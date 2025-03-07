Vegan Of 2 Weeks Has A Meltdown After SIL Shuts Down A $1,500 Wedding Menu Changes Just For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a wedding is a huge, expensive, and often stressful undertaking. According to the wedding site The Knot, on average, couples spend around $85 per guest. And it goes up every year. But the cost is not the only factor that can cause some anxiety. There’s also the not-so-small matter of selecting the right menu, trying to cater to everyone’s dietary needs, and making sure nobody ends up with anaphylaxis on your big day.

One bride shared how her wedding menu has resulted in what she called a “full-blown soap opera” after she refused to bow down to her SIL’s dietary demands. The guest recently became a vegan and wants the menu changed to accommodate her preference for plant-based meals. She also wants the couple to have a 100% vegan wedding cake so that she can have hers and eat it, too. When she went behind the bride’s back and took matters into her own hands, all hell broke loose.

RELATED:

You can’t please all the people all the time when it comes to catering—the best you can do is try

Share icon

Image credits: Kiril Georgiev (not the actual image)

One bride lost it when her SIL went all out to ensure her vegan needs were met

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix (not the actual image)

The bride later added some extra info, explaining why changing the menu would be tough

Share icon

Image credits: Thomas William (not the actual image)

Image credits: peraltiag0stan

Vegan wedding food doesn’t have to be boring, but it’s up to you whether you choose to serve it

More and more people are turning to veganism for various reasons—a love for animals, a quest to help save the planet, health reasons… But vegans still only make up less than 2% of the world’s population, according to estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veganism is not just about what you put on your plate. It’s a philosophy and a way of living, experts say.

“There are many ways to embrace vegan living. Yet one thing all vegans have in common is a plant-based diet avoiding all animal foods such as meat (including fish, shellfish, and insects), dairy, eggs, and honey – as well as avoiding animal-derived materials, products tested on animals and places that use animals for entertainment,” reads the Vegan Society site.

Despite the small percentage of vegans globally, choosing this kind of lifestyle has become easier. The Vegan Society says it has more than 70,000 products and services registered with its Vegan Trademark. Many restaurants, fast-food outlets, hotels, and catering companies also offer vegan options.

According to Deborah Miller Catering, vegan wedding cakes come in all shapes and sizes. And they don’t have to be boring. “From salted caramel and chocolate vegan wedding cake to a triple layer German chocolate vegan wedding cake to a simple vanilla vegan wedding cake with buttercream icing…” notes the catering company’s site. The food experts also suggest adding a few vegan desserts.

“Create the perfect dessert table filled with vegan goods like shots of chocolate-covered espresso beans, chocolate-covered strawberries, and shots of chocolate-covered pretzel bites,” they say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegan desserts can be just as delicious and elegant as traditional ones, adds Brown Brothers Catering company. “Caterers offer a wide selection ranging from plant-based cakes to vegan ice cream that is made with no refined sugars,” reads the site. “Moreover, caterers can also provide gluten-free and nut-free desserts to accommodate guests’ dietary restrictions.”

Brown Brothers suggests serving vegan desserts such as chia pudding, ice cream, muffins, cupcakes, brownies, and doughnuts.

“She can eat air”: netizens rallied behind the bride

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some tried to help the bride find a compromise

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride later posted an update, revealing the SIL had gone ten steps further

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: peraltiag0stan (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

“FIVE vegan meals??” People expressed their outrage over the SIL’s antics