Child-Free Couple Wants Out Of Vacation With 4 Kids Under 5YO, Ask Netizens How To Worm Out Of It

Having children is a big responsibility because they are completely dependent on their parents for every little thing. Small things, like trips with friends, can also become a big deal, as everything has to revolve around how the kids will take it. It’s no wonder that not everyone wants to take on this responsibility.

Just like Reddit user BlueCheeseFiend and her husband who are child-free and looking for a way to back out of a trip with their friends and their kids. While they have nothing against the children, the couple just wants a break—free from the drama and chaos of the kids!

Planning trips with toddlers can be difficult at times, as everything revolves around their needs

The poster and her girlfriends have planned a trip with their husbands and kids, but she and her husband are child-free

Before the big trip, they all went for a day trip where all the kids were very chaotic, and their friends kept talking about their kids constantly

This was a lot to take for the child-free couple as they couldn’t relate to the things they were talking about

This made them reconsider going on the trip with their friends and their kids, so the poster is seeking advice about how they can back out of it

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells of a quagmire she and her husband are stuck in and she seeks advice. What happened is that she had planned a vacation with her girlfriends, their kids, and their husbands, and they rented an Airbnb. Initially, she backed out due to a family situation, but now that it’s resolved, she can’t cancel.

However, before the long weekend vacation, they all went for a day trip, and a realization hit the couple like a train on the tracks. It turns out that they are the only child-free ones, and they don’t always have the best time when the kids are present.

For one thing, their friends’ kids are between the ages of 1 and 4, so they require a lot of attention, and things also get quite chaotic when the kids are crying, running around, or throwing tantrums. When things are not chaotic, the adults have a complaint feast where they keep talking about the kids, and the couple just can’t relate to their problems.

While the poster and her husband have nothing against the kids, they just want a peaceful vacation and don’t want to get caught up in all the drama and chaos. Well, the OP vented online and sought advice about how they could back out of it, and Redditors came up with numerous solutions to help resolve their conundrum.

It has already been observed that many people are opting to be child-free to focus on their own well-being, as having kids comes with stress, challenges, and sacrifices. If that is the story with this couple, it’s obvious that they don’t want the stress of anybody else’s kids either, which is fair on their part.

Research also states, “Children thrive on routine and predictability, so any disruption—big or small—to their routine can be unsettling. Changes to a child’s environment may leave them feeling like they’ve lost a sense of familiarity and security, which can naturally trigger anxiety and stress.”

That just proves that there might be a lot of crying and tantrums involved when they go on vacation, so we can understand the poster’s concern, as that’s exactly what they don’t want. Some folks said that she could lie about her husband being unwell or something and skip the trip, as her friends would understand when it comes to his health.

Many, however, suggested that the best option would be to tell them the truth—that they want a peaceful vacation and should back out—or they could still go but book a different hotel room for themselves. This way, they will not be in constant fear of having the chaotic kids around but can still be with their friends when the children have been put to bed.

To be honest, even we think that this would be better than lying as their friends might consider things from their perspective and agree with the deal. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Let us know in the comments!

Some Redditors suggested that they lie, but some said that it would be better to tell them the truth— that the couple wants a peaceful getaway

