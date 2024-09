ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have a real talent for dismissing their spouse’s feelings as easily as they’re swatting away flies. We’ve probably all seen the classic eye roll or heard the casual “you’re being dramatic” line, as if it ever solved anything.

But, when you brush off someone’s concerns long enough, it’s like you’re shaking up a can of soda – eventually it’s going to explode. And when it does? Well, let’s just say things can go downhill real quick. And sometimes, you might end up taking a tumble in front of your boss.

More info: Mumsnet

All marriages have their ups and downs, and they can be fun, that is until someone starts treating their partner’s feelings like they’re optional

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman finally had enough of her husband’s dismissive behavior, dropping the divorce bomb at a work BBQ, in front of his boss

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mom told her husband that she didn’t want her 18-year-old daughter sleeping in a stranger’s car, but the man laughed at her, saying she was overreacting

After years of dealing with his dismissive behavior, the woman gave her husband an ultimatum, saying she will divorce him if he ever belittles her legitimate concerns again

Our Redditor (let’s just call her Nancy) has been putting up with her husband’s constant mocking and dismissive attitude for years. You probably know the type, the one who thinks their partner’s legitimate concerns are just them “being dramatic”. What’s worse in this story is that this guy likes to belittle his wife’s feelings in front of other people, too, and even their kids. Classy guy, right?

Nancy’s dear husband pulled that exact stunt at their work BBQ where his boss was present too. No big deal, right? Wrong. Nancy was less than thrilled about the idea of her 18-year-old daughter sleeping in a sketchy dude’s car after a party. That’s not exactly a recipe for a cozy night in, now is it? So, she made sure her husband was on the same page as she was.

But what did our guy do? He laughed it off in front of everyone. Instead of backing up his wife, as probably any seasoned parent would have done, he made Nancy out to be some sort of overprotective helicopter mom all in front of some of his colleagues and their 13-year-old daughter.

We’re talking about the same daughter who fell out the window because dear dad couldn’t be bothered to close the darn thing while mom was busy breastfeeding their baby. Nice going, dude!

After the BBQ incident, Nancy finally had enough. And, in the calmest, iciest tone imaginable, she dropped the D-word in a way even Gordon Ramsay himself couldn’t have served better: “If you ever belittle my legitimate concerns in front of our children again, I will instruct a solicitor to divorce you.”

Can we please get a round of applause for our mom? Because not only did she tell the guy off, but she did it with a level of calm that could make even a Zen master jealous. Her husband probably didn’t see that one coming. And his boss? Well, let’s just hope he wasn’t gulping down a mouthful of potato salad when that little gem was dropped.

Image credits: Racool_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Was it the perfect timing for a such a declaration? Nah, probably not. BBQs are more about burgers and beer than divorce threats. But hey, when you’ve been dealing with the same nonsense for years, sometimes you just can’t wait for the perfect moment. It’s like trying to hold in a sneeze – eventually, it’s coming out whether you like it or not.

But this wasn’t just a random disagreement as Nancy had been dealing with her husband’s dismissive behavior for years, and this BBQ incident was just the last drop for her.

We’ve probably all had one of those moments when we feel completely unheard, like we’re talking to a wall. Well, that’s just the vibe you get from a dismissive spouse. It’s almost the emotional equivalent of someone walking out on dinner halfway through – frustrating, insulting and a tad infuriating.

Think about it this way: if every time you try to express a concern, your partner reacts with an eye-roll or brushes it off like it’s no big deal, how long would you keep sharing? Exactly! That’s how those cracks in trust start popping up.

And maybe you won’t notice it right away but, over time, it’s like pulling one Jenga block too many – eventually, the whole thing comes crashing down and you might as well start predicting your own divorce.

What’s your take on this story? Do you think our Redditor is a jerk for threatening her husband with a divorce in front of his boss or was this ultimatum a long time coming? Drop your comments below.

People online say that, while the woman had good reasons for saying what she said, doing it in front of her husband’s boss and their kids was not the best idea

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

