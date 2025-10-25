ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is closing in fast, and with it comes the annual scramble for ideas. We have drawn inspiration from many of 2025’s most viral moments.

So if you’re staring at your closet in a creative fog, fear not, we’re here to help. First, by telling you: don’t celebrate by just being yourself. You have 364 other days for that.

And secondly, to avoid showing up to a party only to realize someone else had the same idea. Yes, Ghostface, Michael Myers, skeletons, and Jason are some of the most overused Halloween staples. But not to worry, this is not all doom and gloom.

We’ve got 20 fresh suggestions to help you steer clear of the clichés and slay (figuratively) this Halloween.