“The Brokest Baldwin”: Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen Reacts To Her $1B Rhode Sale Amid Family Rift

Stephen Baldwin, 59-year-old father of Hailey Bieber, has weighed in on his daughter’s decision to sell her brainchild, Rhode, to e.l.f Beauty for $1 billion.

The Flintstones alum previously asked the public to pray for the couple which, according to a source, Hailey interpreted as meddling in her affairs.

However, this time around Baldwin offered nothing but praise, calling his daughter “super smart.”

The praise comes after an embarrassing intervention, calling on fans to pray for the couple

“It took her three years,” Baldwin said of Rhode’s journey to this point. “What, did you think that was just some rotten tomatoes journey?” he asked Adam Carolla rhetorically on his podcast.

“The cool part of it is she’s super smart, smart in business,” he continued.

“[She] succeeded as a model prior to everything she’s doing now,” he gushed, referring to Hailey’s earlier career.

“But the cool part was she actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in the cosmetics a couple years ago and didn’t,” he said cryptically.

He went on to explain that Hailey’s secret to success was that she went beyond merely endorsing someone else’s products. He claimed that she produced items in her beauty range that she was willing to use herself.

He also offered his understanding of Rhode’s growth, saying, “The reason it’s succeeding is people are responding to it. It actually works as hydration and all of that.”

He suggested that he does not meddle in his daughter’s affairs

“I let my kids do what they’re doing,” he claimed in a statement that follows a February Instagram post calling on fans to pray for the couple.

He shared a post by Victor Marx, who founded the Washington-based All Things Possible Ministries, that featured Justin playing the guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.”

Marx captioned the video, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

According to the Daily Mail, a source has since come forward andleaked information suggesting Hailey saw the intervention as meddling.

Nonetheless, Baldwin said: “And if they want to throw a boomerang at me, I’ll call them back.”

Dad, Stephen, considers himself blessed

Baldwin touched on his daughters’ marriages in the recent interview saying “I’m blessed that my two daughters married two great guys.”

Baldwin’s other daughter, Alaia, is now 32 and married to an American businessman by Andrew Aronow.

“The sweet part of my kids, too, is, in the wake of whatever their success is, their dad remains the same,” Baldwin continued.

“I’ve always been the same way. You know you’re going to tell your daughter the truth.”

He ventured close to his younger daughter’s wrath again when he commented on her husband Justin, suggesting that he had issues and was dependent on Hailey.

“I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive,” he said.

“Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever.”

Bieber recently had a public meltdown

Bored Panda recently reported on a meltdown by the Baby singer outside a Malibu club when paparazzi got too close.

He started yelling at them and claiming they were sent there to provoke so that they may later portray him in a negative light.

“I don’t know who the f–k’s paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f–king one,” he said. “OK? Stop provoking me and s–t … I’m not to be f–ked with.”

Then out of the blue he said “I’m a real man with a real family.”

Social media finds it odd that Baldwin is showering praises on Hailey after she received a $1bn windfall

Social media has since weighed in on Baldwin’s remarks and netizens have not been kind.

“I’m sorry what? Doyle from Bio-Dome is her dad?! Awesome,” quipped one user in surprise.

Another saw conspiracy in Usual Suspects’ star’s sudden spate of compliments and wrote “I believe he is the brokest Baldwin that’s why this is hilarious.”

“Yes his thought was……I haven’t made a movie in decades and I’m gonna need a loan. I DONT HAVE TO PAY BACK,” echoed another.

The internet is critical about Stephen Baldwin

