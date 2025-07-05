Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Brokest Baldwin”: Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen Reacts To Her $1B Rhode Sale Amid Family Rift
Hailey Bieber holding a product with long hair and glossy lips, related to her $1B Rhode sale amid family rift.
Celebrities

“The Brokest Baldwin”: Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen Reacts To Her $1B Rhode Sale Amid Family Rift

Stephen Baldwin, 59-year-old father of Hailey Bieber, has weighed in on his daughter’s decision to sell her brainchild, Rhode, to e.l.f Beauty for $1 billion.

The Flintstones alum previously asked the public to pray for the couple which, according to a source, Hailey interpreted as meddling in her affairs.

However, this time around Baldwin offered nothing but praise, calling his daughter “super smart.”

Highlights
  • Stephen Baldwin praised daughter Hailey Bieber’s $1B sale of Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty, calling her “super smart.”
  • Baldwin suggested he did not get involved in his kids affairs, despite a February post asking fans to pray for Justin and Hailey.
  • Social media reacted skeptically to Baldwin’s praise, with users suggesting his compliments came with financial motives.
    The praise comes after an embarrassing intervention, calling on fans to pray for the couple

    Hailey Bieber posing with Rhode product, wearing a black pinstripe blazer in a minimalist modern setting.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    “It took her three years,” Baldwin said of Rhode’s journey to this point. “What, did you think that was just some rotten tomatoes journey?” he asked Adam Carolla rhetorically on his podcast.

    “The cool part of it is she’s super smart, smart in business,” he continued. 

    “[She] succeeded as a model prior to everything she’s doing now,” he gushed, referring to Hailey’s earlier career.

    Hailey Bieber posing on beach next to large Rhode product, highlighting Rhode sale amid family Baldwin rift.

    Image credits: rhode

    “But the cool part was she actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in the cosmetics a couple years ago and didn’t,” he said cryptically.

    He went on to explain that Hailey’s secret to success was that she went beyond merely endorsing someone else’s products. He claimed that she produced items in her beauty range that she was willing to use herself.

    Hailey Bieber and her dad Stephen Baldwin posing at an event amid family rift and Rhode sale news.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    He also offered his understanding of Rhode’s growth, saying, “The reason it’s succeeding is people are responding to it. It actually works as hydration and all of that.”  

    He suggested that he does not meddle in his daughter’s affairs

    “I let my kids do what they’re doing,” he claimed in a statement that follows a February Instagram post calling on fans to pray for the couple.

    He shared a post by Victor Marx, who founded the Washington-based All Things Possible Ministries, that featured Justin playing the guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.”

    Hailey Bieber with Justin Bieber at an event, highlighting Stephen Baldwin's reaction to Rhode sale amid family rift.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Marx captioned the video, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

    According to the Daily Mail, a source has since come forward andleaked information suggesting Hailey saw the intervention as meddling.

    Nonetheless, Baldwin said: “And if they want to throw a boomerang at me, I’ll call them back.” 

    Dad, Stephen, considers himself blessed

    Stephen Baldwin wearing a camo jacket and Baldwin cap, reacting to Hailey Bieber’s $1B Rhode sale amid family rift.

    Image credits: stephenbaldwin7

    Baldwin touched on his daughters’ marriages in the recent interview saying “I’m blessed that my two daughters married two great guys.”

    Baldwin’s other daughter, Alaia, is now 32 and married to an American businessman by Andrew Aronow.

    “The sweet part of my kids, too, is, in the wake of whatever their success is, their dad remains the same,” Baldwin continued.

    “I’ve always been the same way. You know you’re going to tell your daughter the truth.”

    Hailey Bieber and her dad Stephen Baldwin posing at a film event amid family rift and $1B Rhode sale news.

    Image credits: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

    He ventured close to his younger daughter’s wrath again when he commented on her husband Justin, suggesting that he had issues and was dependent on Hailey.

    “I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive,” he said.

    “Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever.”

    Bieber recently had a public meltdown

    Bored Panda recently reported on a meltdown by the Baby singer outside a Malibu club when paparazzi got too close.

    Stephen Baldwin and Hailey Bieber close together outdoors, capturing a personal family moment amid Rhode sale news.

    Image credits: stephenbaldwin7

    He started yelling at them and claiming they were sent there to provoke so that they may later portray him in a negative light.

    “I don’t know who the f–k’s paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f–king one,” he said. “OK? Stop provoking me and s–t … I’m not to be f–ked with.”

    Then out of the blue he said “I’m a real man with a real family.”

    Social media finds it odd that Baldwin is showering praises on Hailey after she received a $1bn windfall

    Social media has since weighed in on Baldwin’s remarks and netizens have not been kind.

    Hailey Bieber outdoors wearing sunglasses, holding a wine glass, related to her $1B Rhode sale and family rift.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    “I’m sorry what? Doyle from Bio-Dome is her dad?! Awesome,” quipped one user in surprise. 

    Another saw conspiracy in Usual Suspects’ star’s sudden spate of compliments and wrote “I believe he is the brokest Baldwin that’s why this is hilarious.”

    “Yes his thought was……I haven’t made a movie in decades and I’m gonna need a loan. I DONT HAVE TO PAY BACK,” echoed another.

    The internet is critical about Stephen Baldwin

    Stephen Baldwin reacting to Hailey Bieber's $1B Rhode sale, highlighting family rift and financial tensions.

    User comment about the brokest Baldwin, reacting humorously to Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen and her $1B Rhode sale amid family rift.

    Facebook comment reading Dad definitely needs some cash in response to Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen reacting to her $1B Rhode sale amid family rift.

    Comment by Boudreaux lamerin discussing needing a loan without repayment in a social media post about Hailey Bieber’s family rift and Rhode sale.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Maurice Lewis reacting to Hailey Bieber’s $1B Rhode sale and family rift.

    Comment on a social media post reading can I borrow some, reacting with laughing emojis to Hailey Bieber’s $1B Rhode sale family rift discussion.

    Screenshot of social media comment reacting to Hailey Bieber’s $1B Rhode sale amid family rift debate.

    Comment about Stephen giving dad vibes and boardroom energy, related to Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen and $1B Rhode sale family rift.

    Comment by Lisa Barbose mentioning Hailey Bieber’s dad needing her products and a haircut amid family rift and Rhode sale.

    Comment from Michelle Young saying How is it any of his business lol in a light blue chat bubble.

    Comment about billionaire Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen mentioning his reaction to her $1B Rhode sale amid family rift.

    Comment from Chuck Polania about Hailey Bieber’s dad’s tax and financial issues amid $1B Rhode sale family rift.

