Relatable ones don’t need a complicated setup or a niche reference to work. They land because they capture those tiny, embarrassingly specific moments most of us thought were unique to our own lives. Yet almost everyone gets the joke.
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    #2

    Hilarious meme of Jerry from Tom and Jerry walking with eyes closed, relatable for late-night bathroom trips.

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    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never knew how much I had in common with the little guy 'til I hit my 60's.

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    #3

    Hilarious meme of a shocked cartoon character reacting to a relatable calf muscle cramp while stretching in bed.

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    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or the day Michael found out Toby was back in "The Office".

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    You don’t need to be “chronically online” to relate to reading a message five times and still not knowing how to reply, keeping your eyes closed to “stay asleep” while going to the bathroom at 3 a.m., or feeling frazzled, wondering how you’re going to make it through your eight-hour shift. These are universal, everyday experiences that become funnier when you realize millions of other people have them too.

    Someone shares an image with a painfully accurate caption, thousands of people comment “same” or “literally me,” and in this moment, collective dysfunction becomes community: missing a deadline stops being a personal failure and becomes a shared personality trait, and spending twenty minutes working up the courage to make a phone call suddenly feels less embarrassing when thousands of strangers admit they do the exact same thing.
    #4

    Hilarious meme of a crying girl expressing relatable adulting feelings, feeling like a child inside.

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    #5

    Hilarious meme illustrating rudeness with an iceberg, showing a small visible part and a large hidden part.

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    Beyond the immediate snort-laugh, and much like what Stephanie Rodriguez calls “a digital nod acknowledging agreement or mutual understanding,” meme-sharing becomes a validating moment that fosters a sense of belonging.

    This is important because belonging, as Kendra Cherry, MS, writes for Verywell Mind, “is more than just a social nicety.” Feeling accepted and valued by others plays a critical role in our well-being, with research linking a strong sense of belonging to better resilience, motivation, mental health, and even physical health.
    #6

    Hilarious meme of a fluffy dog looking sad in a car, relatable for going to work for an 8-hour shift.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    H ow ever will they persevere? H ow?

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    #7

    Hilarious meme of Kim Kardashian looking at her phone, representing a relatable moment of finding transaction errors.

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    That’s also why sending someone a meme often feels more personal than simply sharing a funny picture. It’s a way of saying, “This reminded me of you,” or “I knew you’d get this.” In just a few seconds, a meme can acknowledge a shared experience, spark a conversation, or make someone feel a little less alone.

    Rodriguez describes these exchanges as “play and bonding in motion, a moment of mutual validation, and often, joy.” Whether the joke is about procrastination, social anxiety, or accidentally opening the fridge for the fifth time in an hour, the message underneath is often the same: you’re not the only one.

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    #8

    Hilarious meme showing a stick figure sweating in flames with mosquitoes, a relatable summer experience.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah. If you're cold, you can put on infinite layers. If it's hot, you can only take off so much and still be decent. If it is hot enough, nekkid is not even enough on its own to be comfortable

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    #9

    Hilarious meme of Spongebob in a fiery background, illustrating the relatable annoyance of removing headphones.

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    If she’s right, then those seemingly small interactions matter more than they might first appear. The memes we save, send, and laugh at together don’t just brighten our day. They can strengthen our connections with the people around us, helping to nurture “the bonds that make up our social fabric” and gradually building a greater sense of compassion, respect, and belonging.

    So perhaps we shouldn’t feel too guilty about that long-after-bedtime scrolling. After all, it might just lead you to the perfect meme to send to a friend—why not start with the few dozen in this list?
    #10

    Hilarious memes showing a woman intently staring at her phone, representing difficulty in replying to a message.

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    #11

    Relatable meme featuring a classical painting of a woman with a dazed expression, symbolizing a brain crash.

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    #12

    Hilarious meme of a donkey sleeping soundly in bed, illustrating a relatable sleep pattern.

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    #13

    A funny meme featuring a meerkat smiling subtly with a toothpick. The text is about misunderstanding a credit card statement.

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    #14

    Sheldon Cooper looking awkward on a couch, illustrating a relatable meme about wanting to be social.

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    #15

    A relatable meme featuring a cartoon man struggling with a computer, humorously depicting the challenges of deleting a blank page in a Word document.

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    #16

    Hilarious meme of an alien in a shower cap looking at a phone, relatable for fixing sleep schedules.

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    #17

    Hilarious meme of Rapunzel crying, relatable for realizing you've been oversharing.

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    #18

    Hilarious meme showing a person comically exhausted and sleeping on their day off, a relatable scene.

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    #19

    A relatable meme shows a cartoon Jerry from Tom and Jerry looking tired while watching a phone in bed with headphones.

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    #20

    A humorous meme featuring an elevator panel displaying floors like 5st Floor, 4st Floor, and 3st Floor.

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    #21

    A funny meme of Spongebob Squarepants with the word TRAUMA as a rainbow above him, making a joke.

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    #22

    Hilarious memes featuring Shrek looking wide-eyed and zoned out, depicting a moment of absentmindedness.

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    #23

    Hilarious meme of Shrek smirking, relatable to when something unexpectedly works.

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    #24

    A relatable meme showing a scene from Tangled with glowing magic. The text describes the relief when a stomach ache goes away.

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    #25

    A fluffy white dog with wide eyes, representing a nervous yet relatable meme reaction.

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    #26

    Hilarious meme of Boo from Monsters, Inc. looking dazed, showing a relatable struggle to answer a question.

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    #27

    Hilarious meme of a person excitedly jumping onto a bed for relatable phone time before sleep.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's going to bounce off onto the floor if physics

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    #28

    A relatable meme shows a woman in pajamas sitting on an outdoor AC unit on a building, looking stressed.

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    #29

    A hilarious meme of a doll in bed with flames on her head, representing overthinking.

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    #30

    Hilarious meme depicting a creepy sleep paralysis demon looking smug due to insomnia, a relatable experience.

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    #31

    Hilarious memes showing a blue fish with big eyes and a loading icon above its head, indicating a memory lapse.

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    #32

    Hilarious memes with a young girl making a confused face, symbolizing not understanding after multiple explanations.

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    #33

    Relatable meme of a child looking sad, conveying feelings of unrequited affection.

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    #34

    A hilarious meme of a child looking disappointed while sitting. The text describes regretting speaking too much.

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    #35

    A relatable meme showing an alien reflection in a magnifying glass. The text describes looking at yourself after crying.

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    #36

    A hilarious meme of Captain Jack Sparrow looking confused. The text describes forgetting why you opened the fridge.

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    #37

    A young woman dancing, surrounded by text bubbles like 'WW3', 'Rising gas prices', 'Burnout', and 'AI slop', a relatable meme.

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    #38

    Hilarious meme of an elderly woman climbing a gate, captioned 'tell meeeee' when a friend says 'nevermind', relatable meme.

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    #39

    Hilarious meme showing candles stuck around the side of a chocolate cake instead of on top, with a comment on free will, relatable.

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    #40

    Spongebob Squarepants on the phone at a desk, looking happy, representing an adult feeling like a kid faking life, hilarious meme, relatable.

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    #41

    A social media post comparing two pancakes, left and right, with relatable meme comments about taste.

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    #42

    A hand tied with shopping bag strings, representing the desire for shopping pain in a relatable meme.

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    #43

    A hilarious meme showing a cartoon baby with extremely bloodshot, tired eyes, representing a pug owners dog.

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    #44

    A relatable meme featuring a man in bed with the text 'When someone turns the lights on to talk to me like I cant hear in the dark.'

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    #45

    Hilarious memes featuring a doll's face with wide eyes and a slight smile, representing holding back a joke.

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    #46

    Hilarious meme showing a glowing head, representing the relatable feeling of talking to someone lacking a reality check.

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    #47

    Relatable meme showing a pile of clothes during the day versus a spooky, glowing-eyed figure at 2 AM, hilarious meme.

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    #48

    A child wearing sunglasses giving a thumbs up, a relatable meme about slow typing dads.

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    #49

    A funny meme showing a person covered in patterned fabric, blending into a patterned background, making them look like the TV remote.

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    #50

    A relatable meme featuring two classical women discussing going places, one saying the other will probably go to an asylum.

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