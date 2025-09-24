Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson Slammed Over Her Jab At “Loud” Americans
Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson celebrating victory holding British flag and wearing a crown in stadium.
Society, World

Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson Slammed Over Her Jab At “Loud” Americans

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
British Olympian Keely Hodges has sparked controversy with her latest TikTok post, in which she criticizes Americans for being “loud.”

She did not have to say or even do much—she merely used a voiceover while showing herself sipping her beverages frenetically.

Be that as it may, the sight drew a mix of reactions ranging from mildly critical, with some dragging her recent third-place win at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Highlights
  • Keely Hodges shared a TikTok implying Americans are the loudest in restaurants.
  • The Paris 2024 gold medalist faced backlash and support in equal measure.
  • US Olympian Massai Russel reacted, prompting Hodges to soften her stance.

Others proclaiming to be American agreed with the UK sports icon with apparent enthusiasm. 

    Keely Hodges is famous for her 2024 Olympic gold win

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson celebrating victory, holding British flag and wearing a gold crown at Paris 2024 Games.

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson celebrating victory, holding British flag and wearing a gold crown at Paris 2024 Games.

    Image credits: Adam Pretty/Getty

    The video with 17,000 likes and 83 comments is not the most illustrious post (in terms of viral footage), but because it was by Hodges, who won gold for the 800m sprint at the Paris Olympics 2024, outlets like the Daily Mail, which sees her as the darling of British athletics, put her on blast.

    The 9-second reel shows the Olympian sitting at a table in a public venue, sipping from a glass of water and what could easily be an iced coffee.

    In the background, an American-accented woman’s voice can be heard saying:

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson taking a mirror selfie in athletic wear with a confident expression in a bathroom.

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson taking a mirror selfie in athletic wear with a confident expression in a bathroom.

    Image credits: keely.hodgkinson

    “And now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening, when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating grating voice.”

    To enforce Hodges’ point, she embedded an overlay that read: “When there are Americans in the restaurant” and then captioned the video: “They’re really the loudest in the room.”

    She backtracked on her statement when an American Olympian commented on the video

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson covering her face wearing a red cap inside a modern restaurant setting.

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson covering her face wearing a red cap inside a modern restaurant setting.

    Image credits: keelynhodgkinson

    One of the first to respond to the jibe was American Athlete Massai Russel, who scooped gold in the 100-meter hurdles event.

    “Heyyy, not too much,” she wrote.

    At this, Hodges appeared to have a change of heart and replied with “Ya’ll are the most fun,” applying Americans’ favorite contraction for “you all.”

    @keelynhodgkinsonThey’re really the loudest in the room 😂😂♬ original sound – kirsten_ssss

    “She’s right though,” came another answer in the same thread.

    Another user, proclaiming to be American, agreed with the statement

    Another person recalled a “core memory” of a time in a small restaurant in Portugal. There they happened to be seated near Americans who allegedly spoke so loudly that guests at the writer’s table could not have a conversation of their own.

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson replying to a comment about loud Americans.

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson replying to a comment about loud Americans.

    “And it’s worse when they’re from [New York] or New England (oh the irony). But yes, guilty,” wrote another.

    The concurring sentiment can be seen elsewhere, like on YouTube, compliments of Girl Gone London, who talks about how she was described as a quiet kid in school in the United States.

    And then she moved to the United Kingdom, where she was often accused of yelling.

    A US citizen living abroad gets scolded for “yelling” often

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson in coral athletic wear drinking from a cup on a running track at night.

    Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson in coral athletic wear drinking from a cup on a running track at night.

    Image credits: keely.hodgkinson

    Content creator Mara Lee Bell on TikTok is another American living abroad. 

    She cited numerous similar observations, including one where a Russian woman found herself in a US coffee shop.

    Said Russian woman took to social media with her assessment and received blowback from an American citizen.

    Comment on social media criticizing Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson's remarks about loud Americans.

    Comment on social media criticizing Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson's remarks about loud Americans.

    According to Bell, Americans not believing they are loud is as prevalent a phenomenon.

    She goes on to say that Europeans find the tendency “rude and aggressive.”

    In 2018, Canadian journalist Julia Belluz listed a string of contributing factors but arrived at the same conclusion

    Young woman with braided hair speaking indoors with text overlay about louder Americans in a casual setting, Olympic Gold Medalist context.

    Young woman with braided hair speaking indoors with text overlay about louder Americans in a casual setting, Olympic Gold Medalist context.

    Image credits: maraleebell

    Canadian Journalist Julia Belluz tackled the issue in 2018, already, when she observed how deafening the US restaurants can be.

    “I wanted to leave almost as soon as I walked in. My ears were invaded by a deafening din. I felt like a trapped mouse, tortured with loud sounds for the purposes of an experiment.

    @maraleebellconvincing an American that they’re being too loud is a TOUGH sell 😅♬ original sound – Maralee Bell

    Alt text: Comment criticizing Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson’s statement about Americans being loud in a social media post.

    Alt text: Comment criticizing Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson’s statement about Americans being loud in a social media post.

    Comment on social media by Siobhán De Siún reading they get SO DEFENSIVE with 87 likes under Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson controversy.

    Comment on social media by Siobhán De Siún reading they get SO DEFENSIVE with 87 likes under Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson controversy.

    “The noise was so irritating, I asked my husband whether we should go before our drinks arrived,” she recalled of one such experience.

    She offered a list of possibilities and probabilities for the anomaly, ranging from the lack of consideration for acoustics in building designs to the size of the country versus its population and, by extension, a historic necessity to speak louder.

    Group of people enjoying coffee and snacks at a cafe, discussing Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson and Americans being loud.

    Group of people enjoying coffee and snacks at a cafe, discussing Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson and Americans being loud.

    Image credits: Getty/Unsplash

    Then, in point five, she submitted blandly: “Americans are loud.”

    “This has nothing to do with restaurateurs or designers or acoustic engineers. It has to do with Americans — who I believe are a slightly louder people, on average,” Belluz surmised.

    The internet was been aware of the stereotype before Keely weighed in on it

    Comment by Haley criticizing loud Americans, related to Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson controversy online.

    Comment by Haley criticizing loud Americans, related to Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson controversy online.

    Comment on social media criticizing Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson for her jab at loud Americans.

    Comment on social media criticizing Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson for her jab at loud Americans.

    Comment by Gioia discussing similarities between Italians and Spanish people talking together on social media.

    Comment by Gioia discussing similarities between Italians and Spanish people talking together on social media.

    User comment by Marta discussing cultural differences between Sweden and the US regarding bus behavior and noise levels.

    User comment by Marta discussing cultural differences between Sweden and the US regarding bus behavior and noise levels.

    Comment by Laurel Lee discussing a presentation, related to Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson controversy over Americans.

    Comment by Laurel Lee discussing a presentation, related to Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson controversy over Americans.

    Comment on social media discussing loud Americans in response to Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson's remarks.

    Comment on social media discussing loud Americans in response to Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson's remarks.

    Comment from minktabletop discussing loudness related to Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson's jab at Americans.

    Comment from minktabletop discussing loudness related to Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson's jab at Americans.

    Comment by Alexis Ohanian Sr. saying WHAT DO YOU MEAN with a confused expression on a social media platform.

    Comment by Alexis Ohanian Sr. saying WHAT DO YOU MEAN with a confused expression on a social media platform.

    Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson reacting during an interview amid controversy over comments on Americans.

    Olympic Gold Medalist Keely Hodgkinson reacting during an interview amid controversy over comments on Americans.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    jeolas1 avatar
    Jeolas1
    Jeolas1
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in a European town where there is quite a problem with overtourism. And I can definitely confirm: US-Americans tend to be more obnoxiously loud and jarring than any other nationality I have experienced here. With maybe two or three exceptions, every time I have found tourists' voices jarring (on the street, in restaurants, in museums, on hikes) they were Americans. The few I actually did end up talking to were nice - but it seemed to me they didn't even consider listening to their environment and adapting to how loudly the locals (and other tourists) were speaking. It felt like they never even considered thinking about how they were being perceived at all.

    flainc7 avatar
    Kaylani
    Kaylani
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Americans I've met have all been significantly louder than nationality that I've come across. However, almost all of them have been rather lovely. Loud, but lovely.

    goldcasey avatar
    Lynette Carman
    Lynette Carman
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited)

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, Americans (I am one) can be so boisterous and loud. But as she said, we are also pretty fun.

