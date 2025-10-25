Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Isn’t Supposed To Be Hot”: Johnny Depp’s New Movie Role Faces Backlash, Branded “Shameful” By Critics
Johnny Depp wearing a black hat and brown jacket at a film festival, linked to new movie role backlash.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Isn’t Supposed To Be Hot”: Johnny Depp’s New Movie Role Faces Backlash, Branded “Shameful” By Critics

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp, being named for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a titular Paramount production slated for release on November 26, has revealed prevailing raw public sentiments stemming from his multimillion-dollar court victory against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The news was released by major outlets on October 23 and greeted with dissent from fans sympathetic to Heard on social media. 

Highlights
  • Johnny Depp to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount’s 2026 adaptation.
  • The news divided fans between Depp supporters and those who sympathized with Amber Heard.
  • The decision to cast Depp was dubbed “bold”.

One person in particular, seeing Depp’s return to acting as vindication that defamatory “allegations” seldom ruin men’s lives, expressed hopes that the movie would flop.

On the other hand, the opposing sect – those in support of the Depp – cannot wait to see the production.

RELATED:

    The film is slated to hit the cinema circuit in November 2026

    Johnny Depp at a film festival wearing a brown jacket, black hat, and sunglasses amid new movie role backlash.

    Johnny Depp at a film festival wearing a brown jacket, black hat, and sunglasses amid new movie role backlash.

    Image credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

    In an exclusive, entertainment commentator, Deadline, described Paramount’s choice as “bold.”

    It noted that the film empire was in final negotiations for the movie that will be named Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The outlet reported that horror film director Ti West was on board alongside producer Emma Watts, with the release date being set for November 13, 2026.

    Johnny Depp first sued in the UK and lost the case

    Johnny Depp in character for new movie role facing backlash, dressed in a dark suit holding a glass, serious expression.

    Johnny Depp in character for new movie role facing backlash, dressed in a dark suit holding a glass, serious expression.

    Image credits: johnnydepp

    The news triggered the likes of Jayda on X, who described Depp’s return to screen as “disgusting” and went on to slam the fact that he “still has a career after all he has done.”

    This anti-Depp sentiment comes nearly a decade after he separated from Heard, and the ensuing hard feelings escalated to a sensational court battle in Virginia in 2022.

    Depp was suing for the second time. 

    Scene from a movie featuring puppets and a man at a dinner table, referencing Johnny Depp movie role backlash and critics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scene from a movie featuring puppets and a man at a dinner table, referencing Johnny Depp movie role backlash and critics.

    Image credits: Disney+

    The first was when he sued The Sun in the United Kingdom in June 2018 for reporting Heard’s claims that he was a wife-beater. The island country ruled that the outlet’s allegations were substantially true and Depp lost the case.

    The second time, on American soil, Depp won, and Heard was ordered to pay $10 million

    Animated character resembling Johnny Depp in a new movie role facing backlash and branded shameful by critics.

    Animated character resembling Johnny Depp in a new movie role facing backlash and branded shameful by critics.

    Image credits: Disney+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the same year, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, doubling down on her claims, and this time Depp sued her directly for $50 million.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The jury on home turf would side with Depp this time around, and order Heard to pay her ex-husband $10 million.

    The two settled out of court with Depp agreeing to accept $1 million and donated it to charity.

    According to a 2022 NBC article, the figure did not come out of Heard’s own pocket; her insurance paid for it.

    Some fans are calling Depp’s return to the big screen disgusting

    Close-up of an animated character’s face from Johnny Depp’s new movie role facing backlash by critics for its portrayal.

    Close-up of an animated character’s face from Johnny Depp’s new movie role facing backlash by critics for its portrayal.

    Image credits: Disney+

    Despite the widespread glee at the trial’s result, Heard has followers like Jayda, who still believe Depp was in the wrong.

    “I hope this movie flops when it comes out,” the latter wrote in response to the news.

    “I don’t want to hear anything about ‘allegations ruining men’s lives’” when Depp is still getting work, even though he [misuses women],” her post concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But not everyone feels this way

    Johnny Depp wearing a hat and pinstripe suit with a woman in an embellished dress at a film event.

    Johnny Depp wearing a hat and pinstripe suit with a woman in an embellished dress at a film event.

    Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty

    “We don’t need another adaptation of this movie and we most certainly don’t need this version… men really can do the most heinous things and still have a career,” wrote another netizen by the name of Courtney.

    But these were just a few of the reactions. In response to other posts, netizens showed anticipation for the charismatic Pirates of the Caribbean icon.

    Johnny Depp in a suit and hat standing next to a framed painting, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Johnny Depp in a suit and hat standing next to a framed painting, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    Image credits: johnnydepp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He will be as great as Scrooge,” wrote one of his supporters. “I bet his epiphany at the end is superb,” they speculated of the Charles Dickens character who, at some point in the plot, turns away from his miserly ways to embrace generosity.

    “He’s a great actor and he will love the character and its transformation,” they predicted.

    Jerry Bruckheimer has indicated that Depp could reprise his role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

    The news comes in the wake of a circulating AI-generated trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean’s sixth instalment depicting Keanu Reeves as Captain Jack Sparrow.

    As Bored Panda reported on August 21, the film series’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, confirmed number six in the works, but not Reeves’ participation.

    Naturally, the conversation steered to the possibility of Depp reprising the role despite the fact that it would be a reboot, and Bruckheimer responded ambiguously.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role, calling it shameful and not supposed to be hot, sparking backlash.

    Comment criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role, calling it shameful and not supposed to be hot, sparking backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s two different movies,” Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly in 2024, and noted that it would be unlikely to feature any of its old cast.

    “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it,” Bruckheimer said of Depp.

    Netizens see the announcement as the sign of “another Pirates”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Johnny Depp’s new movie role amid controversy and backlash from critics.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Johnny Depp’s new movie role amid controversy and backlash from critics.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Johnny Depp’s new movie role facing backlash from critics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Johnny Depp’s new movie role facing backlash from critics.

    Comment from Shakana Darlene Borders reacting to backlash over Johnny Depp’s new movie role, mentioning his name.

    Comment from Shakana Darlene Borders reacting to backlash over Johnny Depp’s new movie role, mentioning his name.

    Text comment from Jemma Game reacting humorously, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash and criticism online.

    Text comment from Jemma Game reacting humorously, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash and criticism online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Holly Best Storm expressing excitement for another Pirates movie, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Holly Best Storm expressing excitement for another Pirates movie, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    Comment on social media saying Jim Carrey would have fit better, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    Comment on social media saying Jim Carrey would have fit better, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    Comment by Lisa Peterson questioning why Christmas carol remakes continue after the Muppets' success, discussing Johnny Depp movie backlash.

    Comment by Lisa Peterson questioning why Christmas carol remakes continue after the Muppets' success, discussing Johnny Depp movie backlash.

    Comment by Kyleigh Burgess saying nooo it needs to be Jim Carrey, criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kyleigh Burgess saying nooo it needs to be Jim Carrey, criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about The Muppets Christmas Carol, showing social media reactions to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash and criticism.

    Comment about The Muppets Christmas Carol, showing social media reactions to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash and criticism.

    Comment from Scott A. Taylor criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role, highlighting backlash and branding it shameful by critics.

    Comment from Scott A. Taylor criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role, highlighting backlash and branding it shameful by critics.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role, calling it shameful and facing backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Johnny Depp’s new movie role, calling it shameful and facing backlash.

    Comment by Eric Delpra praising Johnny Depp’s talent amid backlash over his new movie role.

    Comment by Eric Delpra praising Johnny Depp’s talent amid backlash over his new movie role.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Johnny Depp’s new movie role facing backlash from critics.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Johnny Depp’s new movie role facing backlash from critics.

    Comment by Quinlan Lopez requesting a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Quinlan Lopez requesting a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, related to Johnny Depp’s new movie role backlash.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember a long time ago reading a hilarious entry about this guy's husky who climbed trees and they kept finding him in trees. It was laugh out loud funny. Now we are reduced to He said , She said, with comments from fans only. How far BP has fallen. ☹️

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    death09 avatar
    Olive
    Olive
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... J­o­b­a­t­H­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember a long time ago reading a hilarious entry about this guy's husky who climbed trees and they kept finding him in trees. It was laugh out loud funny. Now we are reduced to He said , She said, with comments from fans only. How far BP has fallen. ☹️

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    death09 avatar
    Olive
    Olive
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... J­o­b­a­t­H­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT