Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon”: Kris Jenner Meltdown Over ‘Leaked’ MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax
Close-up of a woman with dark hair promoting a MAC makeup product in a great commercial for her plastic surgeon.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon”: Kris Jenner Meltdown Over ‘Leaked’ MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Jenner has been seen lashing out at the makeup outlet MAC for a photo someone“leaked” that depicts the star in a photo op for the brand.

The spat comes months after she admitted to going under the knife and even divulging the surgeon’s name (Steven M. Levine) behind her new look, which she thinks could be an inspiration for others.

Highlights
  • Jenner fumed online after a MAC test shot with a watermark saying “for internal use only” surfaced.
  • Page Six reported her comments demanding answers and threatening attorneys.
  • Hours later, the same image re-emerged as part of a campaign reveal.

Despite her trepidations about the leak, photos of the campaign have made it to social media, and it appears that netizens do not agree with an outlet’s assessment of the 69-year-old as “ageless.”

RELATED:

    Kris Jenner appeared to have a meltdown over a photo published by MAC"Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Image credits: Instagram/krisjenner

    Page Six observed what appears to be an error by the $30 billion cosmetic empire on September 16 and reported on it.

    A screenshot of the sighting shows a headshot of the “momager” in sepia with the watermark: “For internal use only.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a nod to the latter stipulation, purportedly an agreement of which Jenner was a party, she wrote in the comment section:

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Image credits: Instagram/maccosmetics

    “Check your DMs right now… Who leaked this?” And then, as if to express her exasperation, she wrote again directly below the first comment: “Check your DMs right…”

    But it now appears the spat was a scripted publicity stunt

    The photo has since been removed, but not before a few netizens caught wind of it.

    Page Six reports one as writing: “Please please don’t fire the poor employee who posted this.”

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Image credits: Instagram/krisjenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another observed that a reality star was set to “take” the company “out,” followed by a netizen who made the rather astute observation: “I don’t think y’all were supposed to post this.”    

    But according to E! News, Jenner’s reaction was scripted.

    Netizens overlooked the marketing flourish, focusing instead on the photo being published in black and white

    Jenner took to the internet hours later with a video of herself speaking into the phone, saying:

    “What do you mean the photo got leaked? You can’t do one thing right? And get the attorney on the phone.”

    Some time after, the same photo resurfaced without a watermark and the caption: “Kris Jenner wears MAC Studio Fix in shade NC20.”

    While Jenner and the Makeup company contrived a master plan to grab the public’s attention, they appeared to have missed the mark in another area.

    Commenters called out the company’s “bright idea”

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Image credits: Instagram/maccosmetics

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One person, summing up the general sentiment, wrote:

    “I love that you listed the shade but you can’t see the color.”  

    “Wow,” echoed a netizen of the same sentiments sarcastically. “We can see the shade so well!”

    “Lmao whose bright idea was to promote the foundation with an edited black and white picture,” asked another.

    Others think MAC has nothing to do with Jenner’s “ageless” looks.

    Among the netizens who were willing to overlook the color were many who felt that Jenner’s supposedly “ageless” looks were incorrectly credited to MAC.

    “I only wear Mac and get $300,000 face lifts,” quipped one user, underscoring a recent admission made by the makeup tycoon.

    “Great commercial for her plastic surgeon,” echoed another.

    Some are wondering if MAC was responsible for Jenner’s most recent facelift

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Image credits: Getty/Craig T Fruchtman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some probed deeper still and speculated whether her recent facelift and the collaboration with MAC were connected.

    They wrote:

    “Maybe they paid for her facelift in advance of the campaign.”

    Jenner says facelifts are her way of aging gracefully

    On August 26, Jenner told Vogue Arabia:

    “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Image credits: Instagram/krisjenner

    “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

    She also indicated that the last time she placed her face under the knife was in 2015.

    “I had a facelift about 15 years ago,” she explained, then described her most recent enhancement as “a refresh.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens cannot seem to marry “ageless” with “facelift”

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    "Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon": Kris Jenner Meltdown Over 'Leaked' MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT