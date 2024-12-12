Cruel Mom Calls 30YO Bride “Used Goods” And Says She Can’t Wear White Because She’s “Not Pure”

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the saying, “A wedding is the best excuse to go all-out to embarrass your relatives?” Okay, maybe that’s not a saying, but it should be! Weddings can magically transform perfectly normal families into reality TV stars. Everyone has an opinion, nobody holds back, and someone always ends up crying in the corner.

But when tradition clashes with modern love stories, things can get heated really fast. Throw in a few outdated rules and a couple of stubborn parents, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. Just ask our Redditor—she learned this the hard way.

Trying to blend old-school values with new-school love is like trying to scroll through TikTok using a rotary phone—it’s just not going to work

Image credits: Garon Piceli / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One bride-to-be banned her mom from the wedding after she said her fiancé didn’t want to marry her, and told her she couldn’t wear a white dress as she was not “pure”

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The conservative mom calls her daughter “used goods” when she announces her pregnancy, saying she has to get married because of the child

Image credits: Emma Bauso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman and her fiancé are not in rush to get married, but decide to make it official once their daughter turns 4

Image credits: EnvironmentalLegal78

The woman bans her mother from the wedding after she says her fiancé doesn’t really want to marry her and that she can’t wear white, since she’s not a virgin

The OP (original poster) is a 30-year-old bride-to-be, with a beautiful 4-year-old daughter and a life partner she’s been with for 7 years. She and her 33-year-old fiancé Joey have built a solid life together since their law school days, and now they’re ready to make it official with a small, intimate wedding. Sounds dreamy, right? Not if you ask her very religious and conservative parents.

When the OP shared the happy news with her folks, her mom dropped a double dose of judgment. First, she took a dig at Joey, saying he wasn’t “eager” to marry her since he waited years to propose. Ouch!

Then, mom added a guilt trip about how her daughter had ruined her dreams of a picture-perfect wedding, saying that their non-religious ceremony wasn’t a real commitment. Sure, because a wedding is all about the parents, right, mom?

And, if that wasn’t enough, she basically prohibited the OP from wearing a white dress because she’s not a virgin. Actually, her exact words were “used goods.” Yup, this mom called her own daughter “used goods.” Apparently, this lady is immune to decency.

The heartbroken OP started crying and uninvited her mom from the wedding, telling her she only wanted people who truly supported her and her fiancé, like her kind in-laws. Her dad added that he wouldn’t attend without his wife and her sister threatened to boycott the wedding, too. Because, you know, solidarity… or something.

I don’t know about you, but I think the whole “white dress equals purity” thing is as outdated as a rotary dial. The color of your wedding dress has nothing to do with your past decisions. It’s a personal choice, and the idea that it symbolizes purity is pretty old-fashioned.

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

You probably didn’t know this, but the trend of wearing white at weddings started with Queen Victoria in 1840. Before that, brides wore whatever color they fancied, often something practical they could re-wear. Queen V rocked a white gown to symbolize wealth and status, and because she was head-over-heels for Prince Albert. The “purity” association? That’s a later addition, and honestly, it’s way past its expiration date.

Besides, in many cultures, brides wear red instead of white. For example, in India and China, red symbolizes prosperity, luck, and happiness. So, the next time someone insists white is the only “proper” wedding color, feel free to drop some cultural knowledge on them.

Our bride has done everything right, from building a loving family to planning a wedding that feels authentically hers. But sometimes even that is not enough. Parents often have a vision of how they think their child’s life should unfold. Parental projection is usually rooted in their own dreams or societal pressures.

But when they start projecting those ideals onto their kids, it can create a lot of unnecessary conflict. In this case, the mom’s obsession with tradition and control is less about love and more about living vicariously through her daughter’s wedding.

Sure, family is important, but unconditional love and support are what make those ties meaningful. Toxic guilt trips and judgment? Not so much. Brides should wear whatever makes them feel beautiful, whether it’s a white dress, a blue pantsuit or a pink tutu. So, rock that white gown with pride, girl!

What do you think of this story? Are you on Team Bride or Team Mom? Drop your comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she should be able to wear whatever she wants on her wedding day and she shouldn’t allow her mom to ruin it for her

