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Find Out Exactly What Type Of Procrastinator You Are With These 27 Questions
Find Out Exactly What Type Of Procrastinator You Are With These 27 Questions
Quizzes
Lifestyle

Find Out Exactly What Type Of Procrastinator You Are With These 27 Questions

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You know that thing you were definitely going to start after lunch? And then after this episode? And then, okay, first thing tomorrow, for real this time? Yeah. Same.

Procrastination is one of those things everyone does, but no two people do the same way – which is honestly kind of impressive when you think about it. Some people will rewrite a single sentence fourteen times rather than move on to the part they’re dreading. Others suddenly remember six urgent tasks the moment an important deadline shows up. A few just… wait. Let it get critical. Thrive under pressure, or at least that’s what they tell themselves at 11:57 PM.

There’s no judgment here. Take this quiz now and find out which procrastinator you actually are, before you decide to come back to it later.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Overthinker... Let me think about that for a bit.

    4
    4points
    reply
    catropolum avatar
    Birgit M
    Birgit M
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I got too. ...and it's 100% accurate.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll do this one tomorrow....maybe.

    3
    3points
    reply
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Thrill-Seeker. You're not really procrastinating - you're optimizing for peak performance conditions, and those conditions happen to arrive at 11:47 PM. Deadlines don't stress you out; they wake you up. You genuinely believe, with some evidence, that you do your best work when the clock is practically ticking out loud. Other people plan in advance; you plan in real time, at speed, with everything on the line. It's exhilarating - until it isn't. The problem isn't that this strategy fails you; it's that it works just often enough to keep you hooked." Well, that's semi-accurate. When I was employed I was known for powering through tasks and always getting things done well before any deadline.

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    POST
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Overthinker... Let me think about that for a bit.

    4
    4points
    reply
    catropolum avatar
    Birgit M
    Birgit M
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I got too. ...and it's 100% accurate.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll do this one tomorrow....maybe.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Thrill-Seeker. You're not really procrastinating - you're optimizing for peak performance conditions, and those conditions happen to arrive at 11:47 PM. Deadlines don't stress you out; they wake you up. You genuinely believe, with some evidence, that you do your best work when the clock is practically ticking out loud. Other people plan in advance; you plan in real time, at speed, with everything on the line. It's exhilarating - until it isn't. The problem isn't that this strategy fails you; it's that it works just often enough to keep you hooked." Well, that's semi-accurate. When I was employed I was known for powering through tasks and always getting things done well before any deadline.

    0
    0points
    reply
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