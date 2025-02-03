Daughter Struggles To Pay For College While Brother Lives Lavishly, Learns Parents Gave Him Their Fund

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one thing to need some help while friends and family are genuinely unable to do anything. However, it’s another thing entirely when you need the help of your family, and despite having the means to help, they just don’t.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) is a father who had the means to cover his children’s education from a fund that was set up by his parents. However, instead of using it for his daughter who struggled to get by in college, he only used it for his son.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author started by explaining that his kids had an education fund that was set up for them by their grandparents

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He and his wife kept the fund in the hopes that their kids would go to grad school; but neither of them wanted to

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JacquesBN

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He and his wife then ended up using the son’s fund for his college tuition and living, while they kept their daughter’s fund

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JacquesBN

Share icon

Image credits: yakobchuk / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His daughter found out after noticing her brother was living very comfortably and was hurt to find out she had a fund all along

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JacquesBN

Now the father is asking netizens whether he was wrong for holding it back, especially since she can’t access the money anymore

The OP started by explaining that when his children were much younger, their grandparents generously set up an education fund for them. As the years went by, he and his wife had expected that their children would go to college and then grad school. However, his daughter grew up to be passionate about music and film, so she attended an expensive school but it was covered with scholarships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through everything, the OP and his wife didn’t tell her about the fund. Instead, she lived in a cramped apartment and learned how to budget until she finished studying. After graduation, she found a job she loved but decided against further education. Their son, on the other hand, pursued engineering but had no interest in grad school, either.

However, since he lacked scholarships, the OP and his wife used his education fund to fully cover his tuition and living expenses. This allowed him to live comfortably in a large apartment close to his school—something his sister never had. When the OP’s daughter asked how her brother was able to afford everything while she struggled, she learned about the fund and was shocked.

His daughter then asked if she could access her money, only to be told there would be penalties for withdrawal. If taken out, the funds would legally return to her grandparents. Feeling betrayed, she grew distant and stopped responding to her parents’ calls. The OP insists it isn’t really her money, as it was meant for education. However, his daughter is extremely upset as her brother got full access while she struggled.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to the Counseling and Wellness Center, favoritism in parenting can have lasting effects on both the favored and unfavored child.

Furthermore, it can stem from gender, birth order, or career choices. While the unfavored child may feel resentment, the favored one can struggle with dependency and always seeking approval from people.

Regarding career choices, Valor Dictus acknowledges that people often view liberal arts education as unnecessary due to more limited jobs as opposed to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) jobs with high salaries. However, they maintain that the arts and humanities should never be undervalued or seen as disruptive.

Since the OP and his wife had decided not to use their daughter’s fund despite her needing it, Therapy Group of NYC affirms that not helping a person when they are aware you can help often discourages them from asking for help or support. They further explained that it also leads to feelings of betrayal.

Netizens were brutally honest by calling out the OP and his wife as unfair. Many pointed out that both children made the same decision—skipping grad school—yet only the son benefited from the education fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others suggested that OP and his wife compensate their daughter for the hardship she had to endure on her own while her brother had full support. What do you think about this? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens blatantly told the father he was very unfair for doing that to his daughter and insisted that he should compensate her