Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Dating Rumors: What’s Really Going On?

Since Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan started dating, eagle-eyed fans have dissected their every move. Between their high-profile careers— Sabrina with her chart-topping songs and Barry fresh off Oscar buzz —their on-and-off relationship has sparked tons of curiosity.

There are reports that Barry and Sabrina Carpenter split up. Are the rumors true, or is it just a fan theory? Here’s everything we know.

Highlights Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have officially parted ways as of December 2024.

They split due to being young, career-focused, and busy with their respective projects.

Rumors of Barry cheating on Sabrina with a TikTok influencer were denied by insiders.

Career commitments and competing schedules led to challenges in maintaining the relationship.

Despite the heartfelt pleas from fans begging, “Please, please, please say it isn’t so,” the whispers have turned out to be true. As of December 2024, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have officially parted ways, marking the end of their chapter together.

While the stars have not released an official statement, a source confirmed the split to People. “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” the insider said. The insider said they decided to “take a break,” which could mean they might revisit their romance someday.

Another insider took an ambiguous stand on the breakup. “Barry and Sabrina have been on and off for a while, and right now they are not together,” the source explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sabrina is figuring out what she wants, and focused on her career,” they added.⁠

However, another source who spoke to US Weekly was more confident that the relationship was over.

“Sabrina and Barry are broken up. They had a little bit of a break a few months ago but this break was very recent,” the source said, adding that their friends don’t believe “they’re getting back together.”

The rumors floating around are that Barry allegedly cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with a TikTok influencer. Celebrity gossip website DeuxMoi posted this blind in their 2nd December newsletter: “It appears that this A-list singer who’s having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend is done for good.”

On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy with a blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer (who is particularly big on TikTok).”

The next day, People came out with the news that the pair had broken up.

There’s no dearth of semi-famous influencers in LA, so it remains unclear who the mystery woman may be. One particular name mentioned is model Breckie Hill because she reposted some TikTok videos on the breakup.

However, Hill shut down the speculation, saying she’s never met the actor. “I just recently got out of the hospital. I got into a skiing accident and I broke my spine,” the 21-year-old influencer posted on her TikTok.

“Now that I’m out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumors that have been circulating all throughout the internet,” she said, adding, “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn.”

Image credits: @barrykeoghansource

An insider also denied the cheating rumors in an interview with US Weekly. They mentioned that Keoghan was “very faithful and loyal” to Carpenter and “very devoted to her happiness.”

Another insider added that Sabrina was so tied up with her professional commitments that she was “being pulled in many directions” and didn’t have enough time to commit to a relationship.

“It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot,” the source told US Weekly. “Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding.”

“She has reached a huge level of stardom, so it’s been harder to focus and to be present for him in a relationship,” the source explained, adding, “A bulk of the issue is she barely has time for herself let alone for a relationship.”

When Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan First Spark Rumors?

Rumors of The “Espresso” singer and the Dunkirk actor’s relationship began swirling in late 2023. Their short relationship lasted only one year.

September 2023: First Meeting

Sabrina and Barry met at Paris Fashion Week. They attended the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 runway show but were not photographed together.

Sabrina attended an advanced screening of Barry’s movie “Saltburn” in New York the same month.

December 2023: Spotted Together

Daily Mail photographed the couple for the first time on a night out together. They were spotted having a “romantic dinner” in Brentwood, California.

January 2024: Date Nights

Image credits: @ViralContentz

The couple stepped out for a handful of low-key outings together. In January 2024, they were spotted at Luna Luna — an art-centric theme park.

“It definitely seemed like a date. They looked cute together and shared a little kiss,” an eyewitness told People.

February 2024: Grammys After Party

They were clicked together at a Grammy after-party, confirming their rumored romance. While Sabrina walked the red carpet alone, she was photographed by W magazine cozying up with Barry. The pair bashfully covered their faces, trying to keep the relationship mysterious.

Image credits: @wmag

The two were spotted at yet another dinner date in LA the same month. They all smiled as they stepped out of the restaurant together.

Later the same week, Barry was spotted leaving Sabrina’s home in the Hollywood Hills, wearing a black tracksuit and gray sneakers.

March 2024: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore

Sabrina traveled extensively with Taylor Swift on her Eras tour in 2023 and 2024, opening the show for the chart-topping pop star multiple times.

In March 2024, Sabrina was on stage in Singapore, singing her hit song “Nonsense.” She cheekily ad-libbed the lyrics to include a reference to Singapore’s famous indoor waterfall, Jewel Changi.

In a video shared on X, Keoghan was cheering for her from the stands.

🎥 | Barry Keoghan’s reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense’ outro during night 2 in Singapore! “He said that he wishes he was on me, Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi, Singapore I hope you like my songy”#SingaporeTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/DHSKkpLVKx — Sabrina Carpenter Daily 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) March 3, 2024

Later, he was seen wearing Taylor’s signature Eras tour friendship bracelet, which had the letters “Sabrina” engraved on it.

March 2024: Academy Awards After Party

Barry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Dominic Kearney in the critically acclaimed film The Banshees of Inisherin (2022).

While Barry lost the Oscar to Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), he was seen enjoying the after-party with Sabrina and designer Vera Wang.

They also posed for photographs for Vanity Fair’s after-party.

April 2024: Coachella

Barry was the ultimate supportive boyfriend as Sabrina took the stage for the first-ever Coachella performance. In a clip shared on X, Barry was filming throughout her set in front of the stage.

May 2024: Met Gala Debut

The couple attended the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night. They posed side-by-side on the Met steps — Barry in a Willy Wonka-inspired tuxedo and Sabrina looking like a modern-day Cinderella.

May 2024: Sabrina’s Birthday Party

Barry threw a party for Sabrina’s 25th birthday. The singer cut a cake reading, “Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!” in reference to her hit single “Espresso.”

This was followed by a second cake with a Leonardo DiCaprio meme: “Nooo, don’t turn 25; you’re so sexy, aha.”

Image credits: @sabrinacarpenter

June: “Please, please, please” Music Video

Following the massive success of “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter released a second single, “Please, please, please”. Barry is featured in the music video as a fist-fighting criminal.

“I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me in a chair,” Carpenter revealed on the CBS Sunday Morning show.

“I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special,” she added.

August 2024: First Breakup Rumors

Deuxmoi tweeted that Sabrina and Barry had broken up, although the two stars hinted they might still be involved.

Keoghan left a cheeky Instagram comment on a post of her and Jenna Ortega as Bratz dolls. “Can I have one?” the actor commented.

October 2024: Keoghan Attends Carpenter’s Show

Barry put the breakup speculations to rest when he attended Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Tour shows in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sabrina even tweaked her “Juno” song lyrics, giving Keoghan a shout-out, singing, “I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up.”

Later in the month, he was asked, “Are you in a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter?” on Spotify’s The Louis Theroux Podcast.

“Oh, I knew you’d do this. Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented and yeah. Pretty special,” he replied cryptically.

November 2024: Keoghan Lauds Carpenter’s Grammy Nominations

Carpenter scored six Grammy nominations for her successful album “Emails I Can’t Send.” He was asked about his accomplishments on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

The actor gushed, “Brilliant, brilliant. I know, absolutely brilliant, six nominations! I’m really, really happy for her,” adding, “I gotta get on the phone soon. Don’t put me on the spot, lads.”

“I don’t know anyone who works as hard, you know, I’m in awe of her, watching her work and her commitment and the standards that she sets, you know, especially being on that music video,” he added.

December 2024: The Split

Reports emerged in December 2024 that the two had decided to end their relationship after nearly a year. Soon after, Barry deactivated his Instagram account.

The actor did not comment on how long he plans to be away from social media. Fans were quite upset with the breakup.

i go off twitter for AN HOUR and sabrina and barry have broken up someone pls say it’s fake news — kiera🩷 is short n sweet (@ki3ra07) December 3, 2024

SABRINA AND BARRY BROKE UP!?!?!?!?😭😭😭😭😭 — sᴏғᴊɴʀ 🍒 (@SofyJnr) December 3, 2024

A few weeks earlier, online trolls called him a deadbeat dad to his 2-year-old son Brando with ex Alyson Sandro.

The distressed actor posted a statement on X captioned, “Please be respectful.” He stated, “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to.”

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan: A Look at Their Careers

Sabrina’s career began with Disney Channel in 2014, when she starred as Maya Hart in the hit series Girl Meets World. The show launched her acting career, although she soon transitioned to pop singing.

Her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, was released in 2015. It was followed by Singular: Act 1 (2018), Singular: Act II (2019), and the breakthrough album Emails I Can’t Send, which earned her multiple Grammy nominations.

Her song “Taste” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Please, please, please” and “Espresso” landed at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

Apart from singing, Sabrina also acts. Her recent projects include Netflix’s Work It and Amazon’s Emergency.

Barry Keoghan’s breakout role came in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), showing his ability to tackle complex, unsettling characters.

In 2022, Barry starred as Dominic Kearney in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He has starred in major blockbusters like Dunkirk (2017), Marvel’s Eternals (2021), a cameo as the Joker in The Batman (2022), and Peaky Blinders (2024).

Barry won a BAFTA award for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

FAQ

What is the age difference between Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan?

Sabrina Carpenter was born on May 11, 1999, making her 25 years old as of January 2025. Barry Keoghan is 32 years old (born on October 18, 1992). This gives them an age difference of approximately seven years.

Have Sabrina Carpenter or Barry Keoghan commented on the rumors?

Both stars have been notably private, and neither has fully confirmed nor denied the relationship or the breakup.