“Thought That Was Millie Bobby Brown”: Martha Stewart Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With New Selfie
Martha Stewart in a gold satin top posing for a selfie, sparking plastic surgery rumors with her youthful look.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Thought That Was Millie Bobby Brown”: Martha Stewart Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With New Selfie

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
America’s “Queen of Domesticity,” Martha Stewart, 84, has sparked plastic surgery rumors with a recent glow-up on Instagram.

The image, part of an effort to promote her new skin care line Elm Biosciences, comes almost a year after she credited her “good skin” to a homegrown vegetable juice recipe.

Despite this claim–and her latest assertions that her younger and softer looks were due to her magical new serum–the accusation of plastic surgery has surfaced and is now circulating among numerous tabloids.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    In an earlier video, Stewart suggested she had been walking in Snoop’s shadow

    Martha Stewart in a gold satin dress posing for a selfie, sparking plastic surgery rumors with youthful look.

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    In 2024, America’s first self-made billionaire posted a video of herself doing her makeup; a procedure reportedly preceded by a vegetable juice routine that she adheres to every morning.

    “You might know me as Snoop’s friend,” she said into the camera, and reminded anyone who cared to watch the video that she was, in fact, his torch-bearing cohort at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    “You might know that he is afraid of horses and that I ride horses,” her spiel continued.

    “Well,” she declared. “I’m also Martha Stewart.”

    The billionaire credited her “good skin” to a homegrown green juice

    Martha Stewart taking a selfie wearing a white crochet sweater and gold earrings amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    “I love everything that I have done in my life,” she gloated. 

    “I actually started modelling when I was a very young girl,” she said, taking a trip down memory lane. 

    Stewart recalled how she earned “fifteen dollars an hour, which was a lot better than the 50 cents I was making as a babysitter.”

    She used the video to rehash her childhood and how she was one of six siblings, a brood whom she often served as “a second mother.”

    Martha Stewart taking a close-up selfie holding a gold cosmetic bottle, sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    Finally, she cut to the clincher and noted that she lives on a farm where she grows her own vegetables for her “green juices.”

    “Thus,” she declared while pointing at her face, “good skin.” 

    In the new photo, her face appeared leaner and smoother with “tighter skin”

    Stewart’s fans were there to support her recent installment, but the feedback was not without criticism.

    The September 5 photo showed the home economics savant with her made-up face tilted back slightly, sporting features that appeared to have shed two decades.

    Close-up selfie of a woman with flawless skin and makeup, sparking plastic surgery rumors online.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “This selfie shows how beautifully my skin has responded to every day applications of A30 serum,” the recipe book mogul wrote in the caption.

    “My skin is tight. It is very clear. Few pores are evident and my skin radiates good health and good care,” she narrated.

    Paris Hilton also weighed in on the transformation 

    Her fans swooned, Paris Hilton included, with many buying into her promotion unquestioningly, while others appeared to be impressed just because it was Martha Stewart.

    Martha Stewart posing outdoors in a cream blazer and pearl necklace sparking plastic surgery rumors with new selfie

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    “The only icon! She taught me to serve lunches and now she’s teaching me to serve LEWKS,” wrote one person summing up general sentiment.

    “Martha, you look d**n good for any age. Period. No explanations need be made,” echoed another.

    But not all were sold, and one person addressed what they seemed to think was the elephant in the room.

    The critical “plastic surgery” remark drew 900 likes

    “I think you’re fabulous,” came the compliment-sandwiched critique. “I understand it’s amazing and your skin looks great.”

    “Isn’t it disingenuous not to mention facial surgery, though?” asked the critical follower.

    The remark drew 900 likes, suggesting that while a percentage of the respondents were thinking the same thing, they could not bring themselves to say it.

    Stewart developed the “magic” serum with the same professional who teamed up with Hailey Bieber for Rhode

    Martha Stewart sitting with a man in a white coat, sparking plastic surgery rumors in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    According to Page Six, Stewart first announced her Elm Biosciences range in August.

    She developed the skincare line with the same professional who partnered with Hailey Bieber for Rhode, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by LYMA (@lymalife)

    “And, you know, everybody remarks on my skin. It makes me very happy because I have worked to take care of my skin,” Stewart told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

    She admitted to having enhancements to her face, which include Botox and collagen fillers.

    Stewart claims she has been using her new range religiously

    Martha Stewart in a silk robe holding a skincare bottle, sparking plastic surgery rumors with new selfie.

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    Stewarts Elm Biosciences range is expected to launch on September 17. Initially, two products will be available: a serum ($135) and an oral supplement ($50).

    The 84-year-old says she has been using both “religiously for quite a while now,” suggesting that it is solely responsible for her new look.

    Netizens thinks the new look is a combination of editing, make up, and a good surgeon

    Text message conversation with Cory Ramirez saying I thought this was millie Bobby brown sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment from Christopher Sean Atkins discussing Martha Stewart’s new selfie sparking plastic surgery rumors mentioning Millie Bobby Brown.

    Comment by Kalob Doyle saying nah she just found 10lbs of makeup is all discussing Martha Stewart plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment from Arturo Rodriguez saying she got a new head like Kris Jenner with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Jay Sillad saying the fountain of makeup, hair dye, digital editing, and good surgeon in a Facebook post about Martha Stewart plastic surgery rumors.

    Martha Stewart posing for a selfie, sparking plastic surgery rumors with a look resembling Millie Bobby Brown.

    Comment by Peter Artman mentioning Botox in response to plastic surgery rumors about Martha Stewart's new selfie.

    Comment about andrenochrome and Tom Cruise in a Facebook post with 40 likes visible.

    Martha Stewart in a close-up selfie sparking plastic surgery rumors, compared to Millie Bobby Brown's youthful look.

    Comment discussing plastic surgery rumors, questioning if youthful appearance is due to plastic surgery or natural youth.

    Comment about plastic surgery rumors, mentioning a good surgeon, responding to Martha Stewart’s new selfie discussion.

    Comment by Jacob Huckleberry discussing money and Hollywood doctors in a social media post.

    Martha Stewart posing for a selfie, sparking plastic surgery rumors with a look compared to Millie Bobby Brown.

    Comment from Queen Neek Neek about living immortal and young, reacting humorously to others' desire to stay young.

    Beauty
    celebrities
    plastic surgery
