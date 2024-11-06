Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Sells New House After Just 6 Weeks, Says The Invasive HOA Rules Make "Big Brother" Look Tame
Other

Dad Sells New House After Just 6 Weeks, Says The Invasive HOA Rules Make "Big Brother" Look Tame

Ah, the classic tale of Homeowners Associations (HOAs), where personal freedom vanishes, and even the simple joy of a shower rail becomes a bureaucratic nightmare. Imagine finally moving into that new home, after nearly two years of waiting, only to discover you’ve signed up for a 24/7 reality show, courtesy of your nosy HOA president.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor’s dad. After spending years in a sprawling two-acre property, this dad and his wife figured it was time for something easier to maintain. Downsizing made sense…until they met the HOA from hell.

More info: Reddit

Homeowners’ associations are like that one nosy neighbor who’s always lurking with a rulebook and a grudge

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One elderly couple thought their life in their new home would be peaceful and easy until they discovered just how absurd the HOA bylaws were

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple can’t install a shower rail without the HOA’s approval, nor can they park their inoperable project car in their own garage

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The HOA president even sent them a cease-and-desist letter after eavesdropping on their private conversations and pointing security cameras toward their house

Image credits: anonymous

The couple sold their brand-new house and moved out after just 1 month of living there, because of the HOA

This HOA horror story began after this dad sold his two-story dream home and invested in a shiny new construction that he thought would be easier to maintain. But, as our Redditor and his dad would quickly learn, there’s nothing “easy” about an HOA with more rules than your average boarding school.

And this wasn’t just any HOA. We’re talking bylaws so invasive they might as well require fingerprints and a retinal scan just to mow your lawn. This sounds more like a prison than a welcoming neighborhood, doesn’t it?

First, Dad gets slammed with a rule about installing a simple shower rail. Now, he’s 62, so having some extra support in the bathroom is just common sense. But no, in HOA land, even safety requires a form, a board meeting, and probably a blood oath.

The straw that broke the camel’s back? A casual chat on his own back patio ended in legal threats. Our dad was sitting outside, probably enjoying his morning coffee, when the HOA president decided she had nothing better to do than to eavesdrop while walking her dog. Soon after, Dad received a cease-and-desist letter, plus cameras pointed toward his house. So much for a friendly “welcome to the neighborhood.”

I get it, HOAs have their purpose. They are designed to maintain the community’s aesthetic and property value, but sometimes they go too far. While an HOA can help keep the neighborhood looking sharp, some boards take things to the extreme, enforcing rules with little flexibility.

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Sure, every HOA has its own set of rules. Generally, these HOA rules cover things like parking, how your lawn looks, how to use common areas, or how loud your music should be. But what you do in your own shower, or what you park in your private, closed garage seems extreme, right?

So, it would be a good idea to read the HOA bylaws cover-to-cover before you buy a property. You might be picturing your dream life in a pristine neighborhood, but without checking the bylaws, you could end up starring in a real-life version of Big Brother.

I mean, since when is pointing security cameras directly at someone’s home—as the HOA president did to our dad—considered normal? Security cameras are legal when used to protect your home and family. But, when used to spy on someone or record them without consent, it can land someone in serious legal trouble, since it can be considered an invasion of privacy.

This dad and his wife wasted no time getting out of there, flipping their new home faster than the HOA could issue another letter and even managing to walk away with a $10-15k profit. Not a bad fee for a “lesson learned!”

What do you think of this story? Share your own HOA horror stories in the comments below.

Netizens are shocked by the HOA bylaws, saying what happens inside a person’s home should be their own business

Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
arthbach
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This story does not have the ring of truth. It sounds more like the Dad realised he made a mistake in moving there, and was desperately clutching at excuses for moving so quickly.

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This story does not have the ring of truth. It sounds more like the Dad realised he made a mistake in moving there, and was desperately clutching at excuses for moving so quickly.

