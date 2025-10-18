“Awful Walk”: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Slammed For Her Performance At The Victoria’s Secret Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Amelia Gray, daughter of Real Housewives and Days of Our Livesalum Lisa Rinna, strutted her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week with what has since been dubbed a “cheeky” look, drawing mixed reactions.

While Gray, whose actual surname is Hamlin, was the only model to show that much skin on the ramp, her mother seemed impressed with her performance and took to social media to applaud her daughter.

The sentiment among fans, however, is not as convincing, with many taking issue with her overly revealing attire.

Amelia Gray took to the Victoria’s Secret ramp barely clothed with a marching gait

Lisa Rinna’s daughter posing in a strapless top, facing forward, linked to awful walk at Victoria’s Secret show controversy

Image credits: ameliagray

The 24-year-old donned a semi-transparent net-like long sleeve that covered (we use the term loosely) her front and adhered to her curves as she put effort into a stride that saw one knee eclipse the other with every step she took.



The movement reverberated through her entire body, causing her shoulders to roll in a rhythm that was disconnected from her marching gait.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter posing with her mother, highlighted in coverage of her Victoria’s Secret show performance.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty

The audience could be heard cheering as she stopped for a pose before spinning, flicking her hair, and walking back down the stage.

If the front of the garment fell short in its responsibility as a clothing item to cover, then the back failed dismally.

Lisa Rinna was particularly impressed with her daughter’s unclothed derriere

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray, walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/ZHX7txCWQX — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) October 16, 2025

Gray’s back was exposed from bridge to keel, and, bar a skimpy number of underwear, left nothing to the imagination.

But on she marched for Victoria’s Secret, not at all deterred by her clothelessness as the cheers seemed to diminish to a few isolated calls of encouragement.

It appears that Gray’s 62-year-old mother was perfectly fine with the performance—in fact, more so with what had become exposed when she showed off her derriere.

Fans were not as impressed

Model walking the runway in a red shimmering dress at Victoria’s Secret show, criticized for her awful walk performance

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty

“Let’s hear it for the back of the dress!” she wrote, before claiming that her daughter “took the runway by storm.”

The first comment to Rinna’s Instagram encore was a criticism.

“Sorry, babe, the walk needs some work,” wrote the netizen. The quip generated 110 comments in a sub thread, at least one of which was in defense of Gray.

There was some support for Gray’s runway antics, but it was drowned out by the dissent

“Why don’t you teach her,” the fan wrote. “The audacity of telling that to a model that’s walked for almost all big fashion houses for years.”

But it appeared that the internet’s dislike for Gray’s gait was overwhelming and another echoed: “You can’t tell me that you think that walk looks good. It doesn’t seem normal.”

“Really agree, my granddaughter can walk better than that!” wrote another.

Gray used to watch ramp modeling with her sister

Model walking on runway wearing black and silver embellished lingerie outfit during Victoria’s Secret show performance.

Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty

Irrespective of what the public thinks, Gray is living her dreams.

Her sister Delilah Belle confirmed as much when she commented:

“Watching you make your dreams come true will never get old.”

“We used to watch this show together and dream… can’t wait to be on this runway together,” per People.

The 24-year-old’s mother is an influential name in fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

Gray’s career is reported to have taken flight when she was still in college and she now has credits in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Homme Girls, Perfect Magazine, W Magazine, CR Fashion Book, Dazed, and Document Journal.

Her runway repertoire includes Max Mara, Fendi, Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Michael Kors, Coperni, Chanel, and Victoria’s Secret for whom she was modeling on October 15.

Two models pose in lingerie and stylish outfits, highlighting Victoria's Secret show and Lisa Rinna’s daughter performance.

Image credits: lisarinna

Gray is the daughter of two influential parents.

Her mother is said to have used her influence in Hollywood to leverage her way into the fashion industry and establish her standing, the Lisa Rinna Collection.

Gray is not fazed by her status as a nepo baby

Lisa Rinna at a cultural awards event, photographed in a shiny pink dress, related to awful walk Victoria's Secret show.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Gray’s father is Harry Hamlin, best known for his roles in Clash of the Titans (1981), L.A. Law 1986–1991), and Mad Men (2007-2015).



He is also said to have been active in his wife’s fashion endeavors.



Gray has no illusions about being a nepo baby and told Vogue (via Harper’s Bazaar) that she is grateful for it.

The internet thinks Amelia Gray is beautiful, but not her walk

Tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show walk, highlighting negative fan reaction online.

Image credits: Its_Lisa22

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

Image credits: midwestgal66

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret show as awful walk.

Image credits: MartaJuch

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show.

Image credits: CronenAngi

Tweet from Mel Schiffer criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

Image credits: TheVibesCulture

Tweet from Tom’s Reality commenting on Victoria’s Secret show with a critical remark about Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk.

Image credits: sph6vc4v2nTom

Tweet from user Sher reacting with the phrase awful walk to Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show performance.

Image credits: TheFabBookLover

Twitter user Lou replying with a sarcastic comment and eye-roll emoji about Victoria’s Secret show performance.

Image credits: loumariejohn

Social media user criticizes Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show performance, calling it an awful walk.

Image credits: kcasey64

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show.

Image credits: CryptoGbanger

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show as an awful walk.

Image credits: B33ds89

User tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk and performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

Image credits: robtswthrayguns

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

Image credits: J_Bravo2023

Social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show performance.

Image credits: TracineMarie

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

Image credits: ryangirl

Tweet by Shady x Nature criticizing an awful walk performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

Image credits: ShadyxNature