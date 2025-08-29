Sabrina Carpenter Strips Down To Pole Dance And Crawl On All-Fours In New Video, Gets Brutally Roasted

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Carpenter has, as is tradition by this point, angered the internet once again. This time with a music video that sees her crawling on all-fours, pole dancing in bridal lingerie, and singing explicit lyrics about being hurt by a man.

The new video for Tears, released alongside her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, has been dubbed “gross” and “tone deaf” by a growing number of online critics, many of whom argue the pop star has finally crossed the line.

Critics were appalled by Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video, which sees her crawling on all-fours in lingerie

Image credits: Island Records

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the backlash had already begun weeks ago, when Carpenter revealed the artwork for Man’s Best Friend.

The album cover features the 26-year-old on her hands and knees in a black mini dress, as a faceless man in slacks yanks her blonde hair. A matching close-up shows a dog collar engraved with the album’s title.

Image credits: Island Records

At the time, critics were appalled by the cover, considering it degrading and an insult to decades of women’s fight for equality and respect.

“This set women back like a hundred years,” one person commented, “so disgusting and misogynistic.”

“For someone who keeps calling men pigs, she sure knows how to degrade herself,” another added.

Image credits: Instagram / sabrinacarpenter

But far from backing down, Carpenter doubled down on her message with the Tears video.

Following a stylized car crash, she appears on screen crawling through the forest in stockings, garters, and suspenders. She eventually arrives at a pole, where she proceeds to writhe in her now-signature bridal lingerie.

The lyrics talk about her being in love with a man who “treats her like he’s supposed to,” which causes “tears to run down her thighs.”

The album allegedly contains lyrics taking shots at her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan

Image credits: Island Records

The rest of the album track list is no different, leaning on themes of submission and power.

Titles like My Man on Willpower, Go Go Juice, Never Getting Laid, and Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry have only intensified the scrutiny around Sabrina’s creative direction.

Image credits: Island Records

Critics say the song names alone paint a picture of a woman simultaneously scorned and hypers*xualized, eager to turn her personal chaos into controversy.

“Do you want the house tour? I could take you to the first, second, third floor. I just want you to come inside / But never enter through the back door,” she sings on House Tour.

Image credits: Island Records

In a recent interview, Carpenter defended the raunchy tone of the project, explaining that the album is “not for any pearl-clutchers.” But online, pearl-clutching is exactly what many have done.

“Singer or stripper?” one commenter asked.

“Her handlers are choosing this ‘look’ for her. I doubt much of what she does is her own idea,” another wrote.

Image credits: Island Records

Despite the criticism, Man’s Best Friend has been a successful launch so far.

Image credits: Ruksar_Khan_002

Image credits: posseveritatus1

Image credits: blixxild

The album’s lead single Manchild, widely believed to be aimed at her ex, Barry Keoghan, debuted at No. 1 on both the US and Global Spotify charts.

The song includes lines like, “Why so sexy if so dumb?” and “I choose to blame your mom,” which many believe are references to their breakup.

Image credits: Island Records

Despite debuting at last year’s Met Gala, the couple reportedly split in December 2024. According to insiders, the breakup stemmed from their busy schedules, putting a strain on their union.

Carpenter’s fans have defended the singer, labeling the backlash as nothing more than outdated “pearl-clutching”

Image credits: Island Records

This isn’t Carpenter’s first brush with controversy, as her brand has been anything but inconsistent.

Earlier this year, her sultry BRIT Awards performance, which featured lingerie-clad backup dancers and provocative choreography, triggered a wave of backlash in the UK.

Image credits: Island Records

Broadcast regulator Ofcom received more than 800 official complaints from worried parents who considered it inappropriate for what was once considered a family-friendly awards show.

Image credits: Instagram / sabrinacarpenter

The routine sees Carpenter trying to elicit a reaction from the guard, and seeing no other way to make him emote, she proceeds to get on her knees in suggestive fashion, causing the dancer to finally look at the camera and blink.

“I had to explain to my 9-year-old why this is inappropriate,” one user wrote.

Image credits: Instagram / sabrinacarpenter

Her core fanbase, however, remains unfazed. Many rushed to her defense, arguing that the backlash reflects outdated ideas about how women should behave on stage.

Image credits: Island Records

“Enjoying intimacy is degrading now? This isn’t the 1950s,” a fan argued.

“How is that degrading? A woman knowing what she wants and going for it is the very definition of empowerment,” another added.

Whether met with anger or praise, Carpenter’s antics have given her exactly what she needs: exposure. As long as people keep talking about her, her brand will continue to grow.

“Amazing role model.” Critics reflected on the impact Carpenter’s message has on younger generations

