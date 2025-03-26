BF Cancels Date Night With GF, Takes His Mom And Sis Out For Dinner Instead, GF Flabbergasted

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating can come with its ups and downs. You and your partner aren’t always going to see eye to eye on everything, and that’s fine, as long as it doesn’t become a pattern. If it does, it’s probably worth taking a closer look at your relationship.

One woman was more than disappointed after her boyfriend canceled their romantic dinner date at the last minute. His reason? He wanted to take his mom and sister out instead. Livid, the woman turned to netizens to rant.

More info: Reddit

Dating isn’t always plain sailing, as this woman was more than disappointed to discover

Her boyfriend told her he wanted to take her out for a romantic dinner date, something they hardly ever get to do

Her boyfriend then texted her to say he was taking his mom and sister out to dinner instead

In an update to her original post, the woman reveals that the mom and sister knew about the date but still guilt-tripped him into taking them out

When she FaceTimed him later, she discovered he wasn’t even at the restaurant because his mom and sister had fallen asleep

Furious, she let her boyfriend know that his family had guilt-tripped him for nothing, then turned to netizens to say she had a lot to think about

Dating can be complicated, but what happens when your boyfriend ditches you for his mom and sister? OP was excited about a long-awaited romantic dinner with her boyfriend—until he abruptly canceled. The reason? His mom and sister wanted to go instead, so he caved to their guilt-tripping, leaving OP confused and frustrated.

At first, she asked netizens if she was overreacting, but the situation only got weirder. OP’s boyfriend admitted he had actually planned the dinner with his mom and sister the day before, but conveniently “forgot” to tell her. Even worse, they already knew he had a date but still persuaded him to change plans.

So, OP confronted him. He agreed to do better, claiming his mom was just stressed and needed to talk. Just when she thought the situation couldn’t get more absurd, OP FaceTimed him during dinner, only to find out he wasn’t even at the restaurant. His mom and sister had simply fallen asleep, making the last-minute cancellation pointless.

This bizarre chain of events has left OP questioning everything. One thing’s abundantly clear – if her boyfriend wants to keep the relationship going, he needs to step up and start putting her first. Nobody wants to be an afterthought while their romantic partner bends over backward for two grown women who pull the “sad face” card.

Based on what OP tells the community, she seems to be dealing with a classic “momma’s boy,” and it’s hurting the relationship. If you’ve ever been in the same situation, you can probably relate.

In her article for VeryWellMind, Marni Feuerman writes that the term “momma’s boy” is often used to describe a man who has an unhealthy dependence on his mother well into adulthood.

In his article for Psychology Today, Seth Meyers lists several signs you might be dating a momma’s boy. These include not being able to say anything negative about his mother, his notion that his mother can do no wrong, his inability to say “no” to his mother, and his avoidance of confrontation with his mother at all costs.

In her article for Women’s Health, Carli Blau suggests a few ways to cope with being in love with a momma’s boy, including writing down your thoughts, expecting him to be defensive, encouraging him to take responsibility for himself, letting him confront her, and being careful of how much you share.

Perhaps OP needs to set some hard boundaries with her boyfriend that make sure he puts her first. Either that or the relationship seems doomed.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her boyfriend will ever change, or is it time for her to pull the plug? Let us know your opinion in the comments!



In the comments, some readers warned the woman that this was probably a power play by the mom and sister to show her where her boyfriend’s loyalties lie

