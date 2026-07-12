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Overthinking a text message for hours, only to reply, “haha, yeah.” Standing in front of the fridge and trying to remember why you opened it. Promising yourself you’ll go to bed early, only to find yourself scrolling an hour later.

If any of that sounds a little too familiar, you’re in the right place. Today, we've rounded up some of the funniest posts from an Instagram page dedicated to hilariously relatable memes. They cover everything from replaying awkward conversations and procrastinating to social awkwardness and just the everyday chaos of being human.

Scroll through them, see how many make you feel simultaneously seen and personally called out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.