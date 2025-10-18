Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Facelift Dropped So Fast”: Fans Have Wild Reactions About Kris Jenner’s Latest Public Appearance
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posing together at a public event with fans sharing wild reactions online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Facelift Dropped So Fast”: Fans Have Wild Reactions About Kris Jenner’s Latest Public Appearance

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Kim Kardashian was seen with her mother, Kris Jenner, in what has been described as a “rare” public appearance together at the October 16 premiere of the new Hulu series, All’s Fair, and fans are talking plastic surgery

While the daughter slayed as she usually does, the mother’s outfit made Kardashian’s designer piece look – to use the term In Style applied – “muted.”  

Highlights
  • Fans noticed Kris Jenner looked significantly different from a recent MAC campaign.
  • Some suggested that she may have reversed her cosmetic work.
  • TikTok users speculate that Kim was annoyed with her mother for stealing her spotlight on the night.

Another aspect that drew netizens’ attention is the mother’s features, which appeared significantly less smoothed out than they did in her September MAC ad campaign.

    Kim Kardashian showed off a designer dress with a power hairstyle, but the look was not enough to match her mother’s

    Kris Jenner wearing a black dress with jeweled neckline, posing indoors during her latest public appearance.

    Kris Jenner wearing a black dress with jeweled neckline, posing indoors during her latest public appearance.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    The photo that has X whirring depicts the 44-year-old actress and businesswoman and her 69-year-old mother posing for a photo at the premiere on Thursday.

    The Kardashian can be seen donning a reflective gray-brown “liquid” gown that mushrooms and crumples from the waist down.

    Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posing in elegant outfits with fans having wild reactions to Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posing in elegant outfits with fans having wild reactions to Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty

    Starting just below her abdomen, the Schiaparelli number leans into sleek, meshy, skin-colored sleeveless that is supported only by a thin halter around her neck.

    Her hair, perhaps as a tribute to the professional setting of the series, was tied back into a neat power bun.

    Netizens looked past the flashy attire and focused on Kris Jenner’s face

    Kris Jenner smiling in a yellow outfit with diamond earrings and necklace at a public event with fans' wild reactions.

    Kris Jenner smiling in a yellow outfit with diamond earrings and necklace at a public event with fans' wild reactions.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty

    But when the soon-to-be septuagenarian Jenner, who served as All’s Fair’s executive producer, stood next to Kardashian on the 44-year-old’s big night, she snatched up the attention with her bright yellow outfit.

    She complemented a coat dress by Givenchy with a stylish black satin belt tied into an untidy bow in front.

    She wore black stockings, gloves, and heels to match, with her hair down and a diamond piece around her neck.

    Many netizens, hung up on the family’s forays with cosmetic surgery, looked past everything and focused on her face.

    In a September MAC ad, Jenner’s features were observably fuller

    “Did Kris unlift her face?? She was looking brand new just last week,” asked one such person.

    “It was recently that she looked soooo young. What happened???”

    Bored Panda  documented said recent appearance on September 17, when it reported on a publicity stunt by the 69-year-old for the MAC beauty brand.

    Kris Jenner smiling in stylish outfits during her latest public appearance, capturing fans' wild reactions.

    Kris Jenner smiling in stylish outfits during her latest public appearance, capturing fans' wild reactions.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Images showed a full and round-featured Jenner as she posed for the camera.

    The Instagram photo dump drew quips like “Great commercial for her plastic surgeon,” and “I only wear Mac and get $300,000 face lifts.” 

    Some fans think the sudden aging effect is the result of bad lighting

    Kris Jenner in a silky robe holding a personalized mirror, showcasing her latest public appearance and style update.

    Kris Jenner in a silky robe holding a personalized mirror, showcasing her latest public appearance and style update.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Some fans are defending her apparently less youthful looks. 

    “Yall really don’t understand the concept of angles and lighting do you?” one person asked.

    “Of course her face is going to look less snatched with overhead lighting and a low camera angle.”

    While others found the visual cathartic: “Honestly relieved to find out gravity doesn’t care how rich you are.”

    Jenner has only ever confirmed two facelifts, the most recent of which was in 2025

    @dashempire what do you think the password is? #krisjenner♬ original sound – dashempire

    Jenner has admitted to getting botox fillers and breast implants, a journey she started after giving birth to her fourth child, Rob Kardashian, in 1987.

    However, only two face lifts have ever been confirmed: One in 2011 for the benefit of the show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

    Then in May 2025, she showed off a new look that was later confirmed to be the result of aesthetic enhancements by New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, per  People.

    The 69-year-old matriarch says it’s her way of aging gracefully

    Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner posing together in stylish black and white outfits during Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner posing together in stylish black and white outfits during Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Then, in an exclusive with Vogue Arabia in August 2025, she confirmed the rumors, saying:

    “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

    “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything.” 

    “But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

    Netizens think Kardashian looked annoyed with her mother for stealing the spotlight

    Meanwhile, on TikTok, netizens suspect that all is not well with the Kardashians, specifically between the matriarch and her daughter.

    “Why does she look annoyed at her mom,” asked a netizen, and received the answer: “Mom [is] stealing all her spotlight.”

    “They can’t stand sharing the spotlight,” echoed another.

    Jenner is responsible for the All’s Fair plotline

    Kris Jenner wearing a yellow coat with black belt, smiling during her latest public appearance with fans reacting wildly.

    Kris Jenner wearing a yellow coat with black belt, smiling during her latest public appearance with fans reacting wildly.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Irrespective of whether Kardashian is irritated by her mother’s perceived grandstanding, Jenner had reason to be at the Chicago event owing to the fact that not only was she the All’s Fair’s executive producer but is also the brains behind the plot line.

    According to Deadline, television writer and director Ryan Murphy – responsible for the productions Nip/Tuck (2003–2010), American Horror Story (2011–present), and American Crime Story (2016–2021) – originally pitched a reality show to Kardashian.

    According to Ryan Murphy, Hulu’s directors okayed the pitch as soon as they heard it

    Screenshot of a social media post showing fans’ wild reactions about Kris Jenner’s latest public appearance discussing aging and criticism.

    Screenshot of a social media post showing fans’ wild reactions about Kris Jenner’s latest public appearance discussing aging and criticism.

    Image credits: millenial_core

    Jenner struck the idea down, and told Murphy to write up a tailor-made character for the 44-year-old, and All’s Fair, which centers around a divorce lawyer, was born.

    Jenner’s pitch was then run by Hulu’s executives, who are said to have agreed as soon as they heard it.

    The fact that Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer may or may not be relevant to the plot.

    Netizens say she looks for age, nonetheless

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kris Jenners latest public appearance with disbelief about her age.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Kris Jenners latest public appearance with disbelief about her age.

    Image credits: yoursweetalex

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing fans' wild reactions about Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing fans' wild reactions about Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Image credits: fayefatale_

    Tweet from a fan praising Kris Jenner’s appearance, highlighting how she still looks amazing at 70.

    Tweet from a fan praising Kris Jenner’s appearance, highlighting how she still looks amazing at 70.

    Image credits: naughtymollyx

    Tweet by Josh Peterson reacting strongly to Kris Jenners latest public appearance, reflecting fans' wild reactions online.

    Tweet by Josh Peterson reacting strongly to Kris Jenners latest public appearance, reflecting fans' wild reactions online.

    Image credits: jdpeterson

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing fans' wild reactions about Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing fans' wild reactions about Kris Jenners latest public appearance.

    Image credits: cyberlychloe

    Screenshot of a Twitter user commenting on Kris Jenner’s latest public appearance with fans' reactions.

    Screenshot of a Twitter user commenting on Kris Jenner’s latest public appearance with fans' reactions.

    Image credits: gothkuro

    Tweet from Cathe Quintero reacting to fans’ wild reactions about Kris Jenners latest public appearance on social media.

    Tweet from Cathe Quintero reacting to fans’ wild reactions about Kris Jenners latest public appearance on social media.

    Image credits: iamcataquintero

    Fan reaction tweet about Kris Jenners latest public appearance, highlighting rapid facelift speculation and viral commentary.

    Fan reaction tweet about Kris Jenners latest public appearance, highlighting rapid facelift speculation and viral commentary.

    Image credits: autumnsecretsxx

    Fan reaction to Kris Jenners latest public appearance highlights her youthfulness and facelift jokes at age 70 in social media post

    Fan reaction to Kris Jenners latest public appearance highlights her youthfulness and facelift jokes at age 70 in social media post

    Image credits: sexycurvejasmin

    Fan tweet reacting with surprise to Kris Jenner’s latest public appearance and discussing facelift results with age.

    Fan tweet reacting with surprise to Kris Jenner’s latest public appearance and discussing facelift results with age.

    Image credits: FTL_Bonnie

    Tweet showing fan's wild reaction about Kris Jenners latest public appearance, mentioning her face looks scrunched up.

    Tweet showing fan's wild reaction about Kris Jenners latest public appearance, mentioning her face looks scrunched up.

    Image credits: Cam58801450

    Twitter user reacting to Kris Jenners latest public appearance with comment about her facelift dropping quickly.

    Twitter user reacting to Kris Jenners latest public appearance with comment about her facelift dropping quickly.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    limpho-phashe avatar
    IntombiyoMzulu
    IntombiyoMzulu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The things I have done to avoid this family including developing software that blocks any content about them. But alas here we are.........

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Daughter slays as she usually does"... to whom? People with nothing to do in their lives except read this drivel? (Yes, I read the first paragraph just so I could complain about these wastes of oxygen.)

    bayleemoira avatar
    bayleemoira
    bayleemoira
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do BP keep posting these? I guess BP users are not very interested looking the downvotes these got. This sensationalism is just lame and boring.

    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    -41 in 1 hour shows what we think about it, but Bp and Dave doesn’t care. Site has really turned to shít, very few articles actually gets upvotes

