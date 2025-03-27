Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Wants Sister’s Handsome Crush For Herself, Lies To Him That Sister Already Has A BF
Family, Relationships

Woman Wants Sister’s Handsome Crush For Herself, Lies To Him That Sister Already Has A BF

Sibling rivalry is very common and as old as time. I mean, Cain and Abel are quite a big example, aren’t they? However, there are a few people who always want to upstage their siblings, always want what they have, and shamelessly snatch it away, too.

Just look at the sisters in this Reddit story, where the younger sister lied to the elder sister’s crush just so she could have him. Now, they are engaged to be married, but their sibling finds out what she did and wants to rat her out to her fiance!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, people end up with toxic siblings who always want what they have and just shamelessly snatch it away

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s older sister (Kay) had a crush on a guy (Matt) from work, so her siblings urged her to invite him for her birthday party

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, after the party, he was angry with Kay and distanced himself from her, but a few months later, their younger sister (Jay) started dating him

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster found out that Jay had lied to Matt at the party that Kay already has a boyfriend, all because she wanted the handsome guy for herself

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After Jay and Matt got engaged to be married, the poster found out what she had done to Kay and decided to call her out in front of everyone

    Image credits: anonymous

    Matt was furious and broke up with Jay, but she turned her anger on her siblings and blocked them everywhere

    Today, we dive into a conflict that sparked drama between siblings because of what the younger sister did to the elder one. It all started when the poster’s elder sister (Kay) started liking a guy (Matt) from work, so the family encouraged her to invite him to her birthday party. However, things turned sour after the party as Matt was angry towards Kay, while she had no clue why.

    Fast forward to six months later, OP’s younger sister (Jay), who met Matt at the party, declared that they are a couple! Kay was very hurt by this, but she didn’t really show it to anyone, and OP felt really bad for her. One day, the poster found out that Jay wanted handsome Matt for herself, so she lied to him at the party that Kay had a boyfriend!

    It all made sense now about why Matt had got all distant with Kay suddenly, and then Jay had been in touch with him and asked him out. Things went well between the two, and now they are engaged to be married. Here’s the conundrum: the poster feels awful about what Jay did to Kay, and they are contemplating whether to tell Matt about the whole thing or not. 

    After they had sought advice online, many people encouraged them to reveal the whole truth to Matt before he married her, as he deserved to know. Well, they did do it when they introduced their girlfriend to the family, and all hell broke loose! They passed it off as an innocent comment about how Jay had also stolen Kay’s boyfriend before, and everyone had thought that Kay had a crush on him. 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik  (not the actual photo)

    When the whole truth was revealed to the family, Kay and their mom were completely shocked by what Jay had done. Guess what happened with the couple? Matt broke up with her and apologized to Kay for everything. Apparently, now Kay and Matt are quite good friends, meanwhile, Jay is angry with everyone, including OP. 

    She has removed OP from all her social media but completely blocked Kay, while saying terrible things about her on Instagram about how she’s a “man stealer”. However, despite everything, OP is glad that they told Matt about her lies and did good by Kay. Folks online also applauded them for standing up for their sister and claimed that this was a case of sibling rivalry as Jay was clearly jealous of Kay.

    It has been observed that sibling rivalry stems from children competing for their parents’ love. A survey of 2,000 adults in the UK showed more than half of respondents still feel they’re in competition with their siblings. 51% of these adults report a lasting, competitive relationship with their siblings, and said they compete over everything, and some experts agree these conflicts drag on.

    Well, looks like Jay was indeed dragging some rivalry with Kay because she had previously snatched away Kay’s first boyfriend as well. We really hope that this was the last time ever that she does this to Kay and that she will stop ruining even her own relationship with the rest of the family. 

    What are your thoughts on the story? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you have handled the situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so type them away in the comments!

    Folks online applauded the poster for taking a stand for Kay and also telling Matt the truth before he married Jay

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
