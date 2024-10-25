ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks just can’t resist flexing their authority, can they? Well, one HOA learned the hard way that picking a fight over a parking rule might not be the best strategy—especially when a neighborhood hero with a bucket truck and a flair for loopholes is involved. This is a classic story of a parking dispute that turned into a full-on vehicle rebellion.

When a new HOA management company thought they could nitpick their way into power, the entire neighborhood came together to teach them a lesson they’d never forget.

Homeowners’ associations are like that one nosy neighbor who, the second you bend a rule, is right there with a clipboard and a grudge

The new HOA management company for one community imposed a parking rule that bans all commercial vehicles and trailers from parking overnight in the driveway

One resident, who was parking his bucket truck in his driveway, received a violation from the HOA, so he started parking his vehicle on the public street

After receiving a second violation from the HOA, the resident confirmed with the township that the HOA has no authority over the public street

More neighbors started to park their trucks, RVs, and even their boats on the street, forcing the HOA to change their rule about parking in the driveways

So, the story begins with a simple HOA (Homeowners Association) rule: no commercial vehicles or trailers can be parked overnight in driveways. Everyone knew about it, but for over a decade, folks had been chill about it for one reason—Cable Guy.

This resident parked his bucket truck, a tool of his trade, in his driveway every night. Why? Because it couldn’t fit in the garage, and there was nowhere else for it to go. Previous management companies just looked the other way. Life was simple. Peace reigned.

Then, in sweeps a new HOA management company, all raring to go to “prove their worth,” as they saw it. Suddenly, Cable Guy’s truck was the number-one offender on their hit list, and they slapped him with a violation faster than you could say “overreach.”

Sure, every HOA has its own set of rules, but parking is a particular nightmare for many homeowners. Some HOAs go as far as limiting how long you can park on the street, aiming to avoid “abandoned” cars cluttering up the view. Then there’s another the type of vehicle—don’t even think about parking your boat, RV, or commercial truck out front!

Many associations consider those to be eyesores, strictly limiting them to garages (if they fit) or off-site storage. And if you’re on a public road? Legally, the HOA doesn’t have much say, but that doesn’t stop some from “suggesting” where you should park anyway.

But our Cable Guy got an idea and he wasn’t about to let it slide. If the rule said “no parking in the driveway,” he’d play by their rules, but he wasn’t about to give up. So, he found the HOA regulations and discovered the loophole that would be his golden ticket. The rule said he couldn’t park in his driveway overnight, but it said nothing about parking on the street. Bingo!

Armed with this newfound loophole, Cable Guy parked his truck out on the street, right in front of his house. And, of course, was slapped with a second violation.

But Cable Guy wasn’t intimidated. Nope, he took it straight to the township, where he confirmed that his street was publicly owned, meaning the HOA had absolutely zero say in who parked what, where, or when. In a sweet, sweet twist, he got that in writing and took it right back to the HOA.

Here’s where things get spicy. Cable Guy didn’t keep his discovery to himself. Oh no, he shared his entire story on the neighborhood Facebook page, complete with the township’s approval.

Inspired, a resident truck driver dusted off his semi-truck and parked it proudly on the street. Next, an RV owner brought their giant home-on-wheels out of storage. Then came the boat owner, complete with a trailer and all the good stuff, to join the resistance.

Within a week, the entire street looked like a tailgate party that had gotten a little out of hand. The HOA’s new management had seriously underestimated the quantity of oversized vehicles just waiting to break free from their storage spaces. I guess we could say checkmate, HOA!

HOAs sometimes have a funny way of forgetting where their power actually stops. They sometimes get a bit overzealous, trying to slap rules in places they don’t control. In this case, our bucket truck hero caught them red-handed, enforcing a “no parking” rule on a street they had zero authority over.

When the HOA tried to flex on him, he found out the street was owned by the township, meaning the HOA’s rule held no more weight than a suggestion.

Realizing they’d been outplayed on all fronts, the HOA had no choice but to backpedal, and fast. They proposed a new rule that would allow commercial vehicles under a certain size to stay in driveways. And in the meantime? They promised no more petty violations.

The neighborhood rebels packed up their RVs, trailers, and trucks, while Cable Guy happily returned his bucket truck to his driveway, just like in the good old days.

What do you think of this story? Drop your comments below.

