"What's Up With Them?": Putin's Twitching Leg In Alaska Meeting With Trump Sparks Exoskeleton Rumors
Putin and Trump meeting in Alaska with aides nearby, sparking rumors about Putinu2019s twitching leg and possible exoskeleton.
Society, World

Ukrainians, as can be expected, watched Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to the United States keenly and honed in on a minor detail of his demeanor—a twitching leg, giving rise to speculation he may have been wearing an exoskeleton.

His meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Elmendorf-Richardson air base in Anchorage, Alaska, was the first time he set foot on US soil in a decade, and drew the attention of body language experts and lip-readers alike. 

Highlights
  • Footage from the Trump–Putin meeting in Alaska shows Putin’s knees buckling twice.
  • Ukrainian outlets speculated he may have worn an exoskeleton and height-boosting shoes.
  • Body language experts also noted Trump’s unusually stiff posture and submissive handshake.

The assessment follows two years after General SVR‘s Telegram campaign nurtured the West’s appetite for conspiracies, in the dearth of real information coming out of the ultra-secretive Kremlin.

    Both of Vladimir’s knees seemed to buckle at one point

    Vladimir Putin sitting at a round table, wearing a dark suit, with focus on his legs amid exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: KremlinRussia

    The footage captures a chat between Putin and Trump as the two seem to make small talk in the foyer outside the conference room. As the 5ft 7 Russian speaks to his American counterpart (6ft 3), his knees appear to buckle—twice.

    Notably, it is part of a rocking motion, apparently, in reaction to something Trump says.

    One of the Ukrainian outlets to cotton on to the phenomenon was the Times of Ukraine, which captioned the video posted to its Telegram account, saying:

    Vladimir Putin entering a room holding a folder, sparking discussions about his twitching leg and exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: KremlinRussia

    “Attention — to Putin’s feet. What’s up with them? The Kremlin itself publishes the video.”

    Another channel, named Nezerov, after a Russian-Ukrainian TV journalist, observed: “Putin seemed to have achieved his goal, but he is twitching suspiciously. His legs are ‘walking’.”

    “Maybe his boots are pinching,” it suggested.

    Another outlet called out the Russian leader’s platform shoes and claimed he was wearing an exoskeleton

    Putin with a twitching leg in Alaska meeting with Trump, sparking rumors of an exoskeleton device.

    Image credits: curiosity92631

    Elsewhere, another entity, the Crimean Wind, observed: 

    “A strange element resembling a light exoskeleton was noticed in the outfit of [Putin].

    “However, something resembling a light exoskeleton under the [trousers] – at least from the knees down – is noticeable.”

    It went on to point out the difference in height between the two heads of state and claimed:

    Russian President Putin and former US President Trump walking near Air Force One, sparking exoskeleton and twitching leg rumors.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty

    “Apparently, suffering from a Napoleon complex, Putin decided not to limit himself to traditional shoes with hidden platforms adding up to 12 cm [around 5 inches] in height for the ‘meeting of the century’.”

    These speculations parallel a 2022 report by the UK Sun when it headlined: “Bloated Putin fuels Parkinson’s rumors after ‘gripping table, slouching and constantly tapping foot’”

    In the same year Parkinson’s News Todayreported that exoskeletons were slated to be tested to improve “neuromuscular function in people with Parkinson’s disease.”

    These assessments come two years after an entity posing as a Kremlin insider claimed Vladimir Putin had passed away and was being stored in a freezer

    Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Donald Trump at Alaska meeting amid leg twitching and exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty

    These observations echo wild accounts of the Russian leader’s allegedly declining health and his use of body doubles—the most rampant of which prevailed in 2023.

    One of the main instigators was the Telegram account General SVR, which disseminated elaborate accounts of how theautocrat who served since 2012, was succumbing to cancer and heart problems.

    At the peak of the sensationalized conspiracy campaign, which had western media outlets’ rapt attention for months, the channel posted:

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with microphones, with Olympic rings symbol in the background during Alaska meeting.

    Image credits: The White House

    “The corpse of Russian President Vladimir Putin is still in the freezer at his residence in Valdai. As they joke in the Kremlin: ‘Putin is the best prepared for Halloween, and he is doing a fantastically natural job of portraying a [deceased] man’.” 

    “While the Kremlin is joking, Nikolai Patrushev is in no mood for jokes; he has been looking for a solution to the deceased’s body for the sixth day. There is no solution yet.”

    The account would later claim that the solution was a body double so convincing that it was able to visit China and fool its leader Xi Jinping.

    Experts also noticed a change in Trump’s posture during the meet and greet, and some say he was wearing a “form-fitting undergarment”

    Body language experts have since analyzed the nonverbal signals between Putin and Trump at the anchorage meet, Bored Pandareported on August 15.

    Patty Ann Wood was one such fundi. She noticed that Trump’s posture was more erect than usual and credited it to a “form-fitting undergarment.”

    Vladimir Putin at a formal meeting, focused expression, raising exoskeleton rumors due to leg twitching in Alaska meeting.

    Image credits: KremlinRussia

    “Trump typically likes to have his hand on top, but here it appears he presented his palm up—a weaker, more subordinate position—indicating he sees Putin as more powerful,” her assessment concluded.

    Lipreader Nicola Hickling also gave her take on the interaction, saying: “Trump begins clapping as Putin approaches and says, ‘Finally.’ As they shake hands, Trump adds, ‘You made it, fantastic to see you and appreciated’.”

    To which Putin responded: “Thank you — and you. I am here to help you.”

    There are also persistent rumors of Parkinson’s disease

    Rory Cowan replies to leg twitching speculation, suggesting dehydration as cause amid Putin’s Alaska meeting rumors.

    Image credits: 1rorycowan

    Tweet by Keith Siau explaining akathisia as inability to sit still linked to Putin’s twitching leg and exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: drkeithsiau

    Tweet discussing Putin’s twitching leg and speculating about Parkinson’s or Huntington’s in the context of exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: unlearn16tweet

    Putin’s twitching leg during Alaska meeting with Trump fuels speculation about exoskeleton use.

    Image credits: ChrisSm18761184

    Tweet from James Jancuska discussing Putin’s twitching leg during Alaska meeting with Trump, fueling exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: DrJamesJancuska

    User asking to create alt text for an image that is a tweet screenshot with text: "Your diagnosis, doctor?" - timestamp Mar 17, 2023. The main keywords for SEO must come from the title: Putin’s Twitching Leg In Alaska Meeting With Trump Sparks Exoskeleton Rumors. The alt text should incorporate main SEO keywords related to "Putin twitching leg," "Alaska meeting," "exoskeleton rumors," but the image is just a tweet response. So alt text should describe the image and incorporate the SEO keywords. No quotes. Max 125 characters. Example alt text: Tweet asking for diagnosis referencing Putin twitching leg at Alaska meeting sparking exoskeleton rumors. The tweet is basically a humorous or skeptical take on the rumors. Potential alt text: "Tweet asking doctor for diagnosis amid Putin twitching leg speculation during Alaska meeting and exoskeleton rumors" (124 characters) Yes, that fits. # Final answer Tweet asking for diagnosis amid Putin twitching leg speculation during Alaska meeting and exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: LitteralSirhc

    Image showing Putin’s leg twitching during Alaska meeting with Trump, fueling speculation about an exoskeleton device.

    Image credits: bjarkigd

    Tweet comment about Putin’s twitching leg in Alaska meeting with Trump sparking exoskeleton rumors and humorous reactions.

    Image credits: ode4370

    Tweet discussing Putin’s twitching leg and rumors about possible exoskeleton during Alaska meeting with Trump.

    Image credits: GeoffKoontz

    Tweet screenshot showing a user asking about Putin’s twitching leg sparking exoskeleton rumors during Alaska meeting with Trump.

    Image credits: perttu_p

    Tweet mentioning remote control on legs, referencing Putin’s twitching leg and exoskeleton rumors during Alaska meeting.

    Image credits: Watchma51035016

    Twitter user commenting on Putin’s twitching leg and exoskeleton rumors during Alaska meeting with Trump.

    Image credits: Betty00713

    Tweet from Noah Fence commenting on a contorted seating position during Putin’s twitching leg in Alaska meeting with Trump.

    Image credits: birchipboy

    Tweet from Aperture Geopolitics discussing Putin's twitching leg during Alaska meeting, sparking exoskeleton rumors.

    Image credits: AperatureFinTek

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, these two a******s are really decrepit, WAY past their expiration dates, and falling part very publicly. One’s in an exoskeleton to appear taller and the other’s in diapers to catch his falling 💩, plus a girdle to appear like he’s still got his girlish figure. F*****g losers who both belong in prison.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, GTFO with politics on BP. You've already crossed into Oprah/Ellen/Jeremy Kyle territory, which is bad enough.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, those movements aren't normal. They're both hiding their ailments, wanting to appear virile and dominant. Strength and admiration don't just come from being physically superior, guys. End the war in Ukraine and you might get some respect out of me. (Doubtful, but it can't hurt.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
