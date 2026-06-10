Childfree Wedding Leaves Family Baffled, They Can’t Believe What Bride Suggests
Childfree weddings are becoming more and more common. If, in the past, uninviting children from your nuptials was considered rude, today, it’s almost the norm. According to The Knot’s 2026 national survey, 87% of couples consider having a no-kids policy at their wedding.
So did this couple, but they wanted to make a small exception for the fiancé’s niece. Since she was the flower girl, she could attend the ceremony, but would then have to leave for the reception. The parents and the groom’s side of the family didn’t like that arrangement and took it as an insult. So, the bride decided to consult strangers online and get unbiased opinions on what to do.
A bride faced backlash from her in-laws after banning her fiancé’s niece from the reception
Image credits: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)
She wanted the child to carry out the flower girl duties but didn’t want her at the evening festivities
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: chill-potato
No other children were invited to the wedding, the bride clarified in the comments
Some commenters sided with the bride and thought it was the groom’s job to make it right with his family
One reader offered a different perspective instead of giving a judgment: “You will impact your future experiences with his family over this decision”
Others thought it was unfair to make an exception for one kid at an otherwise childfree wedding
And other commenters thought everyone just needed to learn to communicate like adultsWant more real family dilemmas like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic roles, boundaries, and healing - plus fresh AITA stories every day.
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
"Sorry, your daughter can't come because we have no self-control around open bar and will be behaving like barnyard animals approximately 0,3 seconds after the ceremony ends" Well, at least they have enough self-awareness to admit that and the girl won't be subjected to it.
Tricky one. As a parent I understand not wanting to leave your child with someone you've not met - if it were me I'd make an arrangement for one of us to also sit out the reception, or to tag-team with my partner. Or I'd made the choice to say "let's not have her as a flower girl, we'll arrange for her to stay with family/friend". However, for my own wedding my child and one other attended the ceremony and a small lunch - then they were shipped off because my reception was child-free. That included my own kid. Finally, thinking of the kid - who wants to be the sole child at a wedding!
"Sorry, your daughter can't come because we have no self-control around open bar and will be behaving like barnyard animals approximately 0,3 seconds after the ceremony ends" Well, at least they have enough self-awareness to admit that and the girl won't be subjected to it.
Tricky one. As a parent I understand not wanting to leave your child with someone you've not met - if it were me I'd make an arrangement for one of us to also sit out the reception, or to tag-team with my partner. Or I'd made the choice to say "let's not have her as a flower girl, we'll arrange for her to stay with family/friend". However, for my own wedding my child and one other attended the ceremony and a small lunch - then they were shipped off because my reception was child-free. That included my own kid. Finally, thinking of the kid - who wants to be the sole child at a wedding!
30
2