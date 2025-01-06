Bride War Erupts As Woman Gets Bombarded With Insults For Not Lending Her Wedding Dress To Step-Sis

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the saying, “Something borrowed, something blue?” Well, borrowing something for a wedding might sound romantic, until it’s your beloved dress on the line. Let’s be real, wedding gowns aren’t just clothes; they’re basically wearable monuments to one of the biggest days of a bride’s life. And lending one out? That’s a level of generosity not all of us are ready for.

And our Redditor wasn’t ready either, when her stepsis decided to skip the “borrowed” part altogether, threatening to take her beloved wedding dress by force if she didn’t hand it over.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When it comes to weddings, some brides dream of their big day, while others dream of stealing someone else’s dress

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman was called selfish and insulted by her family for refusing to let her stepsister wear her sentimental wedding dress on her big day

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sad-Pomegranate3183

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The stepsister ordered a dress but it wouldn’t arrive on time, so she asked her sis to let her borrow her wedding dress, since she loved it so much, but she refused

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sad-Pomegranate3183

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: roman- / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman posted an update saying she met with her stepsister but she was insulted and threatened by her as she refused to give into her unreasonable demands

Image credits: Sad-Pomegranate3183

The woman gave back her wedding invitation, telling her stepsis she wouldn’t be attending her wedding, after she threatened to steal her dress if she didn’t hand it over

Our girl Sarah (not her real name, but we’ll just call her that in this story) tied the knot about a year ago, in her dream dress – a stunning gown she and her family scrimped and saved for. But, when her stepsister (let’s call her Amanda) started planning her own wedding, things started to unravel faster than a bargain bin veil.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Amanda discovered her custom wedding dress wouldn’t arrive in time for her big day, which was a day after the Christmas extravaganza, no less, she didn’t head to the nearest boutique for plan B. Instead, she called Sarah crying and asked to borrow her wedding dress. Sara’s reaction? A firm, unapologetic “No.”

Amanda didn’t take the rejection well. She ramped up the pressure with tearful phone calls, the classic guilt tripping and backup reinforcements from her fiancé and her dad. But Sarah wasn’t having any of it, explaining that the dress was deeply personal, and she just didn’t want to share it, but offered to help her find another beautiful gown for her event.

Things took an even wilder turn when Sarah’s stepdad suggested she just let her stepsis “borrow” the dress, “just like when they were kids.” Sharing Barbies is one thing, but a bride’s dress? That’s a whole different story. And, when she politely said no, again, her stepdad accused her of being selfish.

Despite feeling guilty, Sarah decided to confront Amanda in person at a coffee shop. She calmly explained why she couldn’t lend her the dress and even offered alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

But instead of gratitude or understanding, Amanda unleashed a tirade, just hurling insults at her stepsister, calling her the most “horrible human ever” and even threatened to go to Sarah’s house and take the dress by force. I don’t know about you, but I’d be furious at this point.

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Wedding dresses are deeply symbolic and personal, and lending one out can feel like sharing a piece of your identity. However, more and more environmentally conscious brides are choosing to rent, borrow or purchase preloved gowns, due to the negative impact producing these items has on the planet.

You probably didn’t know this, but producing a single wedding dress uses between 10,000 and 20,000 liters of water, on average —that’s enough to fill 130 bathtubs! Add to that around 10-20 kilograms of carbon from transporting materials, and you’ve got a garment that’s very expensive, but the cost is more on the planet than on the wallet.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, I don’t think Amanda was worried about the planet when she basically demanded her sis hand over her sentimental dress. And, when it became clear there was no reasoning with this bridezilla, Sarah handed back her wedding invitation, wished her well, and exited stage left. Internet, one slow clap for Sarah, please.

Because, dealing with people who treat “no” like it’s a negotiable suggestion rather than a complete sentence, can be very frustrating.

But why do some folks just not take “no” for an answer? Well, the pros suggest that they’re driven by entitlement or desperation, like our friend, Amanda. Her relentless pursuit of Sarah’s dress is a classic example of not respecting boundaries. So, what’s the playbook for dealing with someone who won’t let it go?

First, be clear and firm. Repeating yourself can feel exhausting, but consistency is key. If the pushback continues, don’t be afraid to escalate. Sometimes you’ll need to involve neutral parties or step away entirely, as Sarah did. Remember, saying “no” is about protecting your peace, not being mean. And if they still don’t get it? Well, that’s on them, not you.

What do you think of this story? Was Sarah right to say no, or should she have let Amanda borrow the dress? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens say the woman is not a jerk for refusing to give her wedding dress to her stepsister, arguing she probably planned to wear it all along