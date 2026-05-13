Find Out Exactly What Type Of Procrastinator You Are With These 27 Questions

You know that thing you were definitely going to start after lunch? And then after this episode? And then, okay, first thing tomorrow, for real this time? Yeah. Same.
Procrastination is one of those things everyone does, but no two people do the same way – which is honestly kind of impressive when you think about it. Some people will rewrite a single sentence fourteen times rather than move on to the part they’re dreading. Others suddenly remember six urgent tasks the moment an important deadline shows up. A few just… wait. Let it get critical. Thrive under pressure, or at least that’s what they tell themselves at 11:57 PM.
There’s no judgment here. Take this quiz now and find out which procrastinator you actually are, before you decide to come back to it later.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 27
|
|
|
/ 27
|
Overthinker... Let me think about that for a bit.
That's what I got too. ...and it's 100% accurate.
"The Thrill-Seeker. You're not really procrastinating - you're optimizing for peak performance conditions, and those conditions happen to arrive at 11:47 PM. Deadlines don't stress you out; they wake you up. You genuinely believe, with some evidence, that you do your best work when the clock is practically ticking out loud. Other people plan in advance; you plan in real time, at speed, with everything on the line. It's exhilarating - until it isn't. The problem isn't that this strategy fails you; it's that it works just often enough to keep you hooked." Well, that's semi-accurate. When I was employed I was known for powering through tasks and always getting things done well before any deadline.
Overthinker... Let me think about that for a bit.
That's what I got too. ...and it's 100% accurate.
"The Thrill-Seeker. You're not really procrastinating - you're optimizing for peak performance conditions, and those conditions happen to arrive at 11:47 PM. Deadlines don't stress you out; they wake you up. You genuinely believe, with some evidence, that you do your best work when the clock is practically ticking out loud. Other people plan in advance; you plan in real time, at speed, with everything on the line. It's exhilarating - until it isn't. The problem isn't that this strategy fails you; it's that it works just often enough to keep you hooked." Well, that's semi-accurate. When I was employed I was known for powering through tasks and always getting things done well before any deadline.
32
8