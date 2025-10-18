Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Awful Walk”: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Slammed For Her Performance At The Victoria’s Secret Show
Model walking the runway in a red mesh dress with long black hair during a Victoriau2019s Secret fashion show event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Awful Walk”: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Slammed For Her Performance At The Victoria’s Secret Show

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Amelia Gray, daughter of Real Housewives and Days of Our Livesalum Lisa Rinna, strutted her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week with what has since been dubbed a “cheeky” look, drawing mixed reactions.

While Gray, whose actual surname is Hamlin, was the only model to show that much skin on the ramp, her mother seemed impressed with her performance and took to social media to applaud her daughter.

Highlights
  • Amelia Gray walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in a revealing outfit.
  • Lisa Rinna praised her daughter’s performance and reposted it on Instagram.
  • Online commenters criticized Gray’s walk and exposure.

The sentiment among fans, however, is not as convincing, with many taking issue with her overly revealing attire.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Amelia Gray took to the Victoria’s Secret ramp barely clothed with a marching gait

    Lisa Rinna’s daughter posing in a strapless top, facing forward, linked to awful walk at Victoria’s Secret show controversy

    Lisa Rinna’s daughter posing in a strapless top, facing forward, linked to awful walk at Victoria’s Secret show controversy

    Image credits: ameliagray

    The 24-year-old donned a semi-transparent net-like long sleeve that covered (we use the term loosely) her front and adhered to her curves as she put effort into a stride that saw one knee eclipse the other with every step she took.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The movement reverberated through her entire body, causing her shoulders to roll in a rhythm that was disconnected from her marching gait.

    Lisa Rinna’s daughter posing with her mother, highlighted in coverage of her Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Lisa Rinna’s daughter posing with her mother, highlighted in coverage of her Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty

    The audience could be heard cheering as she stopped for a pose before spinning, flicking her hair, and walking back down the stage.

    If the front of the garment fell short in its responsibility as a clothing item to cover, then the back failed dismally.

    Lisa Rinna was particularly impressed with her daughter’s unclothed derriere

    Gray’s back was exposed from bridge to keel, and, bar a skimpy number of underwear, left nothing to the imagination.

    But on she marched for Victoria’s Secret, not at all deterred by her clothelessness as the cheers seemed to diminish to a few isolated calls of encouragement. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It appears that Gray’s 62-year-old mother was perfectly fine with the performance—in fact, more so with what had become exposed when she showed off her derriere.

    Fans were not as impressed

    Model walking the runway in a red shimmering dress at Victoria’s Secret show, criticized for her awful walk performance

    Model walking the runway in a red shimmering dress at Victoria’s Secret show, criticized for her awful walk performance

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty

    “Let’s hear it for the back of the dress!” she wrote, before claiming that her daughter “took the runway by storm.”   

    The first comment to Rinna’s Instagram encore was a criticism.

    “Sorry, babe, the walk needs some work,” wrote the netizen. The quip generated 110 comments in a sub thread, at least one of which was in defense of Gray.

    There was some support for Gray’s runway antics, but it was drowned out by the dissent

    @katebartlett i was honestly mesmerized @Amelia gray #ameliagray#victoriassecretfashionshow♬ оригинальный звук – artrave☆

    “Why don’t you teach her,” the fan wrote. “The audacity of telling that to a model that’s walked for almost all big fashion houses for years.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But it appeared that the internet’s dislike for Gray’s gait was overwhelming and another echoed: “You can’t tell me that you think that walk looks good. It doesn’t seem normal.”

    “Really agree, my granddaughter can walk better than that!” wrote another.

    Gray used to watch ramp modeling with her sister

    Model walking on runway wearing black and silver embellished lingerie outfit during Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Model walking on runway wearing black and silver embellished lingerie outfit during Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty

    Irrespective of what the public thinks, Gray is living her dreams. 

    Her sister Delilah Belle  confirmed as much when she commented:  

    “Watching you make your dreams come true will never get old.”

    “We used to watch this show together and dream… can’t wait to be on this runway together,” per  People.

    The 24-year-old’s mother is an influential name in fashion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gray’s career is reported to have taken flight when she was still in college and she now has credits in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Homme Girls, Perfect Magazine, W Magazine, CR Fashion Book, Dazed, and Document Journal

    Her runway repertoire includes Max Mara, Fendi, Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Michael Kors, Coperni, Chanel, and Victoria’s Secret for whom she was modeling on October 15.

    Two models pose in lingerie and stylish outfits, highlighting Victoria's Secret show and Lisa Rinna’s daughter performance.

    Two models pose in lingerie and stylish outfits, highlighting Victoria's Secret show and Lisa Rinna’s daughter performance.

    Image credits: lisarinna

    Gray is the daughter of two influential parents. 

    Her mother is said to have used her influence in Hollywood to leverage her way into the fashion industry and establish her standing, the Lisa Rinna Collection.

    Gray is not fazed by her status as a nepo baby

    Lisa Rinna at a cultural awards event, photographed in a shiny pink dress, related to awful walk Victoria's Secret show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lisa Rinna at a cultural awards event, photographed in a shiny pink dress, related to awful walk Victoria's Secret show.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty

    Gray’s father is Harry Hamlin, best known for his roles in Clash of the Titans (1981), L.A. Law 1986–1991), and Mad Men (2007-2015).

    He is also said to have been active in his wife’s fashion endeavors.

    Gray has no illusions about being a nepo baby and told Vogue (via Harper’s Bazaar) that she is grateful for it.

    The internet thinks Amelia Gray is beautiful, but not her walk

    Tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show walk, highlighting negative fan reaction online.

    Tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show walk, highlighting negative fan reaction online.

    Image credits: Its_Lisa22

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

    Image credits: midwestgal66

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret show as awful walk.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret show as awful walk.

    Image credits: MartaJuch

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Image credits: CronenAngi

    Tweet from Mel Schiffer criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Tweet from Mel Schiffer criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Image credits: TheVibesCulture

    Tweet from Tom’s Reality commenting on Victoria’s Secret show with a critical remark about Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk.

    Tweet from Tom’s Reality commenting on Victoria’s Secret show with a critical remark about Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk.

    Image credits: sph6vc4v2nTom

    Tweet from user Sher reacting with the phrase awful walk to Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Tweet from user Sher reacting with the phrase awful walk to Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Image credits: TheFabBookLover

    Twitter user Lou replying with a sarcastic comment and eye-roll emoji about Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Twitter user Lou replying with a sarcastic comment and eye-roll emoji about Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Image credits: loumariejohn

    Social media user criticizes Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show performance, calling it an awful walk.

    Social media user criticizes Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s Victoria’s Secret show performance, calling it an awful walk.

    Image credits: kcasey64

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Image credits: CryptoGbanger

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show as an awful walk.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show as an awful walk.

    Image credits: B33ds89

    User tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk and performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

    User tweet criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk and performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

    Image credits: robtswthrayguns

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Image credits: J_Bravo2023

    Social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Social media comment criticizing Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s awful walk during the Victoria’s Secret show performance.

    Image credits: TracineMarie

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Show.

    Image credits: ryangirl

    Tweet by Shady x Nature criticizing an awful walk performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Tweet by Shady x Nature criticizing an awful walk performance at the Victoria’s Secret show.

    Image credits: ShadyxNature

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    1

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrewrichardson avatar
    AndyR
    AndyR
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady at lingerie fashion show doesn't wear many clothes shock

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    andrewrichardson avatar
    AndyR
    AndyR
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady at lingerie fashion show doesn't wear many clothes shock

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT