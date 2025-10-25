20submissions
1week left
The Best Halloween Costumes Inspired By This Year’s Wildest Viral Moments
Halloween is closing in fast, and with it comes the annual scramble for ideas. We have drawn inspiration from many of 2025’s most viral moments.
So if you’re staring at your closet in a creative fog, fear not, we’re here to help. First, by telling you: don’t celebrate by just being yourself. You have 364 other days for that.
And secondly, to avoid showing up to a party only to realize someone else had the same idea. Yes, Ghostface, Michael Myers, skeletons, and Jason are some of the most overused Halloween staples. But not to worry, this is not all doom and gloom.
We’ve got 20 fresh suggestions to help you steer clear of the clichés and slay (figuratively) this Halloween.
This post may include affiliate links.
Glenn Powell’s GQ Photoshoot
GQ Magazine’s focus on Hollywood’s evolving masculinity with Top Gun’s Glen Powell is a trove of Halloween inspiration.
There’s the polished look: five o’clock shadow, tailored suit, and effortless charm. Good luck pulling that off without a rubber mask.
Or, channel the 1980s punk vibe: leather, fur, and maybe even a baseball bat for dramatic effect.
For laughs, there’s the muscle suit option. It’ll be a lot of fun, but don’t expect the masses to have read the issue—or even know who Powell is.
Sabrina Carpenter
It’s amazing that you can just dress up as another person, and if you do it successfully, it counts as a Halloween look.
For this example, look no further than Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album for Halloween inspiration.
The art in the CD case went viral for all the wrong reasons. Her provocative poses and outfits drew a slew of criticism, with one netizen saying she set women back 100 years.
But if you are into her and an adult heading to a grown-up party, a lingerie run, makeup, and stop over at the hairstylist should produce the desired effect.
Katy Perry As Astronaut
If you can copy Katy Perry’s Blue Origin suit down to a T—pale makeup, contact lenses, and a black rug included—the odds of anyone saying, “Who did you come as?” are slim to none.
Disclaimer: If someone does ask, it’s probably because they’ve been living under a rock, so don’t be too disappointed.
You could also use her signature kiss-the-ground stunt to help jog their memory and get roasted for it—just like Perry.
Nice title, but according to NASA's definition, the tourists aboard Jeff Bezos' compensation are not astronauts, not crew, but passengers. Up and down on a dіldο does not an astronaut make.
Coldplay Couple
The infamous scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting caught on the Kiss Cam committing perhaps the world’s biggest HR infraction is – let’s face it – an all-timer.
Especially since it was with the same Company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, and both were married.
Still, it’s not exactly a performance that will trend like Dracula this season, but that is exactly why it is not boring.
For your convenience, it has already been tested at real venues and events, such as the Philadelphia Phillies–Los Angeles Angels game on July 18, when mascot Phillie Phanatic and his 6-foot-6 hairy green sidekick reenacted the scandal to screaming reviews and viral applause.
Side note: It’s a two-person job, and you’ll need a camera and a big-screen TV for this one. Just dressing like Byron and Cabot on that fateful night isn’t going to cut it.
Louvre Heist
The broad-daylight heist at the Louvre in Paris didn’t just make headlines, it metastasized into meme culture.
The internet couldn’t help itself, churning out a string of alternate theories about how the crime went down.
It’s a tricky one to pull off as a costume, so your best bet is to come as the Mona Lisa – arguably the museum’s most famous resident – then add a Venetian half‑mask for a conspiratorial twist.
Strap on some faux jewels and finish the look with a cheeky slogan on your garment, like “I love the Louvre,” and everyone will say “heist!”
Jojo Siwa “Tradwife” Transformation
JoJo Siwa has made quite the spectacle of her dating preferences, first coming out as non-binary in 2023, then later falling for Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes.
More recently, she surprised fans by debuting what’s now being called her “tradwife” look, which is a nod to 1930s Americana, complete with a voluminous bob, frilly dress, and a heavy pearl necklace.
It was the last thing fans expected. One wrote: “JoJo Siwa going from goth punk pop wannabe to housewife was not on my 2025 bingo card.”
For anyone brave enough to add her to their Halloween roster, just channel “tradwife from Oklahoma.”
Or better yet, ask yourself: What would Ma Barker wear?
Sydney Sweeney In Jeans Ad
This look should be approached with caution as it became a political lightning rod in certain circles.
That said, it checks the virality box and scores high on practicality.
You can pull it off with denim in a close match, or, since the brand behind the campaign ran it recently, you might even find the original outfit still in stock.
Beyond that, you’ll need a can of spray-on tan (find out where Trump gets his), some hair dye, contact lenses, and a few runs at pout in the bathroom mirror, and you’ll be all set to scare.
Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Couple’s Costume
This will work if your friend circle is made up of Kylie Jenner fans who follow the Kardashians religiously.
On October 8, Jenner and her beau, Timothee Chalamet, were spotted at the Yankees-Blue Jays game in New York.
One photo captures Chalamet celebrating vocally with other fans while Jenner remains seated with a cynical smile on her face.
Fans interpreted the sighting as an ominous signal that the end is near for the two.
Suiting up like the two on that day won’t be difficult in terms of colors, but pulling off the performance and attitude may be another story.
Keep in mind: if your friends are tuned in enough to recognize what you’re doing without an explanation, there’s a chance someone among them is already planning to emulate the look.
Bianca Censori At The Grammys
If Sabrina Carpenter is going to make it onto this list as a Halloween look, then so must Bianca Censori, whose every other public appearance is snapped up by the paparazzi and then censored before being published.
The image we are looking at is her brief appearance at the 2025 Grammys, where she showed off a transparent outfit for a photo before being whisked off by hubby, Kanye West.
The publicity stunt stirred up its usual controversy.
Many netizens were not pleased and pointed out that they did not wish to see so much of Censori, with some calling for her arrest—a detail pertinent for consideration, as this is likely to be the sentiment faced by the Halloween attendee bold enough to try.
Does this count as a costume? You literally just go to a party naked
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Couple’s Costume
This one’s a tough look to hack.
It’s a couple’s act that requires two people with similar builds, meaning the girl will have to be, you know… Like Taylor Swift, and the guy should look like he can bench-press two Taylor Swifts.
Next, pick a sighting to emulate and choose wisely, unless you have deep pockets.
If you’re going for the 2024 US Open look, Travis Kelce dressed like he bought shares in Gucci.
Or you could channel the engagement announcement Instagram pic; Swift’s dress can easily be replicated by a good seamstress.
And don’t forget the postbox-red lipstick.
Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Couple’s Costume
To say that Selena Gomez’s September 27 wedding created a stir would be an understatement.
Photo dumps had the internet buzzing as she showed off her multiple dresses while her significant other did not exactly hide his jewelry under a bushel.
So if Halloween partygoers can emulate Benny Blanco’s frizzy locks and Gomez’s jet black lob, then pair it with some immaculate and pricey-looking wedding couture, they would be well on their way to the look.
And don’t forget the wedding bands.
Labubu
If a figure or representation is banned from a country or culture, that alone gives it instant street cred as a Halloween costume.
That’s exactly what happened to the Labubu Doll in a Kurdish region of northeastern Iraq, where it was deemed “culturally inappropriate.”
What really seals the deal on this impish-looking character, though, is that even priests have spoken out against it, calling it unsuitable for children, with some going so far as saying it is demonic.
How very scary.
The best part? You won’t need much more than the mascot-style headgear to get the message across.
Kpop Demon Hunters
Kpop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s number one hit, so if you hack the look, no one is going to ask you “What did you come as?”
It is going to take a lot of makeup, hair dye, and sass, and maybe if you ask nicely, your friends will play the demons and allow you to beat them up a few times during the night.
Fat chance.
Red Bandana Girl
During Billie Eilish’s Orlando tour stop on October 9, the singer was doing her usual barrier walk when an unruly fan reached out from the crowd and yanked her off her feet.
The chaos that followed was caught on dozens of phones, and in the fray stood a girl wearing a red bandanna.
In one clip, she can be seen turning on the offending party, appearing to lay into the culprit as they hit the ground. Within minutes, she became a legend with fans bowing to her and others hugging her for defending their idol.
Like many legends, her name remains unknown.
And so, to pull off this costume, a red bandanna is essential but it’s more about performance than props.
You’ll need to be mysterious: flitting in and out of sight, doing your good deed for society before disappearing from camera view again.
Side note: “good deed”—not vigilantism.
Annabelle Doll
This one’s not for those who actually believe in stories of the unalive plaguing the living.
The Annabelle doll has been around for more than 54 years, most of which was spent locked inside a specially built glass cabinet at the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.
And every time it’s been removed from that casing, someone passed away.
The most recent being Dan Rivera, a paranormal investigator with the Connecticut-based New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR).
Dressing up as this cursed toy is, at the very least, a conversation starter. At the most… well, let’s not go there.
Disclaimer: Bored Panda will not be responsible for anything that happens to anyone who dresses like the doll, nor will it cover hospital bills, priests, exorcisms, or incarcerations in glass cages resulting from costumes with eerie likenesses.
Nepo Baby
Who knew “nepo baby” could be a whole look?
Bored Panda spotted a full habitat of them at the 2025 Oscars after-party—all with one thing in common: expensively dressed and barely known (at least compared to those who made it up through the ranks organically).
So, as average humans like us, you’ll pass just fine. The formula is simple: look ultra-stylish (think one step down from Paris Fashion Week red carpet craziness), act entitled, and casually mention your make-believe famous parents.
Disclaimer: If your parents are actually famous, congratulations: you’re not dressing as a nepo baby. You are one.
Phillies Karen
In the spirit of inclusivity, we endeavor to give some representation to Karens around America, and what better Karen to dress up as than the one at the September 5 Phillies-Marlins game.
At the match, a proud dad had just caught a ball after a home run, and with the fulfilled feeling of a father making his son happy, gave it to his boy who was there for his birthday.
Phillies Karen would have none of this and insisted that the man had snatched it from her hands and raised cain until the boy relinquished his birthday present.
It doesn’t get more Karen than this.
So contact a Phillies fan friend for the shirt, get your hair dyed a matching tone of white, cream, beige (whatever that is), and make sure it looks short (without cutting it).
You really do not want to spend the rest of your year looking like baseball’s most despised woman.
Tie the look off with a pair of jeans, and for one night only, you are allowed to behave in the most Karen manner known to mankind.
100 Men vs. Gorilla
Playing into this meme could be a risky business, and that is assuming that you will be dressing up as a Silverback Gorilla—because dressing up like an average man (unless you are not a man) is just not going to cut it for Halloween. Duh…
The reason for the former is that the question “who would win” continues to churn the internet.
Arriving at a party in a gorilla suit on October 1 could trigger an adle-brained individual with like-minded mates, and they may try to answer the riddle for once and for all.
So, unless you can bench press 1794.56 lbs, don’t say anything about “100 Men vs. Gorilla,” while dressed as a gorilla.
Bugonia
The absurdist sci-fi, Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, offered a free screening in LA on October 20, only it was not really free.
They wanted what many people would not dream of parting with and would happily pay money instead: hair.
And so everyone wanting to get an advance peek at Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest contrivance had the pates shorn smooth. And if the photos were anything to go by, they were actually able to fill a cinema with bald heads.
Some said that the opportunity was convenient in that they were planning on shaving their hair anyway, and the movie came as a bonus.
But the internet could not help but marvel at the expressions on the faces of those who saw themselves hairless for the first time.
The movie’s official release date is on October 31—on Halloween.
Now look at that!
Ibiza Final Boss
The Ibiza sensation Jack Kay shot to fame when a ticketing company reposted footage of him at one of the Spanish island’s raves.
He later came forward with humility, asking his newfound fans for patience as it was all very sudden, insisting he was “just a normal person from Newcastle.”
Well, Kay, not anymore. You’re famous now.
Props for this look: a massive gold chain and ring, a good barber, a black tank top, and plenty of tattoos.
And maybe… Just maybe… You can pull off his now-iconic spiel that ends with: “ And I’m the final boss.”
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
Stupid all the way. Especially if you don't follow these idiots on social media.
I'm betting the only one on this list we'll see this year is KPop Demon Hunters.
Stupid all the way. Especially if you don't follow these idiots on social media.
I'm betting the only one on this list we'll see this year is KPop Demon Hunters.