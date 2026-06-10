Childfree Wedding Leaves Family Baffled, They Can’t Believe What Bride Suggests

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Childfree weddings are becoming more and more common. If, in the past, uninviting children from your nuptials was considered rude, today, it’s almost the norm. According to The Knot’s 2026 national survey, 87% of couples consider having a no-kids policy at their wedding.

So did this couple, but they wanted to make a small exception for the fiancé’s niece. Since she was the flower girl, she could attend the ceremony, but would then have to leave for the reception. The parents and the groom’s side of the family didn’t like that arrangement and took it as an insult. So, the bride decided to consult strangers online and get unbiased opinions on what to do.

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A bride faced backlash from her in-laws after banning her fiancé’s niece from the reception

Image credits: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

She wanted the child to carry out the flower girl duties but didn’t want her at the evening festivities

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: chill-potato

No other children were invited to the wedding, the bride clarified in the comments

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Some commenters sided with the bride and thought it was the groom’s job to make it right with his family

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One reader offered a different perspective instead of giving a judgment: “You will impact your future experiences with his family over this decision”

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Others thought it was unfair to make an exception for one kid at an otherwise childfree wedding

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And other commenters thought everyone just needed to learn to communicate like adults

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