“Started Screaming”: Woman Buys Loads Of Carnivorous Plants To Spite Her Preachy Vegan Roommate

ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t get any more metal than carnivorous plants. You wouldn’t expect a piece of vegetation to bite back, but here we are, fascinated by how a piece of botanical wonder is eating a house fly. Well, that’s not the only thing it bites.

Carnivorous plants are also a great argument to shut down obnoxious dietary preachers when they overstep the boundaries of common decency and start judging folks over their non-vegan ways.

Who knew plants can be used as part of a petty revenge plot? All the more appropriate, these were carnivorous ones

Share icon

Image credits: ShintarTatsiana / Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman recently shut down her obnoxious vegan preacher of a roommate by getting a slew of bug-devouring flora

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: alessandrozocc / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sad-Combination-9471

The woman has since then moved out, but she fell in love with the plants and will continue to care for them in her new home

The story goes that Redditor Sad-Combination-9471 had a roommate who was cool for the longest time. Recently, however, they became very preachy with her veganism–so much, in fact, that OP had no other choice than to do something about it.

And do they did.

OP visited the local flower store to get herself all of the carnivorous plants she could get her hands on. Once home, she set them all up, gave them names, all that jazz. Considering the roommate had a lot of plants too, it felt like a greenhouse there.

You can bet the roommate wasn’t all that fond of OP’s troll. Just think about it—using her own floral element against her, an element that has a maw (or other equivalent corporeal implement for devouring flesh). This has genius written all over it.

And the commenters thought so too. Besides praising OP for her mischief, some suggested cooking bacon without ventilating it or feeding the plants a tiny bit of burger to really rub it in. Heck, even vegetarians and other vegans found this hilarious.

Carnivorous plants, while not hard to care for, do require particular instructions to make sure they thrive

The most notable plants in the carnivorous plant kingdom are, of course, the Venus flytrap and the sundew. Though the list does go on to include the many kinds of pitcher plants as well as butterworts, bladderworts and a slew of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most flowers, carnivorous plants do require particular care—not necessarily difficult, just specific. It goes without saying that carnivorous plants, though obviously feed on insects and other animals, do still require sunlight.

Besides that, most carnivorous plants are temperate, and not tropical, plants. So, when winter comes, place them in a cooler location, ideally at around 44 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius).

Carnivorous plants grow best in moist compost and prefer rain water to any other kind. Besides that, they mostly take care of everything else themselves. That means don’t feed them bugs as they are more than capable of drawing in their own prey (even indoors), and don’t fertilize them as it can actually kill them. They get all these nutrients from the bugs they eat.

Oh, and don’t tease the plant. Would you want someone shoving fingers into your mouth at random intervals to impress friends? No, I didn’t think so.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Do you think OP could’ve one-upped her petty revenge somehow? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

The comment section was just as mischievous with its commentary, praising OP for their ingenuity

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT