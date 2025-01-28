Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Refuses To Cook For Wife Anymore After She Criticizes Every Meal He Makes And Eats Junk Food
Couples, Relationships

Man Refuses To Cook For Wife Anymore After She Criticizes Every Meal He Makes And Eats Junk Food

Imagine you’re a master in the kitchen—we’re talking flipping steaks and tossing veggies with the kind of flair that would make Gordon Ramsay nod in approval—but instead of applause from the whole family, your wife is your biggest critic.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) usually does the cooking at his home, but after years of relentless criticism from his wife, he decided to stop cooking for her. Plot twist—this made her super mad instead.

More info: Reddit

    Applause is always nice and can be validating, but there will always be that one person who doesn’t think you’re worthy of one

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s wife stays at home, but he does the cooking despite his full-time job—because he loves cooking and she doesn’t

    Image credits: Winter_Reveal_5894

    Image credits: user22460925 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Everyone loves his cooking, and he receives a lot of praise for it, except for his wife, who always has something to say about his meals

    Image credits: Winter_Reveal_5894

    Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After throwing her fork on the table and pretending to throw up his most recent meal, he decided he was done cooking for her

    Image credits: Winter_Reveal_5894

    When he didn’t serve his wife food the next day, she got very angry and asked him to do better when cooking

    The OP has a full-time job, while his wife is a stay-at-home mom. However, she doesn’t like to cook. The OP, on the other hand, is amazing in the kitchen. No, really. He has been crafting delicious meals since he was ten. With a chef father and years of experience as a line cook, he’s honed his skills to perfection.

    While their two kids eagerly gobble up his meals and guests heap on the praise, his wife isn’t a fan. Her critiques range from “too salty” to “this is undercooked,” often followed by her retreat to microwaving a frozen burrito or digging out a Hot Pocket.

    For eight years, he’s taken this criticism in stride, continuing to cook for his family. However, a few weeks ago, when the OP made dinner, she poked at the steak and took a very tiny bite of it before making a gagging sound and dramatically throwing the fork on the table.

    This was the last straw for the OP. The next day, when he made dinner, he made sure not to include his wife’s portion. So when she asked for her plate of food, he calmly told her that he was done cooking for her because it was a waste. He suggested she resorted to her usual—frozen food—Hot Pocket. She became livid and argued that he should “try harder” rather than give up.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to Choosing Therapy, there’s a huge difference between criticism and valid complaints. While complaints address specific, factual issues, criticism is more rooted in personal opinions. They explain that criticism is often acted out of defense as it aims to make the other partner look bad at something. Over time, this can harm communication and make conflict resolution harder.

    Relationship therapist Kyle Benson warns that constant criticism can damage a relationship because it erodes self-esteem, trust, and intimacy. He goes further to explain on his website that constant criticism does nothing to change a situation. Instead, it triggers defensiveness and, over time, may even become emotionally abusive.

    On handling constant criticism from a partner, Only You Forever emphasizes the link between self-esteem and the support we receive. While a spouse is often a primary source of support, friends and family can help fill this role if needed. Their encouragement can boost self-esteem, even when a partner’s actions are hurtful.

    Additionally, building self-worth comes from within. Focusing on personal satisfaction and pursuing meaningful goals, rather than relying on external validation, strengthens confidence and identity.

    Netizens noted that the OP’s wife is immature and disrespectful. Others stressed that her actions would set a poor example for their children, teaching them impoliteness and entitlement. They also suggested that the issue might be deeper than the food itself. They speculate that his wife might be jealous or insecure.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s decision to stop cooking for his wife was fair, or should he have handled it differently? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens believe the author’s wife is insecure and jealous of his cooking skills

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't about the food. OP gets endlessly praised and is beloved because he cooks like a pro. Stay at home mummy is feeling unappreciated and is not celebrated like he is. When daddy gets home its all - wow! Daddy's just so amazing isn't he?! Let's have seconds! Isn't daddy so clever? Isn't he so great rest-of- extended family?! So wifey is a cruel little brat and nitpicks his food and pulls disgusted faces and retches up his food in front of the kids. What a wonderful woman OP married. She has no idea how good she has it; she'd rather be a cow. Well, at least she's a starving cow now. Well done OP.

    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't about the food. OP gets endlessly praised and is beloved because he cooks like a pro. Stay at home mummy is feeling unappreciated and is not celebrated like he is. When daddy gets home its all - wow! Daddy's just so amazing isn't he?! Let's have seconds! Isn't daddy so clever? Isn't he so great rest-of- extended family?! So wifey is a cruel little brat and nitpicks his food and pulls disgusted faces and retches up his food in front of the kids. What a wonderful woman OP married. She has no idea how good she has it; she'd rather be a cow. Well, at least she's a starving cow now. Well done OP.

