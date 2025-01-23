ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if your spouse’s engaged sibling suddenly confessed their love for you? Well, as some folks would say, “The heart wants what it wants,” but sometimes the heart is just confused. It’s like cupid got tipsy and started shooting arrows all over the place. One minute you’re planning a wedding, and the next, the groom’s confessing his feelings to the bridesmaid.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor, who went from sipping mimosas with her future sister-in-law to dodging love confessions from her brother-in-law. Who needs reality TV when life serves up drama this juicy?

Weddings are supposed to be about love and celebration, but when the groom confesses his feelings, it’s usually to his bride… not her bridesmaid

One woman finds herself in a messy situation when her engaged brother-in-law confesses he has feelings for her, asking if she has ever felt the same

The woman, who has a good relationship with her brother-in-law, is shocked by his confessions and tells him she never has, and never will, see him as more than a big brother

The woman quickly goes home and tells her husband everything, who is furious at his brother

The woman posted an update, saying her husband confronted his brother, who apologized to her and also confessed to his fiancée

The couple postponed the wedding indefinitely and they are attending couple’s counseling

The couples decide to not meet until the brother-in-law figures out his life through therapy, but the woman and the fiancée do see each other

The woman is optimistic that the group will find the best outcome for all of them, after the shocking love confession from her brother-in-law ruined the dynamic

The OP (original poster) was living her best life as a bridesmaid, bonding with the bride-to-be, her brother-in-law’s fiancée. She’d been a star helper in wedding planning, dress shopping, and clinking glasses over brunch.

Everything was just great, until she found herself alone in the kitchen with the groom, who decided it was the perfect moment to confess to her: “I think I’ve had feelings for you for a few years.” And yes, this was her husband’s brother. Oh, and he wanted to know if she felt the same. Awkward doesn’t even begin to cover it.

But our OP handled it like an absolute queen. She froze for a hot second, then made it crystal clear that she wasn’t interested, not then, not ever. She saw him as nothing more than a big brother. And then, in what can only be described as an Oscar-worthy performance, she faked an emergency only ladies would understand and high-tailed it out of there faster than you can say “awkward wedding toast.”

So, our OP was in quite a pickle: should she tell her husband about his brother’s confession? Should she spill the beans to the bride-to-be? Or should she just sit back and pray this mess resolves itself? Oh, the questions…

If it were me, I would definitely tell my partner because honesty in marriage, and in any relationship, is essential, especially when it comes to something this sensitive. Keeping the confession a secret could backfire, especially if it comes out later. And let’s be real, it’s going to come out eventually. It always does.

While it might feel easier to sweep issues under the rug, addressing them head-on ensures they don’t grow into larger problems that can jeopardize the relationship. Because we all know that secrets tend to grow legs, learn to sprint, and come out at the worst possible moments.

By telling her husband, the OP would not only keep things transparent but also give him the chance to handle his brother directly, which he eventually ends up doing.

But should she tell the bride also? Well, this is where it gets tricky. If this confession is a one-time slip and the brother-in-law backs off after being shut down, it might not be worth blowing up their engagement. However, if there’s any chance he might act on his feelings or let them fester, honesty is the best policy. Nobody deserves to walk into a marriage blindfolded.

I guess this answers the age-old question whether men and women can be just friends. Real friendships are important, don’t get me wrong, but there’s a pretty clear line between friendship and romance. Once emotions come into play, that line can blur in an instant.

Research has actually explored scenarios like this. Interestingly, women are generally more likely to see a friendship with a man as purely platonic. Men, on the other hand, often have a harder time shutting down the possibility of something more. And while both genders tend to agree that attraction in a friendship can complicate things, men are typically less inclined to view it as a drawback compared to women.

But here’s the thing: platonic friendships are entirely possible—as long as both parties keep boundaries clear and communication open. So yes, men and women can be friends… just as long as nobody starts making heart-eyes during movie nights. Boundaries, people!

So, what would you do if you were in this situation? Share your thoughts in comments below!

Netizens say the woman did everything right, and hope they figure things out eventually