In the wake of what has been dubbed “the heist of the century,” social media has been alight with hilarious and pointed memes after the Louvre Museum in Paris was recently robbed.

“There's something about a heist at a famous gallery that's so damn romantic to me. Now they have to call on some sort of Daniel Craig-looking investigator to see who did it,” quipped one user, referencing the actor’s iconic role as a private investigator in the Knives Out franchise.

The world’s most iconic museum was robbed in broad daylight on October 19 (Sunday).

Precious jewels once belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, Empress Eugénie, and Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, were stolen.

“This is an insult to Ocean's Eleven’s true professionalism,” mocked one user on social media.

On October 19, 2025, in broad daylight, it reportedly took only seven minutes for a group of four masked robbers to steal France’s crown jewel collection from the world’s most-visited museum.

They arrived at 9:30 a.m., shortly after the museum opened to visitors.

The jewels were kept in the Galerie d’Apollon on the building’s second floor. To reach them, the robbers used a vehicle-mounted mechanical ladder.

Image credits: Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto

Two of the thieves broke in through a window using power tools and reportedly threatened the stationed guards, who left the premises unguarded.

“The planning, timing, and nerve it must’ve taken… feels straight out of a movie,” joked one netizen.

Officials have shared that eight valuable pieces were stolen, including a necklace and pair of earrings originally given by Napoleon I to his second wife, Empress Marie-Louise; a diadem, brooch, and decorative bow belonging to Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugénie; and a tiara, necklace, and single earring from a sapphire set worn by Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France.