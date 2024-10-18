Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Militantly Vegan Bro Refuses To Come For Thanksgiving If Meat Is Served, Sister Finds A Way Out
Family, Relationships

Militantly Vegan Bro Refuses To Come For Thanksgiving If Meat Is Served, Sister Finds A Way Out

The holidays can be a fun time for the family to get together and share some good food. But it can also become a total headache for everyone involved, especially for the host.

In this redditor’s family, this year, she became the one to welcome the family in her home for Thanksgiving. She was also the person who had to make sure the food was in order, and that meant preparing something vegan for her brother and his girlfriend to eat. But the compromise of having some vegan dishes alongside meat was not good enough for him. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Many holidays entail serving certain staples

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

This woman’s “militantly vegan” brother refused to come for Thanksgiving if meat was going to be served to anyone

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)


Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Cedric Fauntleroy (not the actual photo)

Image source: Suspicious-Basil7882

The OP asked netizens to share their opinions, and share they did

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Alexandra
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago

These particular vegans are just a bunch of dictators: they want to impose their way of life on others.

Alex
Alex
Alex
Community Member
1 hour ago

I absolutely agree. They're despicable. I'd personally probably still cave in because I'd be worried about my mother in that situation. I understand that turkey is a staple for Thanksgiving, and I'd be annoyed for havong to missm out on it, but for me family (not AH brother, but mother) would come first.

Nemo
Nemo
Nemo
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Time to turn the Thanksgiving turkey into a Thanksgiving tea. No meat, some cookies, claim that quality family time doesn't have to revolve around food and be done with it

Corvus
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago

Vegans: (viciously force their views on everyone) -- Also vegans: "Why does everyone hate us so much; what did we do?

