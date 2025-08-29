Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sabrina Carpenter Strips Down To Pole Dance And Crawl On All-Fours In New Video, Gets Brutally Roasted
Sabrina Carpenter pole dancing in lingerie and heels surrounded by corn stalks in a dimly lit outdoor setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Strips Down To Pole Dance And Crawl On All-Fours In New Video, Gets Brutally Roasted

Sabrina Carpenter has, as is tradition by this point, angered the internet once again. This time with a music video that sees her crawling on all-fours, pole dancing in bridal lingerie, and singing explicit lyrics about being hurt by a man.

The new video for Tears, released alongside her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, has been dubbed “gross” and “tone deaf” by a growing number of online critics, many of whom argue the pop star has finally crossed the line.

Highlights
  • Sabrina Carpenter pole dances in lingerie and crawls on all-fours in her new music video, Tears.
  • Her album cover was criticized as degrading and misogynistic by online detractors.
  • Fans defended her as empowered, while critics called her antics pathetic and gross.
RELATED:

    Critics were appalled by Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video, which sees her crawling on all-fours in lingerie

    Sabrina Carpenter with blonde hair and red lipstick, posing against a red background in an expressive close-up shot.

    Image credits: Island Records

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the backlash had already begun weeks ago, when Carpenter revealed the artwork for Man’s Best Friend.

    The album cover features the 26-year-old on her hands and knees in a black mini dress, as a faceless man in slacks yanks her blonde hair. A matching close-up shows a dog collar engraved with the album’s title.

    Sabrina Carpenter pole dances in lingerie and high heels on a platform surrounded by tall plants in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Island Records

    At the time, critics were appalled by the cover, considering it degrading and an insult to decades of women’s fight for equality and respect.

    “This set women back like a hundred years,” one person commented, “so disgusting and misogynistic.”

    “For someone who keeps calling men pigs, she sure knows how to degrade herself,” another added.

    Sabrina Carpenter posing on all-fours wearing a black outfit, while a person holds her hair in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Instagram / sabrinacarpenter

    But far from backing down, Carpenter doubled down on her message with the Tears video.

    Following a stylized car crash, she appears on screen crawling through the forest in stockings, garters, and suspenders. She eventually arrives at a pole, where she proceeds to writhe in her now-signature bridal lingerie.

    The lyrics talk about her being in love with a man who “treats her like he’s supposed to,” which causes “tears to run down her thighs.”

    The album allegedly contains lyrics taking shots at her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan

    Sabrina Carpenter wearing lingerie, crawling on all-fours under warm lights in a dimly lit room during pole dance video.

    Image credits: Island Records

    The rest of the album track list is no different, leaning on themes of submission and power.

    Titles like My Man on Willpower, Go Go Juice, Never Getting Laid, and Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry have only intensified the scrutiny around Sabrina’s creative direction.

    Sabrina Carpenter in lingerie posing in front of a framed painting, showcasing her style and pole dance vibes.

    Image credits: Island Records

    Critics say the song names alone paint a picture of a woman simultaneously scorned and hypers*xualized, eager to turn her personal chaos into controversy.

    “Do you want the house tour? I could take you to the first, second, third floor. I just want you to come inside / But never enter through the back door,” she sings on House Tour.

    Sabrina Carpenter pole dance performance in a dark cornfield, wearing lingerie and high heels at night.

    Image credits: Island Records

    In a recent interview, Carpenter defended the raunchy tone of the project, explaining that the album is “not for any pearl-clutchers.” But online, pearl-clutching is exactly what many have done.

    “Singer or stripper?” one commenter asked.

    “Her handlers are choosing this ‘look’ for her. I doubt much of what she does is her own idea,” another wrote.

    Sabrina Carpenter pole dancing in lingerie at night outdoors, surrounded by tall plants, performing a dance move on the pole.

    Image credits: Island Records

    Despite the criticism, Man’s Best Friend has been a successful launch so far.

    Tweet text discussing Sabrina Carpenter’s pole dance and crawl video receiving harsh criticism.

    Image credits: Ruksar_Khan_002

    Twitter user @posseveritatus1 replying to Sabrina Carpenter, expressing disinterest in a casual text post.

    Image credits: posseveritatus1

    Screenshot of a social media comment harshly criticizing Sabrina Carpenter's pole dance video, expressing strong disapproval.

    Image credits: blixxild

    The album’s lead single Manchild, widely believed to be aimed at her ex, Barry Keoghan, debuted at No. 1 on both the US and Global Spotify charts. 

    The song includes lines like, “Why so sexy if so dumb?” and “I choose to blame your mom,” which many believe are references to their breakup.

    Sabrina Carpenter in lingerie lying on floor surrounded by lights, showcasing sensual pose for pole dance video scene.

    Image credits: Island Records

    Despite debuting at last year’s Met Gala, the couple reportedly split in December 2024. According to insiders, the breakup stemmed from their busy schedules, putting a strain on their union.

    Carpenter’s fans have defended the singer, labeling the backlash as nothing more than outdated “pearl-clutching”

    Sabrina Carpenter dancing in a glamorous outfit with backup dancers in a vintage-styled room with dark flooring.

    Image credits: Island Records

    This isn’t Carpenter’s first brush with controversy, as her brand has been anything but inconsistent. 

    Earlier this year, her sultry BRIT Awards performance, which featured lingerie-clad backup dancers and provocative choreography, triggered a wave of backlash in the UK.

    Blonde woman with dramatic makeup and fishnet gloves poses against a red background, evoking a sensual pole dance vibe.

    Image credits: Island Records

    Broadcast regulator Ofcom received more than 800 official complaints from worried parents who considered it inappropriate for what was once considered a family-friendly awards show.

    Sabrina Carpenter posing in a sparkling corset and stockings, showcasing a glamorous and bold fashion look.

    Image credits: Instagram / sabrinacarpenter

    The routine sees Carpenter trying to elicit a reaction from the guard, and seeing no other way to make him emote, she proceeds to get on her knees in suggestive fashion, causing the dancer to finally look at the camera and blink.

    “I had to explain to my 9-year-old why this is inappropriate,” one user wrote.

    Close-up of a fluffy dog wearing a light blue collar with a heart-shaped tag engraved with Man's Best Friend.

    Image credits: Instagram / sabrinacarpenter

    Her core fanbase, however, remains unfazed. Many rushed to her defense, arguing that the backlash reflects outdated ideas about how women should behave on stage.

    Blonde woman with voluminous hair and red lipstick looks intently in a dimly lit room, related to pole dance video content.

    Image credits: Island Records

    “Enjoying intimacy is degrading now? This isn’t the 1950s,” a fan argued.

    “How is that degrading? A woman knowing what she wants and going for it is the very definition of empowerment,” another added.

    Whether met with anger or praise, Carpenter’s antics have given her exactly what she needs: exposure. As long as people keep talking about her, her brand will continue to grow.

    “Amazing role model.” Critics reflected on the impact Carpenter’s message has on younger generations

    Comment by Jason Mckenna reacting to Sabrina Carpenter pole dance video, criticizing its provocative nature.

    Comment from Bria Mills reacting to Sabrina Carpenter pole dance video, expressing dislike for her music but noting her impact on certain viewers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s pole dance and provocative video targeting teenage girls.

    Comment criticizing Sabrina Carpenter pole dance video, mentioning music and clothing choices on social media post.

    Comment from Anthony Hillman expressing irony about Sabrina Carpenter's Rolling Stone complaint and her new album release.

    Comment by Stephanie Rose discussing confidence in sexuality amid criticism of Sabrina Carpenter’s pole dance video.

    Commenter Justice Marti reacts to hilarious comments with a laughing emoji in a light blue social media post.

    Stu Perrins suggesting an idea in a casual comment, asking uninterested viewers not to listen.

    Comment by Rob Francis criticizing singing along to borderline explicit content, with reactions visible below.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sabrina Carpenter pole dance and crawl video with mixed impressions.

    Comment from Alex Raheem addressing criticism of a pop singer showcasing her sexuality, with a red cross emoji.

    Comment from Sara Reiswig discussing staying relevant in sales, reacting with emojis in a casual online conversation.

    Comment by Tommy Ward expressing boredom and assuming the topic is about another pop artist with a yawn.

    Comment highlighting reactions to Sabrina Carpenter pole dance video and discussions about male gaze and female sexuality.

    Comment box showing Jonathan Lee praising a female pop singer’s risqué new album, calling it groundbreaking.

    selkiemoon7 avatar
    Jayne Turner
    Jayne Turner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As if the whole thing hasn't been done before. Not an original idea in her silly little empty head. Frankly, her publicity team are rubbish.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She seems nice, has a pretty face and dresses fun. I think I had Alexa play one of her songs but it just sounded like all the others songs today that I don't listen to.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
