“Coincidence?”: Thai Actor Who Survived Plane Crash Discovers Eerie Link To Air India’s Only Survivor
Thai actor with facial injuries lying down, linked to eerie plane crash survival and Air Indiau2019s only survivor.
News, World

“Coincidence?”: Thai Actor Who Survived Plane Crash Discovers Eerie Link To Air India’s Only Survivor

A 47-year-old plane crash survivor experienced a deja vu moment when he learned of Air India Flight 171’s demise on Thursday, June 12.

Ruangsak James Loychusak, who is a singer, escaped a Thai Airways disaster with his life in 1998 after the Airbus A310 he was on ditched in a swamp while trying to land. 

After conveying his condolences to the families of loved ones lost in the Ahmedabad disaster, he observed something eerie.

Highlights
  • The 47-year-old Thai singer Ruangsak James Loychusak sat in seat 11A in 1998.
  • The coincidence has the internet wondering if it is the safest seat in the house.
  • Professionals are divided on the topic.

Along with differences like the aircraft manufacturer, the number of survivors, and the location of the crash, he noted a detail that mirrors his ordeal to the T—and he says it is giving him “goosebumps.”

    Loychusak says he avoided talking about his experience for a long time

    Empty airplane cabin interior with rows of seats, related to Thai actor who survived plane crash and Air India survivor link

    Image credits: JC Gellidon

    The Thai singer recounted the accident’s effect on him, saying: “I had difficulty flying for 10 years after the crash. I would struggle to breathe, even though the air circulation was normal.

    “I avoided speaking to anyone and always stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain my sense of safety.

    “If I saw dark clouds or a rainstorm outside, I would feel terrible, like I was in hell. I can still remember the sounds, smells, and even the taste of the water in the swamp the plane crashed into.”

    Thai actor who survived plane crash giving an interview from hospital bed about eerie link to Air India’s only survivor.

    Image credits: SumitHansd / X

    The anomaly that made him speak about the ordeal again was, as he put it in his Facebook post, “survivor of the plane crash in India. He was sitting in the same seat number as me, 11 A.”

    Due to the trauma caused by the incident, it was a long time before Loychusak was able to open up about what he had experienced—unlike Viswashkumar Ramesh, who is the only survivor of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed minutes after takeoff.

    Ramesh is the only person who can give an account of the circumstances inside the plane leading up to the crash

    Thai actor wearing sunglasses and white shirt, seated on a plane, linked to Air India’s only plane crash survivor story.

    Image credits: jamesruangsak

    As the sole survivor of a disaster that took 242 lives, 40-year-old Ramesh is the only living witness of the conditions in the cabin leading up to the crash.

    The British national said he noticed a loud noise on board when things started to go wrong about 30 seconds into the flight.

    When he eventually opened his eyes and registered that he was alive, he was surprised. He also spoke of people dying around him. Ramesh, as noted by his ticket, was seated at the front of economy class in seat 11A.

    Data shows that generally, the middle section of a commercial liner is the most dangerous

    Thai actor smiling in airport, highlighting plane crash survival and eerie link to Air India’s only survivor story

    Image credits: jamesruangsak

    The coincidence, Reuters reports, has triggered ideas about seat 11A being the safest, but the  speculation has since been rubbished by Aviation professionals.

    Thirty five years of crash data suggests that travelers in the back third of the aircraft had a 32% chance of not surviving a similar or same disaster as Flight 171.

    Airplane seating layout highlighting business class seats and facilities related to plane crash survivors.

    Image credits: SeatGuru

    Those who sat in the middle section proved somewhat more susceptible to demise with a percentage rate of 39.

    Travelers seated in the front for the plane, including business class and the forward section of economy, came a close second at 38%.

    Thirty five years of data confirms this

    Air India boarding pass showing economy class ticket for passenger Ramesh Vishwashkumar on flight A1171.

    Image credits: rehnedotum/ X

    Time, who was granted access to the Federal Aviation Administration’s CSRTG Aircraft Accident Database, also found that seats right at the back of the aircraft were safest with the statistics showing the lowest fatality rate (28%).

    The report noted that with a 44% fatality rate, “the worst-faring seats were on the aisle in the middle third of the cabin.”

    Notably, these findings do not explain Ruangsak James Loychusak’s survival (along with 45 other survivors of the same crash) or Viswashkumar Ramesh’s ability to walk away from what was left of Flight 171.

    Emergency exit sign on airplane ceiling with arrows pointing left and right symbolizing plane crash survival routes.

    Image credits: Waldemar

    But Ron Bartsch, who chairs an Aviation Consulting Sydney firm in Sydney, Australia, thinks he understands why.

    Others say the survival rate cannot be based on seat location

    Bartsch told the outlet: “In this particular instance, because the passenger was sitting adjacent to the emergency exit, this was obviously the safest seat on the day.”

    Thai actor with facial injuries lies on a hospital bed after surviving a plane crash, revealing eerie link to Air India survivor.

    Image credits: I_amMukhtar / X

    Mitchell Fox, a director in the U.S.-based non-profit Flight Safety Foundation, also weighed in and described conflicting beliefs and statistics by saying:

    “Each accident is different, and it is impossible to predict survivability based on seat location.”

    It is worth noting that despite this controversy, commercial air travel is one of the safest transport modes. The US National Safety Council states that the odds of dying in a car accident, 1 in 102, dwarfs that of air travel, which is 1 in 205,552.

    Social Media disagrees, they think that it has something to do with seat 11A

    Wreckage of a plane crash site with debris and burnt structures as investigators survey the area after the accident.

    Image credits: Ritesh Shukla/Getty

    In response to Loychusak’s story on Facebook, one netizen wrote, “There is an angel protecting that seat number.” 

    “Seat No 11 must be special then, now the battle[s] for seat No 11 booking begin[…],” predicted another.

    Another netizen however, thinks it has something to do with the man himself and dubbed him the “luckiest man on earth.”

    Social media thinks he is the luckiest man on earth

    Facebook comment by Wayne Dundas saying The luckiest man on earth with 43 reactions about Thai actor plane crash survivor.

    Comment box with text "There is an angel protecting that seat number," referencing Thai actor and Air India crash survivor connection.

    Comment about seat No 11 by Paul Wuobi Abuo on a light blue background, referencing a booking battle.

    Comment by Eric Eric reading So when goin to crash everyone rush to 11A seat and hug together with laughing emojis.

    Comment from Zuzanka Luck mentioning a preference for seat 11 whenever flying on a plane.

    Screenshot of a social media post from Forbidden Knowledge discussing seat 11A with a light blue background.

    Comment by Stanlly Khor about the significance of number 11 and its link to blocking disaster in cultural beliefs.

    Comment text on light blue background about bus accident, related to Thai actor and Air India crash survivor story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Godwin Odey mentioning seat 11A as a special seat for a plane crash survivor.

    Comment by user Real Anjo about Seat 11A being auctioned to fly, relating to Thai actor surviving plane crash and Air India survivor.

    Comment by Julius Dingcol saying seat 11 will be always full in a social media thread.

    Comment about seat 11A being a life saver seat, relating to Thai actor who survived plane crash and Air India’s only survivor.

    Comment by Tina Van Winkel stating there must be an angel guarding the seat for a reason related to plane crash survivors.

    Comment by Besa J Mwansa, top fan, stating Now my go to seat in a light blue highlighted background.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

