Couple Buys Beachfront Paradise, Neighbors Treat It Like A Public Park, Mad When The Fence Comes Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks just can’t take a hint, especially when it comes to neighbors. You know, the kind who act like they own the entire street, demanding things like they’ve got VIP access to your life. From casually strolling into your backyard to using your pool as if it’s a community amenity, some neighbors just don’t get the concept of personal space.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never had the best luck with neighbors, and neither did one Redditor who learned just how bold neighbors can be, right after moving into her dream beachside home.

More info: Reddit

Some neighbors think “private property” means community playground, especially when they’ve got their eyes on your pool

Share icon

Image credits: Martin Alonso / Flickr (not the actual photo)

A new homeowner found out just how bold neighbors can be when they asked her to allow them to walk through her yard to reach the beach, and even use her pool

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman and her husband bought their dream beachside home, complete with beach access, a pool and a beautiful yard, which they decided to fence in, angering their neighbors

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One neighbor asks the woman if she would allow the residents to use her pool and walk through her yard every time they want to reach the beach, but she refuses

Image credits: OddTry3520

Share icon

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Arian Fernandez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman posted an update saying she contacted the police and the previous homeowners to confirm that she is not obligated to grant access to her neighbors

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Chris F / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OddTry3520

The woman and her husband refuse to allow her neighbors use their pool or walk through their yard at their convenience, building a fence around the yard

Just imagine that you bought your dream home – a beachside oasis complete with a pool, hot tub, fountains and a gorgeous view of the beach. Basically, your very own slice of paradise. For me, that sounds like a dream life.

But for this 26-year-old homeowner, her relaxing beachfront haven quickly turned into a battleground with her neighbors from across the street. Why? Because they felt entitled to stroll through her yard whenever they wanted to reach the sand and maybe even use her pool. Yes, her private pool.

The OP (original poster) of this story, and her husband, decided to protect their little oasis by putting up a fence around their yard. Reasonable, right? Well, not according to her neighbors from the condos across the street.

Marie, one of those neighbors, decided to pay the OP a visit. But she wasn’t there to deliver a friendly “Welcome to the neighborhood” basket. Oh, no, she had much bigger things in mind: access to the OP’s yard for her and all the condo residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, the previous homeowners had been letting their neighbors use their private yard as a shortcut to the beach. Why walk 5 whole minutes to the public entrance when you can stroll through someone else’s private paradise, right?

Not only that, but they’d even let people use their pool sometimes. Sounds like a community perk, except the OP wasn’t on board with continuing the tradition.

When Marie asked if they could keep this little arrangement going, the OP’s response was a big No. She wasn’t interested in sharing her sanctuary with people she didn’t know, and who could blame her? After all, she bought the house for the yard, not to run a public pool party.

Marie didn’t take kindly to the OP’s refusal. In fact, she got downright mad. How dare the OP gate off the beach path and ruin their “way of life?’’ Marie even played the “think of the kids” card, saying parents would be devastated if their kids would have to walk a whopping 5 minutes to reach the beach. The horror!

Our OP, however, didn’t back down. She wasn’t about to turn her home into a community road for strangers just because it was more convenient for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Marie wasn’t alone. Soon enough, other condo residents were buzzing about OP’s “selfish” fence. Some even confronted her directly, questioning if she was really going to block off their precious shortcut. If only the beach drama could have stayed between the OP and Marie, but, no, now she had an entire condo’s worth of opinions raining down her.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While the OP’s friends and family were divided on the issue, legal experts, and a whole lot of Redditors, weren’t. In fact, experts say that property owners like the OP are 100% within their rights to limit access to their private property and are under no obligation to grant easement rights to neighbors, unless such an agreement has been made in writing, which in this case, it hasn’t.

“If you’re thinking about purchasing a particular piece of property, it’s important to know if there are any easements involved. The term easement refers to the right of persons or entities other than the legal owner to use or control a portion of the property. Easements often involve neighboring homeowners such as when a neighbor uses a shared driveway,” experts advise. Good to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, however, is not the case in our story and the OP made sure of that by contacting the previous owners of the home for confirmation. And, if that wasn’t enough, the local police also confirmed that the condo residents had no legal right to use her property as a beach path.

So legally, the OP was in the clear. Plus, as many Reddit users commenters pointed out, allowing people to walk through her yard isn’t just annoying, but also a potential premises liability nightmare, if any accidents were to occur on her property.

While the OP may not be winning any “Most Popular Neighbor” awards anytime soon, at least she gets to enjoy her little slice of paradise in peace. After all, that yard is the reason she bought the house in the first place.

What do you think of this story? Is our poster a jerk for fencing in her yard and blocking access to her private property? Drop your comments below.

Netizens side with the woman saying she has every right to protect her private property and enjoy her home